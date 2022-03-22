-

SOFTBALL

SOUTHEAST 1B

SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 3-3, COLTON 1-21: At Colton, Taylor Andringa's complete-game effort on the mound led the Knights to their first win over Colton in 10 years.

SC highlights — Game 1: Taylor Andringa CG, 7 IP; Addy Smeenk hit; Maddie Fultz hit. Game 2: Maddie Fultz 2-2; Haylie Wolters 2-2.

-

GOLF

-

Grandview girls 3, Sunnyside 2

Singles: Lauralia Montelongo-Solis (G) d. Macy Norem 6-2, 6-2; Kiana Sanchez (G) d. Mirna Ramirez 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles: Stephanie Flores-Andrea Pineda (S) d. Mercedes Garcia-Cassandra Cyr 6–1, 6-3; Cecilia Tovar-Annalise Alvarez (S) d. Liliana Espindola-Kimberly Palacios 6-1, 6-4; Geselle Razo-Jennifer Vasquez (G) d. Claire Sheehan-Areesa Rodriguez 6-1, 7-5.

Grandview boys 2 Sunnyside 2

Singles: Simon Copenhaver (S) d. Joel Alvarez 7-6 (7), 7-6 (5); Jordan Hernandez (G) d. Isac Almonte 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles: Christian Sanchez-Joseph Alaniz (G) d. Calvin Copenhaver-Anthony Ventura 6-2, 7-5; Sunnyside won No. 2 by forfeit; No No. 3 match.