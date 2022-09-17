SELAH — Since giving up 48 points on opening night, Ellensburg’s defense has been nothing like that.
And the wins have come as a result.
Following up on last week’s 6-0 shutout victory in double overtime over Davis, the Bulldogs held Selah to negative yards on the ground and rode Colton Magruder’s five touchdowns to a 38-13 win Saturday afternoon at Karl Graf Stadium.
In its CWAC opener, Ellensburg set the tone quickly as senior Kyle Frick had two sacks that staggered Selah possessions in the first half, which included an interception by Adam Singer and fumble recovery by Logan Stolen.
While the defense was revved up, so was the offense.
Magruder, a sophomore who punched in the lone score last week against Davis, bulled in for touchdowns on four of Ellensburg’s first five possessions, including two that were set up by the defensive takeaways.
With a 28-7 lead at the break, Magruder got his fifth touchdown on a 27-yard dash early in the third quarter. He had only 28 yards at halftime but finished with 89 on 15 carries.
Selah could not get anything going on the ground and with the sacks and tackles-for-loss the Vikings were held to minus-6 yards. For the day, Selah gained 146 of its 173 total yards on two plays — a pair of touchdown passes from Colton Shea to Caden McNett that covered 72 and 74 yards.
Ellensburg quarterback Joe Bugni completed 15 of 22 passes for 93 yards and he ran for 40 yards. With 56 yards from Tate Taylor mixed in, the Bulldogs rolled up 216 rushing yards.
When CWAC play resumes next Friday, Selah (0-1, 1-2) travels to Othello while Ellensburg (1-0, 2-1) hosts Grandview.
Ellensburg 6 22 7 3 — 38
Selah 0 7 0 6 — 13
Ell — Colton Magruder 1 run (pass failed)
Ell — Magruder 5 run (Darius Andaya pass from Joe Bugni)
Ell — Magruder 2 run (Jesse Munguia kick)
Ell — Magruder 1 run (Munguia kick)
Selah — Caden McNett 72 pass from Colton Shea (Shea kick)
Ell — Magruder 27 run (Munguia kick)
Ell — FG Munguia 27
Selah — McNett 74 pass from Shea (kick blocked)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Ellensburg, Magruder 15-89, Tate Taylor 13-56, Bugni 10-40, Andaya 4-19, Logan Stolen 2-11, Emmett Hoyt 1-3, Team 1-(minus 3). Selah, Shea 5-6, Eli Jensen 1-6, Westfall 8-(minus 1), Jimy Lee 1-(minus 1), Team 1-(minus 2), Kinley 1-(minus 7), Dylan Hawkins 1-(minus 7).
PASSING — Ellensburg, Bugni 15-22-0-93, Selah, Shea 5-10-1-168, Evan Kinley 2-6-0-11.
RECEIVING — Ellensburg, Josh Boast 4-52, Hoyt 4-13, Andaya 3-20, Magruder 3-12, Taylor 1-(minus 4). Selah, McNett 2-146, Clayton McMillin 2-15, Westfall 2-9, Tyson Grams 1-9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.