TACOMA — They scored points in the first event of the day and the last event. It seems like Ellensburg’s girls are always climbing on the awards podium.
Which is why the Bulldogs are always leaving Tacoma with a shiny handful of hardware.
Led by a victorious 4x100 relay and with points in nine events, Ellensburg finished fourth with 43 points to capture the program’s fourth consecutive team trophy as the Class 2A state track and field championships wrapped up Saturday at Mount Tahoma High School.
Before the two-year pandemic stoppage, coach John Arlt’s girls teams placed fourth, third, fourth and fifth at state. This one will feel a little more special because his daughter Carsyn was a major contributor, anchoring the winning relay and scoring in three other events.
While Tumwater ran off with the team title, the next four spots were tightly contested between Bellingham (51), Sehome (45), Ellensburg (43) and Sequim (38).
Adding eight points to the cause for the second time in three days, Kate Laurent dropped her 3,200 school record to 10:46.23 while getting edged by Shelton’s Alauna Carstens — the same 1-2 finish as Thursday’s 1,600. Both ran under the previous 2A meet record.
Ellensburg’s 4x200 team of Julieanne Child, Elaine Joyce, Isabel Montes-Salamanca and Arlt started the day by placing fifth in 1:46.85 at 10:30 a.m. The same foursome returned at 1:25 p.m. to win the 4x100, fairly comfortably over Bellingham 50.81 to 51.31 for the program’s first short-relay title since 1995.
Arlt, a junior in her first high school track season, placed fifth in the 100 (12.68) and fourth in the 200 (25.98). Jocelyn Newschwander picked up two points for the Bulldogs by placing seventh in the triple jump.
Joyce, who was eighth in the 400, returned with Laurent for the day’s finale and joined Brooke Seim and Holly Fromherz in placing eighth in the 4x400. While this is the fourth straight year EHS has qualified all three girls relays for state this is the first time they all medaled.
East Valley’s Allison Bryan earned medals No. 3 and 4, placing fifth in the 300 hurdles (47.76) and seventh in the 200 (26.58). Earlier she claimed medals in the long jump and 100 hurdles.
Selah sophomore Clara Holmes was fourth in the pole vault (10-0) and Prosser junior Kambree Blair placed fifth in the triple jump (34-7.5).
-
Quigley edged in 800
On the busy final day of 2A boys competition, Cooper Quigley provided another major highlight.
Only this time, Selah’s standout runner came up a half-dive short of a second victory.
After setting a meet record in Thursday’s 1,600, Quigley set the pace in the late-morning 800 final and pulled away from everyone — except Bellingham’s William Giesen, who shadowed the leader by a stride on the final lap and slowly, incrementally, drew up on his shoulder down the homestretch. In the final meters, Giesen edged ahead as both runners dove for the finish line and crashed to the track.
Giesen hit the photo timer in 1:54.11 and Quigley crossed in 1:54.21 — both career bests.
The Vikings got another second-place finish when Shaun Salveson lowered his school record in the 400 yet again, dropping to 49.34. Quigley and Salveson joined Devin Mooney and Sam Rees on the 4x400, which capped the day with a sixth-place finish in 3:28.09.
Junior Eric Swedin chipped in two points in the 3,200 with a seventh-place, personal best of 9:25.74, and the Vikings ended up with 31 points and in a tie for fifth.
CWAC locals earned a pair of medals in the javelin with Ellensburg’s Richard Wellington (sixth) and Prosser’s Brennen Carey (eighth).
East Valley’s Augustine Culley won the boys wheelchair discus.
