GRANDVIEW — East Valley scored the decisive goal early in the second half to beat Grandview 2-1 in CWAC boys soccer and stay unbeaten Thursday night.
Diego Lopez scored the Red Devils' first goal and assisted Soren Hanson on the game-winner while freshman goalkeeper Sam Gonzalez made five saves.
East Valley (6-0) will face unbeaten 4A opponent Mt. Si in a nonleague match on Saturday while Grandview travels to Prosser.
First half: 1, East Valley, Diego Lopez, 5:00. 2, Grandview, Jorje Perez, 25:00.
Second half: 3, East Valley, Soren Hanson (Lopez), 48:00.
Saves: Sam Gonzalez (EV) 5; Nicolas Vanezuela (G) 4.
-
SCAC-EWAC
TOPPENISH 9, GRANGER 0: At Granger, Yahir Quintero netted the Wildcats' first three goals and Navor Gaona knocked in two goals as Toppenish
First half: 1, Toppenish, Yahir Quintero, 10:00; 2, Toppenish, Quintero, 12:00; 3, Toppenish, Quintero, 16:00; 4, Toppenish, Rafael Garcia, 22:00; 5, Toppenish, Christopher Gutirrrez, 30:00.
Second: half: 6, Toppenish, Navor Gaona, 48:00; 7, Toppenish, Gaona, 55:00; 8, Toppenish, Alexander Magana, 58:00; 9, Toppenish, Angel Pacheco, 62:00.
Saves: Hector Godinez (T) 1, Granger 10.
-
LA SALLE 7, NACHES VALLEY 0: At La Salle, Erkan Shamyrbekov recorded a hat trick in the first half and added three assists in the second half and teammate Marcos Ramirez knocked in three goals for the Lightning.
First half: 1, LS, Erkan Shamyrbekov (David Garcia), 20:00; 2, LS, Shamyrbekov (Mathew Zamora), 32:00; 3, LS, Shamyrbekov (PK), 38:00.
Second half: 4, LS, Marcos Ramirez (Shamybekov), 62:00; 5, LS, Ramirez (Elias Castillo), 64:00; 6, LS, Ramirez (Shamybekov), 68:00; 7, LS, Oscar Sanchez (Shamybekov), 80:00.
Saves: Ciro Ramirez (LS) 8, Jace Diener (NV) 20.
-
SOFTBALL
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 11-4, WENATCHEE 5-3: At Wenatchee, junior Kenidee Holden had three hits in each game and sophomore Kaitlyn Leaverton pitched a complete game in the nightcap for the Rams (2-0, 3-2), who host Ellensburg on April 12.
Holden had two doubles and scored twice in the opener, and Leaverton allowed just one earned run while striking out five to finish the conference-opening sweep.
WV highlights — Game 1: Kenidee Holden 3-5, 2 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Katie Arnold 1-3, 2b, run, RBI; Amaleah Rodriguez 3-4, 2 sb, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Anna Grange 2-3, 2 sb, run. Game 2: Kaitlyn Leaverton CG, 7 IP, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K; Linnea Butler 3-3, RBI; Ryder Prather 2-3, run; Holden 3-4, run; Rodriguez 2-4, RBI.
-
GOLF
CBBN
Boys POD at Moses Lake
Top teams: 1, Wenatchee; 2, West Valley. Local highlights: Trey LaCheminant (WV) 77, John Kim (Davis) 78, Bradley Hammermeister (WV) 80, Brady Komstadius (WV) 84, Kaden Freisz (WV) 86, Ethan Froula (WV) 86, Ryan Hall (WV) 88.
-
TENNIS
CBBN
West Valley boys 5, Wenatchee 2
Singles: Henry Preacher (WV) d. Evan Mueller 5-7, 6-4, 6-1; Ben Borden (W) d. Alex Garcia-Widner 6-3, 6-4; Andrew Van Liew (W) d. Axel Fulton 6-3, 7-6; Dhruv Kumar (WV) d. Aidan Shattuck 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles: Josh Raj-Max Fleming (WV) d. Kush Patel-Kirk Nelson 6-3, 6-1; Nolan Preacher-Will Rojan (WV) d. Everett White-Storm Hedman 6-1, 6-1; Kel Griffiths-Kai Padilla (WV) d. Ben Lewis-Sawyer Malstead 6-2, 6-0.
