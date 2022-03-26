GRANDVIEW — Senior Cade Gibson was 5-for-7 for the day with a double, three runs scored and four RBI to help Ellensburg take a high-scoring doubleheader, 9-3 and 12-8, over Grandview in CWAC baseball on Saturday.
Ryker Fortier, Tieton Estey and Gibson each had three hits in the opener, and the Bulldogs scored twice in the seventh inning of the second game to hold off Grandview's comeback.
Cole Judkins was 3-for-4 with a double and four RBI for the Greyhounds in the second game.
Ellensburg (3-1 CWAC, 4-3 overall) will host Prosser on April 2 while Grandview (2-2, 5-3) travels to Othello.
In other games Saturday, Ephrata rode its pitching to a 2-1, 3-0 home sweep over East Valley.
Highlights - Game 1: Ryker Fortier (E) 3-5, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Tieton Estey (E) 3-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Cade Gibson (E) 3-4, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Garrett Loen (E) 1-4, 2b, 2 RBI; Riley Gibson (E) 2-4, 2b, 2 runs; Luke Sterkel (E) 5 IP, 3 ER, 3 BB, 8 K; Gelo Cardenas (G) 2-3, 2b, 2 RBI; Devin Paeschke (G) 2-4, run; Matthew Sauve 1-2, 2b, RBI, 4 IP, 4 ER, 4 K. Game 2: C. Gibson (E) 2-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Loen (E) 2-4, 2 runs, RBI; Fortier (E) 1-4, 2 runs, RBI; Sterkel (E) 2-3, run, RBI; Sauve (G) 2-2, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Cole Judkins (G) 3-4, 2b, 4 RBI; Cooper Kleinow (G) 2-4, run.
-
EWAC
CLE ELUM 21, DAYTON-WAITSBURG 0: At Cle Elum, Max Dearing was 3-for-3 with a double and four RBI for the Warriors (1-0, 2-1), who play at River View on Tuesday.
Tri-Cities Prep swept Highland 11-1 and 25-6.
CE highlights: Joel Kelly 1-1, 3b, 3 runs, RBI; Max Dearing 3-3, 2b, 4 RBI; Cole Singer 3-4, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Caleb Bogart 2 IP, 0 hits, 5 K.
-
NONLEAGUE
NACHES VALLEY 6-2, COLLEGE PLACE 5-5: At Naches, Garren Gooler went 3-for-3 with a double and two runs in the opener to help the Rangers earn a split in the doubleheader.
NV highlights — Game 1: Logan Stevenson 2-4, 2b, RBI; Garren Gooler 3-3, 2b, 2 RBI; Zimmerman 2-4, 2 runs, RBI. Game 2: Boyer 2-3.
-
SOCCER
NONLEAGUE
EAST VALLEY 1, MOUNT SI 0: At Mount Si, the unbeaten Red Devils posted their fourth shutout in the last five matches against the 4A Wildcats.
East Valley (3-0 CWAC, 7-0 overall) plays at Ephrata on Tuesday.
In CWAC action, Grandview defeated Prosser 3-0 and Othello beat Selah 2-0.
-
EWAC-SCAC
WAPATO 7, GRANGER 3: At Wapato, Uziel Equihua scored twice for the Spartans. They'll host Naches Valley while Wapato plays at Highland on Tuesday.
In other matches, Naches Valley edged Zillah 2-1 and College Place topped Mabton 6-3.
First half: 1, Granger, Uziel Equihua. Wapato goals not available.
Second half: 2, Granger, Equihua. 3, Granger, Miguel Ocampo.
Saves: Alexis Garcia (G) 7.
-
WAHLUKE 10, LA SALLE 0: At Wahluke, the Lightning lost a nonleague match and will play at Zillah next Tuesday.
First half: 1, Wahluke, Diego Perez, 1:00; 2, Wahluke, Cristian Madrigal, 17:00; 3, Wahluke, Luis Garcia, 20:00; 4, Wahluke, Madrigal, 30:00.
Second half: 5, Wahluke, Orlando Nunez, 50:00; 6, Wahluke, Perez, 64:00; 7, Wahluke, Juan Quiroz, 66:00; 8, Wahluke, Brian Herrera, 67:00; 9, Wahluke, Nahum Vivar, 70:00; 10, Wahluke, Vivar, 75:00.
Saves: Ciro Ramirez (LS) 10; Wahluke 8.
-
SOFTBALL
CWAC
OTHELLO 12-15, SELAH 8-4: At Selah, Aerin Lee and Lauren Thomas homered in both games for the Vikings, who resume conference play next Saturday at East Valley.
