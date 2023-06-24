No one could be accused of holding back in Saturday’s annual Earl Barden Classic Saturday at East Valley.
Although the execution wasn’t always there, the hits were hard and the intensity remained high for more than 60 minutes in what organizer Mark Mochel called afterwards “the hardest-fought game in the history of this football game.” Even the constant trash talk sounded more like what one would expect to hear in a regular-season game between rivals as opposed to an all-star game featuring the top seniors in class 2A, 1A, 2B and 1B.
Prosser’s Neo Medrano said that smack talk began earlier in the week, when his East squad swept the West in various competitions such as bowling and making peanut butter and jelly sandwiches at the Union Gospel Mission. That set the stage for what turned out to be a defensive battle marred by mistakes, including 18 combined penalties.
Four scoreless quarters led to an overtime with the ball placed just 10 yards away for both teams. Fittingly, it ended on a defensive stand as King’s linebacker Aiden Kane led the charge to stand up running back Mount Baker running back Marcques George just shy of the goalline, preserving an 8-6 win and capping off a dominant performance by the East defense.
“We went over a lot of triple action motions and stuff,” said Medrano, the CWAC’s two-time defensive player of the year as a linebacker. “Made sure we kept high discipline and so we knew where the ball was at all times.”
Led by defensive MVP Jaden Radke from Okanogan, they held the West to less than 100 total yards and only one real scoring opportunity, when it reached the red zone early in the second quarter. But a holding penalty on third down forced a 44-yard field goal that came up well short, and the West team never crossed the East’s 45-yard line again.
Zillah defensive back Cash Layman contributed to a lock-down secondary before leaving the game with an injury, and Toppenish defensive tackle Joshua Luna helped hold the West to a paltry 2.3 yards per carry. The SCAC West player of the year also stayed loud on the sideline and won the East’s Most Inspirational Award, an honor his Wildcat teammate, Shane Rivera, said was well deserved.
“He was just the energy of the team, mostly,” Rivera said. “Even on that second practice when it’s hot and it’s our second practice of the day, he’s still bringing the energy.”
Rivera caught the only ball thrown to him in the first half and came alive after halftime, catching four more passes to finish with 97 yards. He provided the game’s biggest play on a 43-yard grab with less than a minute remaining and just missed reeling in a game-winning touchdown pass from Lakeside’s Kole Hunsaker, whose high school coaches kept him at quarterback for the entire game.
Othello running back and CWAC offensive player of the year Sonny Asu caught six passes for 66 yards, including two catches on the East’s longest drive of the game in the second quarter. They totaled 261 yards while reaching the 1-yard line twice only to throw an interception and get stopped on fourth down, and another red zone appearance ended with a blocked 28-yard field goal.
Both teams thought they’d scored touchdowns only to see them called back by the officials.
East offensive player of the game Kaleb Hernandez, who eventually scored his team’s lone touchdown and converted the two-point conversion, fought off multiple tacklers for a 17-yard touchdown run negated by a holding call. The West’s defense returned a fumble 20 yards only to find out a brief whistle had blown the play dead when one referee ruled the running back down by contact.
La Center wide receiver Levi Giles won the West’s offensive MVP award and Mount Baker’s Ethan Larson won it on the defensive side, as well as his team’s Outstanding Teammate Award. Ephrata linebacker Travis Hendrick took home that honor for the East and the West team voted Montesano quarterback Jaden McElravy as its most inspirational player.
The East has now won five in a row.
West=0=0=0=0=6=—=6
East=0=0=0=0=8=—=8
West — Kaleb Hernandez 3 run (Hernandez run)
East — Jayden McElravy 1 run (run failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — East, Miguel Farias 6-41, Hernandez 7-24, Cutter Rolfs 7-13, Kole Hunsaker 13-9, Sonny Asu 3-2. West, Levi Giles 5-27, Marcques George 9-17, Jaxon Dunnagan 3-8, Randall Marti 2-5, Dominic Coffman 2-(-1), TEAM 2-(-4).
PASSING — East, Hunsaker 12-25-1-176, Asu 0-2-0-0. West, McIlravy 4-7-25, Justin Kelley 2-7-0-14.
RECEIVING — East, Shane Rivera 5-97, Asu 6-66, Cutter 1-13; West, George 2-18, Levi Giles 1-9, Benen Lawler 1-5, Davari Grauer 1-5, Max O’Neill 1-2.
