EAST WENATCHEE — After battling through three consecutive games that were decided by one possession, Eisenhower’s girls finally got a bit of a breather on Saturday.
Surging away with a 23-point third quarter, the Cadets defeated Eastmont 68-54 to solidify their hold on third place in the CBBN.
Senior Mary Jones led the way with a game-high 18 points and Ayana Gallegos (12) and Nevaeh Lopez (11) also reached double figures for Eisenhower heading into the final week of the regular season.
Leading up to Saturday’s win, the Cadets lost one-point decisions to Sunnyside (52-51) and Moses Lake (38-37) and beat West Valley (45-43).
Eisenhower moved to 6-4 in league and 10-7 overall and will host Davis on Friday and travel to Wenatchee on Saturday.
The first round of district play will be on Feb. 14.
In Saturday’s boys game, Eastmont defeated Eisenhower 96-64. The Wildcats moved into a second-place tie with West Valley at 7-3.
EISENHOWER — Mary Jones 18, Ayana Gallegos 12, Nevaeh Lopez 11, Ramos 8, Serna 8, Ceballos 7, Davis 4, Ramirez 0, Espinoza 0, Garza 0, Frederick 0, Littrell 0, Bryan 0.
EASTMONT — Elizabeth Heinz 16, Emma Began 12, Noli Johnson 10, Weems 8, Otterstetter 4, Noel 0, Klinkenberg 0, Schmutzler 0, Heimbigner 0, Clinton 0, Phythian 0.
Eisenhower 19 8 23 18 — 68
Eastmont 15 6 13 19 — 54
