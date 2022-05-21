Kara Mickelson and Isabela Alvarado clearly have their separate specialties, but the more they race the more the Eisenhower teammates have in common.
And winning is at the center of it all.
Mickelson, the state 800-meter leader for most of the season, edged away from Alvarado to win that event in a well-measured effort meant to save some energy during Saturday’s rain-splattered final day of the CBBN district track and field meet at Zaepfel Stadium.
They did, in fact, have enough left to help the Cadets slash 10 seconds off their previous best in the 4x400, which Mickelson anchored to victory with a dazzling sub-55 split for a final time of 4:03.32 in the meet finale.
It was a great day overall for Eisenhower, which won the boys team title with 142 points over the two days with Jose Ochoa’s win in the javelin leading the way. West Valley was second with wins from Caden Casteel (3,200) and Clifton Motley (triple jump).
The top two finishers in each event qualified for the 4A state meet in Tacoma next week.
On Thursday at Eastmont, Mickelson took over the 4A state lead in the 400, running 57.22 despite a blustery wind, while Alvarado, who broke five minutes in the mile a month ago, pulled teammate Olive Clark to a 1-2 finish in the 1,600.
Up until two weeks ago, Alvarado wasn’t sure what her second individual event would be — until she pushed Mickelson to the limit in an 800 duel at the Inter City meet on May 13. The Arizona signee ran 2:13.96 with Alvarado on her shoulder at 2:13.97, currently the second and fourth best times in 4A.
“I love Bela and we designed the perfect race that day, hoping to get her a personal best and me some strategy work,” Mickelson said. “She was supposed to take the third 200 and then we would race for it. It was tough and exciting. Today was just about getting through and we did that. I’m really excited for next week, especially after running 57 on Thursday.”
“I surprised myself with that 2:13, and now Kara and I have the 800 and relay together,” Alvarado said. “She helps me a lot, in workouts and races.”
West Valley’s girls had three winners Saturday with Katie Murdock (3,200), Ella Ferguson (high jump) and Regan Irvine (pole vault), and Eisenhower junior Mary Mickelson captured the discus at 121-9.
Davis senior Donald Barnes won his fourth straight 100-meter race on Thursday, taking the district title at Eastmont. On Saturday in Yakima, he kept that momentum going by winning the 200 in 23.03.
There’s no doubting his preference.
“I like the 100 more because, well, there’s not as much running,” he said. “I was hoping to win both of these races because lately I’ve been running really well. Next week I’d like to run my best times in both.”
To cap off the day, Sunnyside’s Myles Newhouse, who won the 400 on Thursday, anchored the Grizzlies’ 4x400 to a five-second season best of 3:25.19.
BOYS
Team scores: Eisenhower 142, West Valley 130, Wenatchee 124, Eastmont 104, Sunnyside 70, Moses Lake 62, Davis 29.
Locals in top six
200: 1, Donald Barnes (Davis) 23.03; 2, Isai Carrera (Su) 23.20; 3, Oliver Barron (Ike) 23.43; 4, Zion Lee (WV) 23.53; 6, Daniel Teerink (WV) 24.00. 800: 2, Max Hutton (WV) 2:02.43; 4, Amha Alemeneh (Ike) 2:09.51; 5, Jason Jalifi (Su) 2:12.20. 3200: 1, Caden Casteel (WV) 9:48.59; 2, Nathan Johnson (Ike) 9:54.04; 4, Oscar Lopez (Ike) 10:03.52; 5, Emil Miller (WV) 10:10.06; 6, Mario Cervantes Reyes (Ike) 10:14.18. 300H: 2, Rick Bishop (Su) 41.32; 3, Cade Golbek (WV) 41.33; 4, Aidan Waddle (Ike) 42.77; 5, Ronald Klippert (WV) 45.27. 4x400: 1, Sunnyside (Garcia-Pinon, Lewis, Bishop, Newhouse) 3:25.19; 3, West Valley 3:32.03; 4, Eisenhower 3:38.66.
Shot: 3, Bryson Chase (Ike) 43-6; 5, Jeffery Condardo (Ike) 41-0. Jav: 1, Jose Ochoa (Ike) 157-3; 5, Kain Robledo (Su) 146-5. PV: 2, Liam Parker (Ike) 12-6; 3, Tyler Vigansky (WV) 11-6; 4, Urtzi San Nicolas (Ike) 11-0; 6, Stephen Delaney (Ike) 11-0. TJ: 1, Clifton Motley (WV) 42-4.5; 3, Waddle (Ike) 41-9.75; 4, Aidan Cazares (Su) 39-11.75.
GIRLS
Team scores: Wenatchee 153.5, Eastmont 151, Eisenhower 138, Moses Lake 73.5, West Valley 72, Davis 51.5, Sunnyside 50.5.
Locals in top six
200: 4, Kati Escorcia (Su) 27.56; 5, Ilene Moran (Davis) 28.09; 6, Claire Trammell (WV) 28.26. 800: 1, Kara Mickelson (Ike) 2:23.02; 2, Isabela Alvarado (Ike) 2:23.90; 3, Olive Clark (Ike) 2:25.66. 3200: 1, Katie Murdock (WV) 11:22.73; 2, Hannah Hilton (Ike) 11:43.32; 5, Alyssa Chavez (Ike) 12:32.49. 300H: 3, Alaina Morgan (Su) 47.78; 5, Ella Ferguson (WV) 49.71. 4x200: 3, Eisenhower 1:48.08; 4, West Valley 1:50.57. 4x400: 1, Eisenhower (Reyes, Clark, Alvarado, Mickelson) 4:03.32; 4, Davis 4:29.91; 6, Sunnyside 4:36.43.
Disc: 1, Mary Mickelson (Ike) 121-9; 5, Sadelle Verduzco (Ike) 87-6; 6, Leilani Johnson (Davis) 86-0. HJ: 1, Ferguson (WV) 5-0; 2, Camryn Birch (Davis) 5-0; 3, Isabela Diehm (Ike) 4-10. PV: 1, Regan Irvine (WV) 10-6. TJ: 4, Mariana Tilley (Davis) 31-7; 5, Morgan (Su) 31-6.75; 6, Alexia Lee (Ike) 31-0.5.
