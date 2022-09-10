Through some hard times and sparse results in the win column, East Valley’s seniors stuck together. One victory as sophomores during the pandemic spring season, one victory as juniors last fall.
“We’ve had a bunch of guys working together and working hard,” said senior and co-captain Teegan Hooper. “We’ve had this hope that this will finally be our year.”
So far, so good.
East Valley's Teegan Hooper returns an interception during a 16-0 victory against Naches Valley Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Naches, Wash.
East Valley stops Naches Valley on fourth down in the fourth quarter to seal a 16-0 victory Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Naches, Wash.
East Valley's Christian Flores runes through the Naches Valley defense during a 16-0 victory against the Rangers Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Naches, Wash.
East Valley's Carson Knautz, left, breaks up a pass intended for Naches Valley's Jett Hires Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Naches, Wash.
East Valley's Reagan Miler breaks up a pass in the end zone on defense against Naches Valley Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Naches, Wash.
East Valley's Christian Flores runes through the Naches Valley defense during a 16-0 victory against the Rangers Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Naches, Wash.
East Valley's Garin Gurtler looks for an open receiver during a 16-0 victory against Naches Valley Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Naches, Wash.
East Valley cheerleaders perform a cheer before the start of a game against Naches Valley Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Naches, Wash.
Naches Valley players are introduced before the start of a game against East Valley Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Naches, Wash.
East Valley's Christian Flores runes through the Naches Valley defense during a 16-0 victory against the Rangers Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Naches, Wash.
East Valley's Alex Juarez is caught by his jersey on a punt return by Naches Valley's Mitchell Helgert Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Naches, Wash.
East Valley's Teegan Hooper returns an interception during a 16-0 victory against Naches Valley Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Naches, Wash.
East Valley stops Naches Valley on fourth down in the fourth quarter to seal a 16-0 victory Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Naches, Wash.
East Valley's Christian Flores runes through the Naches Valley defense during a 16-0 victory against the Rangers Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Naches, Wash.
East Valley's Carson Knautz, left, breaks up a pass intended for Naches Valley's Jett Hires Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Naches, Wash.
East Valley's Reagan Miler breaks up a pass in the end zone on defense against Naches Valley Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Naches, Wash.
East Valley's Christian Flores runes through the Naches Valley defense during a 16-0 victory against the Rangers Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Naches, Wash.
East Valley's Garin Gurtler looks for an open receiver during a 16-0 victory against Naches Valley Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Naches, Wash.
East Valley cheerleaders perform a cheer before the start of a game against Naches Valley Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Naches, Wash.
Naches Valley players are introduced before the start of a game against East Valley Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Naches, Wash.
East Valley's Christian Flores runes through the Naches Valley defense during a 16-0 victory against the Rangers Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Naches, Wash.
East Valley's Alex Juarez is caught by his jersey on a punt return by Naches Valley's Mitchell Helgert Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Naches, Wash.
The Red Devils are off to the program’s first 2-0 start in a decade and what’s particularly exciting in Moxee is how they’ve done it. Friday’s 16-0 win at Naches Valley followed a 21-0 blanking of Quincy on opening night — EV’s first back-to-back shutouts in 20 years.
“We’ve got a great senior class, 25 strong,” said a beaming seventh-year head coach Eric Berg after Friday’s win. “It’s the biggest senior class I’ve ever had, and I told our guys I’ve never been a part of two shutouts in a row. This is something special.”
Special and, honestly, a bit unexpected. Certainly this would be a team capable of scoring a lot of points with the return of all-CWAC quarterback Garin Gurtler and a crew of veteran receivers. But to go eight quarters without giving up a point a year after going 1-9?
“What I’ve seen is that we’ve got a lot of grit, a lot of determination,” said Hooper, a defensive back who has an interception in each of the first two games. “We’ve been backed up into the red zone and we’ve found ways to get out of it.”
East Valley's Teegan Hooper returns an interception during a 16-0 victory against Naches Valley Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Naches, Wash.
Evan Abell / Yakima Herald-Republic
Were it not for that grit in tight spaces, Friday’s game would’ve been much closer. Naches Valley ran the ball effectively, gaining 157 yards mostly on the sturdy legs of Mitchell Helgert, but on the doorstep of the end zone that all changed.
After the Rangers marched 75 yards for a first down on EV’s 15 in the second quarter, the Red Devils yielded just two more yards on the next four plays and stopped the drive on downs.
To start the second half, the sequence replayed.
The Rangers plowed through 52 yards for a first down on EV’s 13, but three yards later it was a turnover on downs again.
“It was a bend-but-don’t-break situation,” Berg noted. “The defense was stellar. We had some guys getting a little tired and Naches was tough. But when they had to, guys stepped up and I’m so proud of that effort.”
East Valley defeated Naches Valley 16-0 in football Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Naches, Wash.
Evan Abell / Yakima Herald-Republic
Senior Alex Juarez, Hooper’s teammate in the secondary and an honorable mention all-CWAC defensive back last year, was instrumental in allowing just 32 passing yards, and junior Reagan Miller broke up a pass in the end zone that ended NV’s third-quarter drive.
Ahead 6-0 and following two three-and-outs in the second quarter, Hooper gave EV a huge spark with an interception that he returned 25 yards to NV’s 17 with just over a minute left in the half. On the next play, Gurtler found Allan Sires on a square-out route and he dashed into the end zone for a 13-0 advantage and his third touchdown in two games.
East Valley's Reagan Miler breaks up a pass in the end zone on defense against Naches Valley Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Naches, Wash.
Evan Abell / Yakima Herald-Republic
Yes, the schedule has been generous with two 1A schools and nonleague play ramps up considerably when 3A Heritage from Vancouver visits Earl Barden Stadium on Friday. But the Timberwolves are 0-2 and have scored only six points in two games.
“It’s exciting to have won some games and played pretty well, that’s why we put in the work,” Hooper said. “We’re just want to keep it going.”
“We’ve got things to clean up on offense, but the special teams have been very good and our defense has really come along,” added Berg, whose squad is the only 2A team in the state to have not allowed a point in two games. “I hope they see that and celebrate a start like this. We look forward to our next game.”
East Valley 6 7 0 3 — 16 Naches Valley 0 0 0 0 — 0 EV — Christian Flores 4 run (kick failed) EV — Allan Sires 17 pass from Garin Gurtler (Carson Kauntz kick) EV — FG Kauntz 26 INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING — EV, Flores 20-100, Kauntz 1-(minus 1), Gurtler 1-(minus 5). NV, Mitchell Helgert 21-103, Thane Denny 13-37, Dylan Kohl 4-17. PASSING — EV, Gurtler 9-19-0-97. NV, Kohl 5-16-1-32. RECEIVING — EV, Alex Juarez 3-61, Sires 2-18, Reagan Miller 2-7, Knautz 1-11, Bryce Herrman 1-0. NV, Helgert 2-22, Jett Hires 2-7, Landon Benetti 1-3.