Selah highlights — Game 1: Brynn Pendleton 2-3, run; Aerin Lee 1-2, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Maddie Telles 2-4, run; Lauren Thomas 2-3, solo HR; Sydnee Coons 2-4, run. Game 2: Lee 1-3, HR, 2 RBI; Telles 1-1; Thomas 2-3, HR, 2 RBI; Coons 2-3.
-
EWAC
MABTON 8-19, GRANGER 0-4: At Granger, Malloree Simpson struck out 18 in the opener and Keirrah Roettger was 4-for-4 in the second game with three RBI for the Vikings.
Mabton highlights — Game 1: Malloree Simpson 1-2, RBI, CG, 18 K; Trinity Barajas 1-3, RBI; Jentry Simpson 1-3, RBI; Lily Villa 2-3, RBI; Keirrah Roettger 1-3, 2b, RBI. Game 2: Amy Moreno 1-3, RBI; Simpson 2-3, RBI; Giselle Garzon 3-4, 2b, RBI; Villa 2-3, RBI; Roettger 4-4, 3 RBI; Barajas 1-2.
-
RIVER VIEW 19-8, WHITE SWAN 0-6: At White Swan, Beth Scabbyrobe was 2-for-3 in the second game with a triple and three RBI for the Cougars.
WS highlights — Game 2: Beth Scabbyrobe 2-3, 3b, 3 RBI; Kassadee Olney 2-3.
-
SOUTHEAST 1B
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 19-21, TEKOA-ROSALIA 1-8: At Tekoa, Haylie Wolters collected six hits for the day and Maddie Fultz homered in the opener for the Knights.
SC highlights — Game 1: Taylor Andringa CG, 5 K, 3 hits, 0 BB; Maddie Fultz 3-5, HR; Haylie Wolters 3-5. Game 2: Wolters 3-6, 2b; Piper Clapp 3-3.
-
NONLEAGUE
YELM 7, EAST VALLEY 6: At Bellevue, Kayle Jones had two hits and three RBI for the Red Devils in Friday's Bellevue Classic opener. Yelm also beat Ellensburg 13-3 on Friday.
EV highlights: Tinley Taylor 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Madison Morrison 2-4, 2 runs; Kayle Jones 2-3, 3 RBI.
-
WAPATO 20-7, CONNELL 19-24: At Wapato, the Wolves scored five runs in their final at-bat for a walk-off Game 1 win to earn a split. Janae Martinez, Jenacy Rodriguez and Alify Gonzalez all scored three times in the win.
Wapato highlights — Game 1: Janae Martinez 3 runs; Jenacy Rodriguez 3 runs, Aliya Gonzalez 3 runs. Game 2: Rodriguez 3 runs.
-
TENNIS
CWAC
Selah boys 4, East Valley 1
Singles: Kellam Adams (S) d. Jacob Walser 6-0, 6-0; Aidan Franklin (S) d. Logan Basford 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: Malachi Young-Quentin Garretson (S) d. Dallas DeBlasio-Rylan Kosma 6-0, 6-1; Kaden Giles-Isaac Merrell (S) d. Ian Larkin-Ranne Meloy 6-4, 6-2; Teegan Hooper-Brady Locke (EV) d. Kade Wurtz-Riley Christianson 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Selah girls 4, East Valley 1
Singles: Lotte Steinbach (S) d. Henleigh Elder 6-4, 6-0; Addison Ladd (S) d. Jasmine Shipley 7-5, 7-5.
Doubles: Maya Hall-Janae Hall (S) d. Taylor Calhoun-Mai Mesler 6-2, 6-2; Kendra Adams-Gabi Young (S) d. Emily Knautz-Delaney Gibbons 7-5, 6-4; Ceci Mendoza-Jalee Anderson (EV) d. Hannah Rees-Avery Godfrey 6-0, 6-0.
-
Othello boys 5, Grandview 0
Singles: Aaron Villareal (O) d. Joel Alvarez 6-1, 6-0; Kyler Freeman (O) d. Jordan Hernandez 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles: Seth Giles-Dallin Freeman d. Christian Sanchez-Joseph Alaniz 6-2, 6-0; Joshua Tovar-Ashton Pruneda (O) for; Javier Rodriguez-Josh Gilbert (O) for.
Othello girls 3, Grandview 2
Singles: Lauralia Montelongo-Solis (G) d. Madison Fultz 6-3, 6-4; Kiana Sanchez (G) d. Aubrey Harris 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Kenzie Simpson-Kendra Freeman (O) d. Mercedes Garcia-Cassandra Cyr 6–0, 6-2; Mckenzie Fultz-Hazel Ritchie (O) d. Liliana Espindola/Kimberly Palacios 6-2, 6,0; Malayna Alvarez-Jeweliana Pruneda (O) d. Geselle Razo-Jennifer Vasquez 6-4, 7-5.
