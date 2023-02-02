It'll all be decided in two weeks.
Starting with district competitions Friday and Saturday, wrestling season launches into its own collective version of short time this weekend and won't come up for air until Mat Classic crowns its champions on Feb. 18.
Centered around Davis hosting the CBBN district boys finals, all of this weekend's action will be close at hand before longer trips are necessary for next week's regional round. From there, it's on to Tacoma.
Sunnyside's top-ranked boys, who were 6-0 in CBBN duals, will be aiming for the program's fourth straight district title at Davis, where first-round matches start at 11 a.m. The Grizzlies have dominated during this run, scoring 406, 435.5 and 389 points.
The top five placers will move on to the 4A Region IV tournament, which includes the Mid-Columbia Conference, at Hanford on Feb. 11.
Ellensburg is hosting the CWAC district tournament, where matches start at 9 a.m. Second-ranked Othello is favored to repeat, and the host Bulldogs are ranked fifth with Grandview just outside the top 10.
The top five will advance to the 2A Region IV tournament at East Valley in Spokane. The No. 5 qualifiers will have pigtails with the GSL No. 4s.
The SCAC West will converge at Wapato while the East meets at Royal. Top-ranked Toppenish, which piled up 488 points last year in this event, will take its first postseason step toward a state four-peat and then host the 1A Region III tournament next week. Saturday's matches start at 10 a.m.
The EWAC district tournament will be held at Granger and it was moved from Saturday to Friday to alleviate demand on referees during the weekend. Granger is the defending champion and is currently ranked second in 2B behind Tonasket. Granger and Tonasket will meet in the 2B Region II tournament next week at Highland.
The girls postseason will be split into two divisions — 4A-3A and 2A-1A-2B — for the first time.
Top-ranked Moses Lake will be favored at the CBBN district tournament at Sunnyside, where matches start at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Davis and Sunnyside are ranked fifth and sixth in the state. The top three will advance to the 4A-3A Region IV tournament at Hanford, which will also host qualifiers from the MCC and Greater Spokane League.
All District 5 schools, including top-ranked Toppenish, will meet for a sub-regional at Selah on Saturday. The top eight move on to the 2A-1A-2B Region III tournament at Warden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.