NACHES — A week ago, East Valley confirmed what everybody expected — quarterback Garin Gurtler and his band of senior receivers can sling it around the yard.
But Friday's visit to Naches Valley had a different purpose.
"We run the Air Raid but also want to play some smash-mouth in the running game when we can," said coach Eric Berg. "We've got some really young o-linemen but they've worked their tails off and they're getting better. And we have a pretty good running back."
Indeed they do.
Senior Christian Flores ran for 100 yards on 20 carries and scored the game's first touchdown as East Valley earned its first 2-0 start in a decade with a 16-0 victory over the Rangers.
The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Gurtler used his big arm to rack up a career-high 302 yards and three touchdowns in last week's home win over Quincy, but it was clear from the start that Flores would be effective on the ground. On the second possession of the game, he finished off a scoring drive with runs of 16, 5 and 4 yards.
The trouble for East Valley was that Naches Valley had its own tough-running back, Mitchell Helgert. The state champion wrestler pounded away 21 times for 103 yards, but two of NV's best drives were stopped on downs inside EV's 15. That includes a 16-play march that consumed the first 10 minutes of the second half.
But while the Rangers had difficulty in the air with just five completion, East Valley still had plenty up top. Gurtler threw for only 97 yards but he provided a difference-maker when, directly after a Teegan Hooper interception, he connected with Allan Sires on a 17-yard touchdown pass for a 13-0 lead with 1:15 left in the first half.
Flores' final four carries led to Carson Kauntz's 26-yard field goal with 4:30 left in the game.
"Naches is a good team. That No. 50 (lineman Jesse Benge) is a stud," Berg said. "We had the pass going for us last week, but today we wanted to take a step forward on the ground and run the ball. I'm really proud of the effort tonight."
With Helgert leading the way, the Rangers ran for 157 yards. Alex Juarez was Gurtler's top target, grabbing three passes for 61 yards, including a 36-yarder on the first play of the final period.
Both teams continue on with nonleague play with East Valley hosting Heritage from Vancouver on Friday while Naches Valley travels to Wahluke.
East Valley=6=7=0=3=—=16
Naches Valley=0=0=0=0=—=0
EV — Christian Flores 4 run (kick failed)
EV — Allan Sires 17 pass from Garin Gurtler (Carson Kauntz kick)
EV — FG Kauntz 26
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — EV, Flores 20-100, Kauntz 1-(minus 1), Gurtler 1-(minus 5). NV, Mitchell Helgert 21-103, Thane Denny 13-37, Dylan Kohl 4-17.
PASSING — EV, Gurtler 9-19-0-97. NV, Kohl 5-16-1-32.
RECEIVING — EV, Alex Juarez 3-61, Sires 2-18, Reagan Miller 2-7, Knautz 1-11, Bryce Herrman 1-0. NV, Helgert 2-22, Jett Hires 2-7, Landon Benetti 1-3.
