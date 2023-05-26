PUYALLUP — Someone had to lose. That’s playoff soccer, one team loses, one team keeps going, but no one was ready to lose in the Class 4A semifinal at Sparks Stadium.
It took seven minutes for No. 8 Puyallup and No. 13 Davis to dive headfirst into a whirling goal fest. Leads were traded — the score was tied at two at the end of the first half and at three at the end of regulation.
It all came down to a shootout under the Friday night lights. Two teams that had excelled at spot kicks — Davis was 3-0 in penalty shootouts and Puyallup won its first two state tournament games in penalties — sent five players and a prayer to decide their fate.
The Vikings were perfect in front of their home fans, converting all five of their kicks to advance 4-3 (5-4) in a game that went down to the wire. All ten penalties were on target. In a twist of fate, Antonio Garcia, who scored the game-winning penalty in the Pirates’ state quarterfinal, saw his shot saved by Puyallup goalie Alexis Cruz-Hernandez.
“It’s tough, it’s tough to process,” said Davis head coach Cristian Gonzalez. “I told my boys, with penalties it comes down to more luck — who’s got it in that moment. Who steps up and can handle the nerves, not that my boys didn’t. But someone’s going to step up and there has to be a winner.”
Viking senior Jacob Goter scored the winning spot kick and sent his team and his fans into wild celebrations.
Davis did not go quietly in its first-ever run to the state semifinal, taking the lead twice against the tournament-regulars Puyallup. The Vikings were playing on their home field, but plenty of fans were dressed in orange and black. The visiting supporters were heard all game.
Vikings’ sophomore Zack Robertson put the hosts on the board first, running onto a through ball on the left side and sliding his shot beyond the fingers of Davis goalkeeper Alexander Capi. The Pirates, who struggled to win bouncing balls and to play to teammates’ feet early on began to settle in.
They found their feet completely when Puyallup committed one too many players forward for a free kick. Davis cleared the ball and junior Edwin Diaz proved himself fastest, skipping into the left side of the box and equalizing the score.
“The effort, the grit, that’s always going to be there. That’s something my boys are never going to lack. The fire, the tenacity is always there,” Gonzalez said.
Junior Ethan Rojas would score the Pirates’ next two goals. One was a bouncing ball, half volleyed after Puyallup had been unable to clear a free kick. The second came just after halftime, when junior Ezrah Ochoa’s managed to keep possession amongst a forest of Viking players and lay the ball at Rojas’s feet.
Rojas sent a perfect shot into the top left corner and gave his team a 3-2 lead in the second half.
Puyallup found a way back each time, led by senior Oliver Torres.
Torres started the passage of play that led to Puyallup’s second goal. As the game wore on, though, the Vikings relied increasingly on their size and speed.
“Our height didn’t really help us,” said Davis senior Jose Perez. “We don’t give up, we don’t let that intimidate us. But today was something different.”
Both teams were less willing to take risks and often resorted to high clearances rather than playing the ball out of the back — a style of play that seemed to suit Puyallup just fine. The Vikings were particularly dangerous on long throw-ins.
They would score on one, crowding players around Capi. Eventually, freshman Coleman Farmer was able to send a slow header into the bottom right corner and tie the game at three with 17 minutes to play.
“It comes down to who makes less mistakes. Everyone’s good, it’s just who capitalizes on them,” Gonzalez said. “We made a few mistakes that got them back in the game and gave them life.”
Each team would hit the crossbar in the second half, but neither would break the deadlock again. It all came down to penalties, and Puyallup earned the right to take on No. 6 Skyline Saturday in the state final.
Davis’s historic tournament run is not over. The Pirates, who have played Cinderella since their district tournament triumph against Eastmont, will have one more opportunity to add to their storied season when they take on No. 2 Tahoma in the third-place game.
“I love these guys. It’s my last year and these guys put it all, they made it happen for me and put everything on this field,” Perez said. “(We’re) proud to make history and proud to make Yakima Valley proud.”
First Half: 1, Puyallup, Zack Robertson 7:00; 1, Davis, Edwin Diaz, 17:00. 2, Davis; Ethan Rojas, 26:00; 2, Puyallup, Chase McMillian, 36:00.
Second Half: 3, Davis, Ethan Rojas, 49:00; 3, Puyallup, Coleman Farmer, 63:00.
Extra Time: No goals
Shooutout: Davis 4 (Ochoa, Rojas, Diaz, Ibarra), Puyallup 5 (Williams, Stoner, Foster, Anderson, Goter)
Saves: Alexis Cruz-Hernandez (P) 2, Alexander Capi (D) 2.
