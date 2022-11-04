With a last chance for victory, Davis came up with a thriller.
After scoring two touchdowns in the first half, the Pirates turned to their defense to close out a 14-12 win over Ferris on a cold, windy and wet Friday night at Zaepfel Stadium.
An interception by junior linebacker Markos Montes saved the day with just over a minute left in Davis' season finale.
The visiting Saxons from Spokane scored on the first play of the fourth quarter to pull within 14-12 but their pass attempt for the two-point conversion was incomplete.
Davis then drove to Ferris' 31 before turning the ball over on downs. The Pirate defense responded by forcing a three-and-out.
Davis moved the ball again, reaching midfield, but again turned the ball over on downs.
Ferris picked up a first down and reached the Davis 38, but Montes came up with his game-saving pick and the Pirates ran out the clock.
The Davis defense did plenty more. Sophomore J.J. Sanchez recovered a fumble in the first quarter, senior Jamasen Carter intercepted a conversion pass in the second period, and the defense stopped Ferris on downs in the red zone in the final seconds of the first half and in the third quarter.
For the offense, senior Julian Gonzalez scored on a 19-yard run for a 7-0 lead in the first quarter and junior Jayden Corbray caught a 22-yard touchdown pass from junior Jason Chavez for a 14-6 advantage in the second quarter.
Both teams finished 1-9. Davis' victory was the only one of the day for the CBBN, which still has Sunnyside hosting Hanford on Saturday.
Ferris=0=6=0=6=—=12
Davis=7=7=0=0=—=14
Davis — Julian Gonzalez 19 run (Sanchez kick)
Ferris — Noah Porter pass from John Olson (pass failed)
Davis — Jayden Corbray 22 pass from Jason Chavez (Sanchez kick)
Ferris — Porter 30 pass from Olson (pass failed)
