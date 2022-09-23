Eric Berg's reflex was to go for one but his instinct decided to go for it all.
Garin Gurtler was all in, too.
After Christian Flores swept wide into the end zone to pull East Valley within a point in overtime, Berg initially signaled for the PAT team to take the field in an attempt to push Ephrata into a second extra session.
"But then I thought, hey, we're at home and we've got the opportunity right here to win it," Berg said. "So I looked at my offensive coordinator and said, 'let's do it.' It felt like the right call."
And Gurtler, his senior quarterback and co-captain, made it so.
Rolling out toward the right flat, Gurtler's first read was Allan Sires, who already had over 100 yards receiving, but he was covered. When the quarterback pumped the ball in his direction, the cornerback crashed in on Sires for even tighter coverage.
And that left junior Reagan Miller alone in the back corner.
"After I pumped toward Allan, I could see Reagan wide open and smiling and I know he was thinking, please throw me the ball," Gurtler said. "I had the time to get it there and thankfully I did."
Which unleashed a wild celebration at Earl Barden Stadium as the Red Devils pulled out a 29-28 victory Friday night that opened their CWAC season and vaulted them to 4-0.
"I'm extremely proud of the character that was shown here tonight," Berg told his team. "It shows we're doing things the right way. And tonight, we finished the game."
It was all the sweeter because after an incredibly fast start, which featured a 21-7 lead after its first three offensive possessions, this one appeared to be slipping away against big and versatile Tigers. Ephrata not only pounded away for 255 yards on the ground but speedster Joshua Green hauled in three consecutive touchdown passes from Travis Hendrick — two that tied the game in regulation and another on the first play of overtime.
East Valley's offense was shut out in the second half and it missed a big opportunity at the end of regulation, getting to Ephrata's 16 with 13 seconds left only to be turned away. When Green hauled in his third score moments later, that might have been it.
But after Miller was pulled down after a short reception and a face-mask penalty was called on Ephrata, EV had first down on the 10. Gurtler then tried a swing pass to Carson Knautz but he was dropped for a 2-yard loss. Flores, who scored four touchdowns in last week's win over Heritage, got the then call and he outran the defense to the right corner for the score — the same corner where moments later Miller snagged the game-winner.
"At first I thought we were kicking it because I saw the PAT team coming in," Gurtler said. "But when I saw coach switch it, I wanted to. I thought we can win this, we have it right now."
Gurtler connected on 21 of 30 passes for a career-high 321 yards and two touchdowns, a 75-yarder to Sires on the second play of the game and 41-yarder to Alex Juarez, who finished with six catches for 117 yards.
Green, the CWAC district champion in the 100 and 200 last spring, accounted for 167 of Hendrick's 189 passing yards. Hendrick, working out of a wildcat formation much of the time, also ran for 108 yards on 23 carries.
The Red Devils (1-0, 4-0) resume CWAC play at Selah next Friday.
Ephrata=0=14=7=0=7=—=28
East Valley=14=7=0=8=—=29
EV — Allan Sires 75 pass from Garin Gurtler (Carson Knautz kick)
EV — Christian Flores 1 run (Knautz kick)
Eph — Travis Hendrick 11 run (Erik Kahn kick)
EV — Alex Juarez 41 pass from Gurtler (Knautz kick)
Eph — Joshua Green 76 pass from Hendrick (Kahn kick)
Eph — Green 35 pass from Hendrick (Kahn kick)
Eph — Green 25 pass from Hendrick (Kahn kick)
EV — Flores 12 run (Reagan Miller pass from Gurtler)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Eph, Hendrick 23-108, Hudson Sager 12-62, No. 22 8-47, Green 5-24, Hunter Handy 2-8, Tyler Raine 1-5, Francisco Hernandez 1-1. EV, Flores 11-51, Gurtler 5-(-1), Team 1-(-5).
