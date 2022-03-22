Davis senior John Kim turned in the best round on the day and West Valley won the team title at the Joe Lenberg Invitational boys golf tournament at Apple Tree Golf Course.
Kim shot 75 to win by two strokes and West Valley had three players in the top seven en route to a team score of 318, 11 better than runner-up Wenatchee.
West Valley’s Trey LeCheminant was second with 77 and teammate Brady Komstadius won a third-place chip-off with Naches Valley’s Garric Shirrod and Eastmont’s Cal Anderson after they all shot 78.
Top teams: West Valley 318, Wenatchee 329, Eastmont 345, Cheney 359, Stanwood 364, Ephrata 366, Moses Lake 369, Cle Elum 388. At Apple Tree.
Top individuals: John Kim (Davis) 75, Trey LeCheminant (WV) 77, Brady Komstadius (WV), Garric Shirrod (Naches Valley), Cal Anderson (Ea) 78. Locals: Kaden Friesz (WV) 79, Sergio Sanchez (CE) 79, Dallin Kibbee (Zillah) 83, Bradley Hammermiester (WV) 84, Ethan Froula (WV) 86, Khale Calhoun (EV) 93, Travis Hoffard (Grandview) 94, Camden Powell (EV) 97.
-
Grandview Girls Invite
Team scores: Selah 458, Naches Valley 490, Royal 509, East Valley 523, Wapato 558, Grandview 574, Toppenish 580, Zillah 581. At Black Rock.
Individual: Lexi Becker (Se) 87, Emma Stubner (NV) 106, Maddie Kime (NV) 108, Jaiden Hill (R) 110, Kaylin Warner (Se) 115, Brynn Christensen (R) 116, Caroline Johnson (EV) 117, Marisa Tillequots (Wap) 118.
-
BASEBALL
CBBN
WENATCHEE 8, WEST VALLEY 7: At Wenatchee, Pablo Llamas doubled and drove in two runs for the Rams, who will host Wenatchee in a doubleheader on Friday. The Panthers scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh.
WV highlights: Drew Johnson 1-3, 2b, 2 runs; John Sullivan 2-3, 2 runs, RBI; Carter Graham 2-4, run; Pablo Llamas 2-4, 2b, 2 RBI.
-
MOSES LAKE 12, EISENHOWER 0: At Moses Lake, Kyan Helseth singled to give the Cadets their only baserunner of the day. The two teams will meet at Ike for a doubleheader on Friday. Four ML pitchers combined on the one-hitter and struck out seven with no walks.
-
NONLEAGUE
EAST VALLEY 11, ZILLAH 1: At East Valley, Mason Bailey was 3-for-3 with a double, run scored and two RBI for the Red Devils (4-1), who open CWAC play at Ephrata on Saturday.
Highlights: Mason Bailey (EV) 3-3, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Xander Smith (EV) 1-3, 2b, 3 RBI, 3 IP, 1 ER; Garin Gurtler (EV) 1-2, 2 runs; B Damron (Z) 1-2, RBI.
-
SELAH 11, TRI-CITIES PREP 1: At Selah, Wyatt Johnson struck out five and gave up just one hit in five innings and Grant Chapman went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI to lead the Vikings' offense. Selah (3-2) hosts Othello on Saturday to start CWAC play.
Selah highlights: Grant Chapman 2-3, 2b, 2 RBI; James Hull RBI 1b; Ean Ancira 2-3; Beau Benjamin 2-3, RBI.
-
GRANDVIEW 16-14, SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 2-4: At Grandview, Cooper Kleinow struck out nine over five innings in the opener and Matthew Sauve had a triple and home run with four RBI for the day to pace the Greyhounds.
Highlights — Game 1: Matthew Sauve (G) 1-2, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Cole Judkins (G) 3-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Cooper Kleinow (G) 5 IP, 2 ER, 0 BB, 9 K. Game 2: Sauve (G) 1-2, 3b, run, 2 RBI; Judkins (G) 4 runs; C Gomez (G) 1-2, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Smeenk (SC) 3-3, 2b, 2 runs.
-
NACHES VALLEY 5-4, KIONA-BENTON 4-2: At Naches Valley, starters Leif Van Doren and Logan Stevenson combined for 15 strikeouts as the Rangers improved to 4-0.
NV highlights — Game 1: Garren Gooler 1-2, 3b, 2 RBI; T Moore 1-2, 2 runs; Leif Van Doren 6 IP, 0 ER, 3 BB, 9 K. Game 2: T Denny 1-2, 2b, run; Logan Stevenson 5 IP, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K; Gooler 1-3, run.
-
COLLEGE PLACE 11, LA SALLE 3: At College Place, the Hawks broke a 3-3 tie with eight runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. The second game was called after two innings because of darkness.
Highlights: Jacob Courtney (CP) 4 IP, 0 hits, 10 K; Jacob Rettig (LS) 5 IP, 6 K.
