In a showdown between West Valley's Run-n-Shoot vs. Eastmont's Wing-T, there was plenty of open grass being gobbled up by both at Clasen Field.

But one was clearly more consistent than the other Friday night and Homecoming got a bit spoiled because of it.

With Gunnar Peterson spearheading a ground attack that rolled up 458 yards, Eastmont got out fast and never let the Rams catch up in a 35-27 victory that was crucial in the CBBN's race for crossover seeding that's a month away.

Eastmont's system was sweep-dive-trap, repeat.

And Peterson got sprung on most of the traps in the middle of the field, cranking out 275 yards on 28 carries — a relentless night that started with a 45-yard touchdown dash on the first drive.

When the Wildcats got the ball back, they went right back to work with an eight-play drive, deploying the same three well-blocked plays, and Eastmont had a 14-0 lead.

By forcing two turnovers in the second quarter, West Valley kept up the chase, closing the gap to 21-14 at halftime and then pulling within 21-20 on Skyler Cassel's third touchdown pass to open the third quarter.

But Eastmont didn't let the Rams keep the momentum for long, converting a fourth-and-1 near midfield with Colby King's 48-yard touchdown run on the next possession.

Cassel and his receivers fought gamely, as the senior quarterback completed 24 of 38 passes for 295 yards and four touchdowns. The fourth, a 20-yarder to Ben Pupplo with 8:32 left, sliced the margin to 35-27. The Rams' defense held up to get the ball back to Cassel with 2:41 remaining, but the drive stalled at midfield.

Pupplo finished with six receptions for 129 yards and got his fourth interception of the season early in the second quarter.

Eastmont, which fell at home to Sunnyside last week, moved to 3-1 in league while West Valley slipped to 1-2 with a visit to Zaepfel Stadium next Friday to take on Eisenhower. The Rams then finish with Moses Lake and Wenatchee.

The CBBN's top four teams will be involved in Week 10 crossovers with the Mid-Columbia and Spokane leagues to determine Eastern Washington's four 4A state berths.

Eastmont=14=7=7=7=—=35

West Valley=7=7=6=7=—=27

East — Gunnar Peterson 45 run (Edgar Leon kick)

East — Austin Ruffins 13 run (Leon kick)

WV — Jackson May 12 pass from Skyler Cassel (Michael Hyde kick)

East — Ruffins 8 run (Leon kick)

WV — Ben Pupplo 35 pass from Cassel (Hyde kick)

WV — Seth Woodcock 5 pass from Cassel (bad snap)

East — Colby King 48 run (Leon kick)

East — King 11 run (Leon kick)

WV — Pupplo 20 pass from Cassel (Hyde kick)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — East, Peterson 28-275, King 12-133, Ruffins 10-49, Luke Gale 1-3, Team 1-(-2). WV, Cassel 8-52, Antonio Barajas 7-36, Devin Anciso 2-20, Pupplo 1-6.

PASSING — East, Gale 2-6-1-5. WV, Cassel 24-38-1-295.

RECEIVING — East, Jace Trovato 1-5, Jackson West 1-0. WV, May 7-57, Pupplo 6-129, Demetreus Sadeddin 4-95, Zion Lee 3-0, Barajas 2-7, Woodcock 1-5, Anciso 1-2.

