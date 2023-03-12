He's up before 5 in the morning each school day, early enough to get in a sunrise walk before the start of another busy day. There are priorities to sort out, fresh ideas to ponder and certainly a prayer or two.
And then it begins for Dean Wagenaar.
At Sunnyside Christian High School, he's the principal and athletic director, a Hall of Fame basketball coach, a teacher and bus driver, and just about anything else you can think of. At age 56, he's still got "tons of energy" to keep that demanding routine going.
Except for one part of it.
With son Cole completing his senior season — he's the last of four kids — Dean and his wife Glenda agreed this should be his last year as the boys basketball coach, closing the book on one of the more remarkable runs in Washington's prep history.
There was time to reflect on that, driving the bus home from Spokane with Glenda and Cole following in the family car a week ago. The Knights had reached the Class 1B state title game, which was nothing new since 11 championship trophies reside in the lobby outside the school's gym. What was new is that Sunnyside Christian finished second, leaving some of the kids and the coach to imagine what they could've done differently to secure a 12th gold ball.
That's been the standard.
Which has been like no other.
-
When Dean completed his studies at Dordt University in Iowa, he had offers from Christian schools in Florida, Illinois, Iowa and Washington. There was a connection here and a strong one — Glenda was in Sunnyside Christian's second graduating class in 1985. The couple met and married while at Dordt and her first inclination wasn't to come back.
But Dean, the youngest of eight kids, had two brothers who had moved to Lynden and he liked the idea of heading west. Firmly a "small-town, rural" guy, Dean thought this was the best fit and Glenda came around.
For a first job, it obviously couldn't have worked out better.
As a basketball coach, he spent his first five years assisting Bob Rip, who in SC's first 12 years won 206 games and the Class B state championship in 1992.
With that apprenticeship done, Dean took over for the 1994-95 season. High-level success was not immediate as over the course of six years the Knights made it to Spokane only twice and won one game.
But in that time, a strategy was crystalizing and being nurtured. Starting with the 2000-01 season, the wins and the trophies came in waves and a small-town dynasty began. Lots of principles and schemes have been a part of it, but it's not simplifying things too much to suggest that one thing is at the root of it.
Defense.
Before Class B was split into two classifications in 2006-07, all schools with enrollments 150 and under competed together and Sunnyside Christian was on the small end of that.
The very small end.
"While I was working with Bob and we were this dinky little school, we could see that if you only had four, five or maybe six really athletic kids you weren't going to (Spokane) very often. Most teams, at two or three times our size, were just deeper," Dean recalled. "So as a coach you ask yourself, 'What can I do to try and maximize our ability to be successful?' Well, we can defend like our pants are on fire. We can make that a fundamental focus and we can defend hard."
And headlong the Knights charged.
After Dean's 2001 team secured his first trophy in fifth place, Sunnyside Christian romped to the 2002 title while allowing just 33 points in the semifinals and 32 in the championship final. Two years later, the Knights won again with a defensive average of 36 points over four games.
These teams would just grind on you and not stop.
"When I have a chance to talk at clinics I usually just bore everybody to death about defense," he said. "I emphasize the most basic fundamental — you have to do everything you can to stay between your man and the basket. It's very often overlooked. What wins games are the absolute fundamentals and executing them well. We stress other things but it starts there."
It's not all defense, of course, and the Knights have been known to put up plenty of points. Like when Lance Den Boer set the state's career scoring record in 2003.
But to sustain SC's remarkable success over the years — an average of 21 wins over Dean's 26 seasons minus the shortened COVID year — the Knights have leaned on disrupting an opponent's offense, slowing down the pace, and eating up shot clocks. In the 2002 final, they beat St. George's 37-32.
When the Bs were split, then came some real dominance.
In the first year of Class 1B, with the enrollment ceiling at 100 and the state tournament hosted in Yakima, Sunnyside Christian barreled through a 26-0 season and did its thing in the SunDome, holding four state foes to an average of 35 points.
The Knights returned to the SunDome a year later and won it again.
After capturing back-to-back titles in 2010 and 2011 in Spokane, Dean stepped away as head coach for two seasons and Brian Bosma's 2013 squad won the school's eighth state championship. Dean returned and the Knights reeled off a three-peat from 2017 to 2019, a run that saw those teams combine for a 78-5 record.
In the 16 years of the 1B tournament, Sunnyside Christian has won half those titles and brought home 13 trophies.
The numbers go on and on and the trophy case gets more and more congested. All of it is a source of pride for the school, for sure, but for Dean the one notable statistic that is most meaningful to him is this: The Knights have qualified for state 24 years in a row.
"What I love is that every year our kids bring the passion to learn and compete," he said. "My goal every year has been to get the kids an opportunity to play in that building (Spokane Arena). To be in position for that for 24 years in a row, that's a neat thing and I'm proud of that."
-
At times during his years at SC, Dean considered other options. He was interested in joining the Washington State Patrol and he explored going back to Iowa, where he was born and raised, to be head coach at Dordt.
But his first job has been his truest calling.
On top of all the teams he enjoyed coaching and all the memories that remain vivid, Dean coached all three of his sons. And, of course, they thrived as Trevor, Luke and Cole combined for over 4,000 points. Cole was recently named 1B state player of the year.
While he will remain principal, athletic director and everything else, Dean coached his 688th and last game in Spokane a week ago. To have won 554 of those contests with nine state championships, well, his faith demands he be humble about that and he is.
Especially when drawing in the bigger picture of the Sunnyside Christian community.
"They put their trust in me and I thank God for the guidance to use that trust in the right way," he said. "I get asked a lot, 'Who were the best teams?' That's for the kids to debate and have fun with. I think of a year and I see all the faces. It has been amazing, really, and I'm just grateful to be a part of it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.