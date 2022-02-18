Davis coach Eli Juarez decided to start his team’s third meeting against West Valley in a 2-3 zone, figuring it would give the Rams a new look in the third meeting between the two teams this season.
When West Valley struggled to find shots, let alone points, early in Friday’s CBBN district championship, the Pirates decided to stick with what worked. Once the aggressive defense and dominant rebounding led by Dhantaye Bennett-Joe got some support from an explosive offense, Davis quickly put things out of reach in a 58-33 win to earn a regional berth.
“That zone hasn’t shown up all year and I think it was just a matter of them believing that they could, defensively, work that zone to our advantage,” Juarez said. “They got after it and really caused a little bit of havoc for them as far as their shooting percentages and we got all the rebounds in the first half.”
Bennett-Joe grabbed six of Davis’ 25 rebounds to 14 for West Valley, and the 6-foot-6 senior scored 15 of his 19 points before halftime. That included a 3-pointer to give him 1,000 career points and put the Pirates ahead 30-6 as part of an 18-0 second-quarter run.
A week after hitting three 3-pointers to take a first-quarter lead in a 61-42 loss at Davis, the Rams couldn’t hit one for the entire first half as the Pirates guards kept the pressure on and consistently found their way into passing lanes. Freshman Cesar Hernandez gave Davis its first five points as West Valley went scoreless for more than four minutes, and he played a role in starting several fast breaks.
“Our transition is key because everybody out here likes to run,” said Hernandez, who finished with 11 points. “So we’re just trying to get open layups, just run the court every time.”
They slowed down considerably in the second half to finish with a season-low in points, but it didn’t matter thanks to their effort at the other end. Hernandez said Bennett-Joe provided the energy for a young team riding an 18-game win streak and ranked No. 2 in the latest RPI rankings.
That ranking figures to give the Pirates a top-eight seed and potentially even a home game next week when regional matchups are announced on Sunday. Hernandez said it’s taken some time to find his role, but he’s learned how to pick his spots and score when the team needs him.
The freshman’s continued to grow along with a team full of sophomores who plan to keep working hard and see how far they can go this postseason. Juarez has taken notice, and he offered special praise for Hernandez and what’s he’s been able to do as the team’s leading scorer in his first season.
“In my 40 years of coaching, he’s probably been the one freshman that has come in totally prepared for the varsity and 4A game,” Juarez said. “His understanding of our offenses and defenses, he caught on real quick.”
West Valley will turn around quickly and return to its home court to try and beat Eastmont for the third time this season in a loser-out, winner to regionals game on Saturday. The Wildcats beat Wenatchee 52-47 in a loser-out game Friday night.
WEST VALLEY — Saddedin 7, Cluff 6, Goldsmith 3, Birley 5, Wilburn 2, Coronado 5, Preacher 3, Hatfield 2, May 0, Mata 0, Kneisler 0. Totals 12-58 7-14 33.
DAVIS — Dhantaye Bennett-Joe 19, Cesar Hernandez 11, B. Lee Jr. 9, Garza 7, Galindo 4, Anderson 5, Stephenson 3, Navarro 0, Rottman 0, Murphy 0, Sanchez 0, T. Lee 0. Totals 24-56 5-10 58.
West Valley=4=8=10=11=—=33
Davis=16=22=12=8=—=58
3-point goals: West Valley 2-16 (Preacher 1-1, Birley 1-3), Davis 5-24 (Stephenson 1-1, Bennett-Joe 1-2, Navarro 1-2, Hernandez 1-3, Lee 1-5). Rebounds: West Valley 39, Davis 44 (Bennett-Joe 9). Turnovers: West Valley 17, Davis 15. Steals: West Valley 7, Davis 12. Fouls: West Valley 9, Davis 14. Fouled out —None.