West Valley girls 4, Wenatchee 3
Singles: Chloe Andrewjeski (Wen) d. Maddie Pickett 6-3, 6-0; Heather Hayes (Wen) d. Ivy Tweedy 6-4, 6-4; Hailey Murdock (WV) d. Katelyn Murphy 6-2, 6-0; Avery Thomas (Wen) d. Ahlyah Basmeh 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.
Doubles: Ellie Tweedy-Gracie Joffs (WV) d. Jenna Thrapp-Abby Carlson 6-1, 6-0; Swasti Tiwari-Kayla Maison (WV) d. Ava Kerr-Santa Amezcua 6-0, 6-0; Hollis Bendall-Makenzie Hebdon (WV) d. Larissa Mabillard-Ella Loewen 6-0, 6-0.
-
Eastmont boys 6, Eisenhower 1
Singles: Hector Rodriguez (Ea) d. Angel Rodriguez 6-2, 6-2; Henry Hodge (Ike) d. Abram Rodriguez 7-5, 7-5; 3. Julian Ramos (Ea) d. William Oldenkamp 6-0, 6-2; Deacon Allais (Ea) d. Josiah Garcia 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles: Kyle Pearsons-Josh Anantatmula (Ea) d. Orlan Delgado-Angel Ramirez 6-2, 6-0; Weston Fudge-Austin Archer (Ea) d. Jose Rodriguez-Christian Salas 6-3, 6-2; Braden Vaughn-Britt Dicky (Ea) d. Marcus Emhoff-Alexis Parrales 6-0, 6-2.
Eastmont girls 6, Eisenhower 1
Singles: Elise Bickford (Ea) d. Natalie Dick 6-1, 6-0; Emma Stephens (Ike) d. Hayden Mauseth 6-4, 6-1; Sarahi Morelos Escalera (Ea) d. Kayla King 6-0, 6-1; Valerie McCray (Ea) d. Cinthya Cabanillas-Garcia 7-5, 6-4.
Doubles: Annie Kunze-Lydia Riggs (Ea) d. Alyssah Cornejo-Ada Querin 6-1, 6-4; Kaydence Garrison-Teagan Snyder (Ea) d. Lizette Bueno-Anicca Martinez 6-1, 6-2; Maddie Valdez-Savannah Nuxoll (Ea) d. Viviana Armijo-Alexandra Tovar 6-1, 6-1.
-
CWAC
East Valley boys 4, Prosser 1
Singles: Bennett Berg (P) d. Jacob Walser 6-1, 6-0; Logan Basford (EV) d. Ethan Fellicetti 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles: Dallas DeBlasio–Rylan Kosma (EV) d. Tom Gutmann–Angelo Mallari 6-1, 6-0; Ian Larkin–Ranne Meloy (EV) d. Zuyai Osorio–Caiden Palomera 6-0, 6-1; Brady Locke–Teegan Hooper (EV) d. Stanley Chan–Caleb Robinson 6-2, 6-2.
East Valley girls 5, Prosser 0
Singles: Henleigh Elder (EV) d. Julie Slaugh 6-0, 6-0; Jasmine Shipley (EV) d. Leilani Magana 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Lily Haughee–Grace Sonnichsen (P) d. Taylor Calhoun–Mai Mesler 6-4, 6-2; Emily Knautz–Delaney Gibblons (EV) d. Ava Smasne–Aida Roy 6-1, 6-1; Ceci Mendoza–Jalee Anderson (EV) d. Jina Choi–Caitlyn Morrow 6-0, 6-4.
-
SCAC-EWAC
Toppenish boys 5, White Swan 0
Singles: Robert Bjur (T) d. Isaac Sour 6-1, 6-1; Johan Ojeda (T) d. Eli Sour 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles: Diego Castro-Miguel Martinez (T) for; Jonathan Lustre-Samuel Reyes (T) for; Jose Arcila-Kyu Hurley (T) for.
Toppenish girls 5, White Swan 0
Singles: Maria Cervantes (T) d. Jimena Gutierrez 6-2, 6-0; Viviane Ochoa (T) d. Nadya Espindola 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Karen Romero-Paola Parbol (T) d. Michelle Gutierrez-Yadira Zuniga 6-4, 6-4; Norma Gomez-Jessica Wesley (T) d. Angela Chavarin-Mckayla Broncheau 6-0, 6-0; Jeanette Torres-Alyssa Gonzalez (T) d. Andrea Anguiano-Daniela Delgado 6-0, 6-0.