-
Ephrata boys 4 Prosser 1
Singles: Kyle Stewart (E) d. Bennett Berg 6-4, 6-2; Josh Mullings (E) d. Zuyai Osorio 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Chase Addink-Jobe Van Heusden (E) d. Ethan Felicetti-Tom Gutmann 6-3, 6-2; Tino McDonnell-Jackson Addink (E) d. Caiden Palomera-Angelo Mallari 6-3, 6-2; Caleb Robinson-Stanley Chan (P) d. Jaxon Whetstone-Powell Ahmann 6-7, 5-4 Ret.
Ephrata girls 4, Prosser 1
Singles: Lexie Diem (E) d. Julia Slaugh 6-0, 6-0; Emily Pugh (E) d. Abrie Bagnall 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Grace Sonnichsen-Lilly Haughee (P) d. Kacie Shannon-Anna Pugh 6-4, 3-6, 7-5; Molly Evenson-Mckell Johns (E) d. Caitlyn Morrow-Jina Choi 6-1, 6-1; Hannah Buchman-Ellinor Sonnichsen (E) d. Emma Merrick-Leilani Magana 6-0, 6-0.
-
NONLEAGUE
Chiawana boys 4, Eisenhower 3
Singles: Cole Andelin (C) d. Henry Hodge 0-6, 6-2, 6-3; Micah Little (C) d. Angel Rodriguez 6-4, 6-2; Ben Cook (C) d. William Oldenkamp 6-0, 6-0; Christian Salas (E) d. Parker Beus 0-6, 6-1, 1-0.
Doubles: Angel Ramirez-Orlan Delgado (E) d. Ben Weisenfeld-Joel Simmons 6-2, 7-5; Porter Nelson-Eli Alvarado (C) d. Jose Rodriguez-Espinoza-Josiah Garcia 6-2, 7-6; Marcus Emhoff-Brian Priego (E) d. Angel Guitierrez-Isaiah Solis 3-6, 6-0, 1-0.
Chiawana girls 6, Eisenhower 1
Singles: Sydney Smith (C) d. Emma Stephens 6-4, 6-0; Mckaila Balcom (C) d. Natalie Dick 6-0, 6-1; Angelina Reosch (C) d. Kayla King 6-0, 6-0; Kaylie Dawes (C) d. Cinthya Cabanillas Garcia 6-0, 6-3.
Doubles: Gracie Bolson-Cassidee Bevs (C) d. Ada Querin-Alyssah Cornejo 6-0, 6-2; Lizette Bueno-Anicca Martinez (E) d. Katie Toombs-Ava Duran 7-5, 6-1; Courtney Burlee-Sienna Johnson (C) d. Alexandra Tovar-Viviana Armijo 6-4, 6-4.
-
Cascade boys 3, East Valley 2
Singles: Chase Runions (C) d. Jacob Walser 2-6, 6-4, 6-0; Charlie Lyons (C) d. Logan Basford 6-1, 6-2; Ranne Meloy (EV) d. Haakon Schiebler 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles: Jasper Bard-Blue Knutsen (C) d. Dallas DeBlasio-Rylan Kosma 8-6, 4-6, 6-1; Brady Locke–Teegan Hooper (EV) d. Zac Holton–Jonas Johanson 7-5, 7-5.
East Valley girls 4, Cascade 1
Singles: Henleigh Elder (EV) d. Zoey Sheffield 6-1, 6-2; Zienna Erickson (C) d. Emily Knautz 6-1, 6-2; Rachel Jenson (EV) d. Cassidy Gillespie 6-4, 7-6, 8-6.
Doubles: Taylor Calhoun–Mai Mesler (EV) d. Isabel Bentson-Anna Reichlin 6-1, 6-1; Ceci Mendoza–Jalee Anderson (EV) d. Madison–Lariah Collins 6-2, 6-1.
-
Granger boys 4, Wahluke 1
Singles: Andres Fierros (W) d. Adam Asher 6-1, 5-7, 4-6; AJ Cardenas (G) d. Max Urrutia 6-0, 7-5.
Doubles: Kenyon Slade-Eden Asher (G) d. Luis Vidrancos-Juan Herrera 6-1, 6-0; Paul Stewart-Arthur Heckert (G) d. Luis Vidrancos-Juan Herrera 6-3, 6-0; Fernando Romero-Gabriel Fisk (G) for.
Granger girls 3, Wahluke 2
Singles: Marian Alaniz (G) d. Jennifer Savedra 6-1, 6-1; Hannah Valenzuela (G) d. Natalie Baragan 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Eliana Riosa-Jasslyn Ramos (G) d. Patty Guerro-Jasmine Licona 6-2, 6-1; Sofia Fabela-Monique Ramirez (W) d. Jessika Arceo-Idaly Cardoza 6-4, 6-3; Janea Bravo-Jacky Barajas (W) for.