-
La Salle boys 3, Wapato 2
Singles: Jackson Dhane (LS) d. Jose Herrera 6-0, 6-1; Noah Sauer (LS0 d. Hazen Jacob 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles: Eduardo Ramirez-Blazry Taeza (W) d. Gegorio Manrique-Domenek Tamez 6-1, 4-6, 6-4; Ethan Britt-Garrett Judd (LS) d. Kazmer Clark-Jhace Delacruz 6-3, 6-2; Juan Hernandez-Maceo Washines (W) d. Nathan Du-Jeremy Fischer 2-6, 7-5, (7-3).
La Salle girls 3, Wapato 2
Singles: Annika Richardson (LS) d. Crystal Colin 6-0, 6-0; Isabella Alegria d. Kellie Mariea 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles: Logan Howell-Jennifer Marial (W) d. Genevieve McCory-Mikayla Mendoza (LS) 6-1, 6-2; Rosa Alcala-Alaina Hencochen (LS) d. Diana Nunez-Searra Rodriguez 1-6, 6-1, 6-4; Samantha Hernandez-Tionnie Polk d. Marian Magrakvelsoze-Ida Wawezyszuk 6-1, 6-1.
-
Goldendale boys 5, Highland 0
Singles: Max Christiansen (G) d. Isaac Jensen 7-5, 6-1; Rogen Bothalemy (G) for.
Doubles: Kyden Blount-Sam McCandless (G) for.; Tristen Toledo-Logan Speer (G) for.; Hans Martin-Aiden Barnett (G) for.
Highland girls 3, Goldendale 2
Singles: Lucia Gonzalez Leal (H) d. Taylor Beam 6-1, 6-1; Gwen Gilliam (G) d. Ashley Gonzalez 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Lizzy Hedges-Jeslyn Berry (G) d. Maddie Monson-Josie Diaz 6-0, 0-6, 6-4; Jackie Ceja Flores-Yazmin Flores (H) d. Hailey Byers-Jewlia Siglin 6-3, 6-0; Anahi Silva-Maritere Medina (H) d. Frankie Shawtraw-Ruby Russell 6-1, 6-0.
-
Granger boys 4, Kiona-Benton 1
Singles: Ezra Beus (KB) d. AJ Cardenas 6-4, 6-7, 6-4; Kenyon Slade (G) d. Damian Boatrite 6-4, 6-0.
Doubles: Enrique Aldaco-Adam Asher (G) d. Salvador Rubio-Erik Pulido 6-7, 6-1, 6-4; Eden Asher-Paul Stewart (G) d. Caleb Campbell-Cooper Covington 6-4, 3-6, 6-2; Arthur Heckert-Fernando Romero (G) d. Lizandro Cardenas-Jaime Pena 6-1, 6-7, 6-0.
Granger girls 3, Kiona-Benton
Singles: Marian Alaniz (G) d. Samantha Startzel 6-0, 6-4; Hannah Valenzuela (G) d. Elena Rodriguez 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Eliana Rios-Jasslyn Ramos (G) d. Bailey Stretge-Kailey Covington 6-1, 6-4; Brenda Salinas-Samantha Ortega (KB) d. Idaly Cardoza-Jessika Arceo 6-0, 6-0; Sarialy Calderon-Getsamani Gomez (KB) for.
-
College Place boys 3, Zillah 1
Singles: Mason Willuand (CP) d. Dominic Perez 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: Curtis Reeves-Gabe Fazzari (CP) d. Coy Crowther-Trevor Crowther 6-3, 6-1; Vasty Lara-Sam Anguiano (CP) d. Ricardo Sanchez-Xavier Smith 6-1, 4-6, 10-1; Talmage Coplin-Gerardo Lopez (Z) for.
College Place girls 5, Zillah 0
Singles: Sumi Leavell (CP) d. Jenna Truman 6-0, 6-0; CP won by forfeit.
Doubles: Mia Ferraro-Grace Casagrande (CP) d. Mikayela Fernandez-Karen Martinez 6-0, 6-3; Veronica Sierra-Emma Morasch (CP) d. Anna Bueno-Daisy Jack 6-1, 6-0; Karen Perez-Genesis Martinez (CP) d. Zidralidt Rangel-Saray Rangel 6-0, 6-0.
-