-
SOCCER
CBBN
SUNNYSIDE 1, EISENHOWER 0: At Eisenhower, David Ochoa scored the lone goal midway through the first half to give the Grizzlies their third straight win.
First half: 1, Sunnyside, David Ochoa, 17:00.
Second half: No goals.
Saves: Omar Rodriguez-Ibarra (S) 5; Caleb Coronel (E) 4.
-
CWAC
EAST VALLEY 2, ELLENSBURG 0: At East Valley, Soren Hanson and Gavin Gordon scored to help the Red Devils improve to 5-0. They'll play at Grandview Thursday and Ellensburg will host Ephrata on Saturday.
First half: 1, East Valley, Soren Hanson (Diego Lopez), 20:00.
Second half: 2, East Valley, Gavin Gordon (Lopez), 48:00.
Saves: Alexsander Bautista-Limon (Ell) 4; Sam Gonzalez (EV) 4.
-
SCAC-EWAC
TOPPENISH 12, ZILLAH 0: At Toppenish, Christopher Gutierrez, Yahir Quintero, Juan Diego Mendoza and Navor Gaona all scored twice for the Wildcats.
First half: 1, Toppenish, Christopher Gutierrez; 2, Toppenish, Angel Pacheco; 3, Toppenish, Juan Diego Mendoza; 4, Toppenish, Yahir Quintero; 5, Toppenish, Quintero; 6, Toppenish, Gutierrez.
Second half: 7, Toppenish, Mendoza; 8, Toppenish, Rafael Garcia; 9, Toppenish, Alexander Magana; 10, Toppenish, Navor Gaona; 11, Toppenish, Gaona; 12, Toppenish, Diego Santiago.
Saves: Pete Barrera (Z) 12; Hector Godinez (T) 0.
-
WAPATO 1, LA SALLE 0: At Wapato, David Iturbide scored the game-winning goal in the 72nd minute for the Wolves. They'll play at Zillah and La Salle's set to host Naches Valley on Thursday.
First half: No goals.
Second half: 1, Wapato, David Iturbide, 72:00.
Saves: Ciro Ramirez (LS) 13; Adian Castaneda (W) 4.
-
HIGHLAND 9, GRANGER 0: At Highland, Marco Ramirez scored twice and had an assist while Fietka Dorantes contributed a goal and two assists for the Scotties.
-
SOFTBALL
NONLEAGUE
EISENHOWER 14-20, PROSSER 5-10: At Eisenhower, Taylor Yockey was 6-for-9 for the day with four doubles and six RBI and she pitched 6.2 innings in the opener with seven strikeouts for the Cadets.
Highlights — Game 1: Felicity Hanson (E) 2-4, 2 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Taylor Yockey (E) 3-4, 2 2b, 2 RBI, 6.2 IP, 3 ER, 3 BB, 7 K; Emma Quesnell (E) 2-4, 2 runs, RBI; Alexia Lylin (E) 3-3, 2b, 3b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; H Perkins (P) 1-3, 2b, 2 RBI. Game 2: Yockey (E) 3-5, 2 2b, 3 runs, 4 RBI; Katie Suhm (E) 3-5, 2b, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Z Niblett (E) 3-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; L Leadon (E) 2-2, run, 2 RBI; Olivia Rankin (E) 2-3, run, 2 RBI; A Allen (P) 2-4, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Perkins (P) 3 RBI.
-
SOUTHEAST 1B
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 3-3, COLTON 1-21: At Colton, Taylor Andringa’s complete-game effort on the mound led the Knights to their first win over Colton in 10 years.
SC highlights — Game 1: Taylor Andringa CG, 7 IP; Addy Smeenk hit; Maddie Fultz hit. Game 2: Maddie Fultz 2-2; Haylie Wolters 2-2.
-
TENNIS
CBBN
West Valley boys 7, Eisenhower 0
Singles: Henry Preacher (WV) William Oldenkamp 6-0, 6-0; Alexander Garcia-Widmer (WV) d. Alexis Parrales 6-0, 6-0; Axel Fulton (WV) d. Marcus Emhoff 6-0, 6-0; Dhruv Kumar (WV) d. Brian Priego 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Kel Griffiths-Yaani Shah (WV) d. Henry Hodge-Angel Rodriguez 6-0, 6-0; Nolan Preacher-Will Rojan (WV) d. Orlan Delgado-Jose Rodriguez Espinoza 6-0, 6-0; Jaden Holt-Joshua Raj (WV) d. Josiah Garcia-Christian Salas 6-0, 6-0.
West Valley girls 7, Eisenhower 0
Singles: Maddie Pickett (WV) d. Natalie Dick 6-0, 6-1; Ivy Tweedy (WV) d. Emma Stephens 6-0, 6-1; Kayla Maison (WV) d. Kayla King 6-0, 6-0; Swasti Tiwari (WV) d. Cinthya Cabanikes 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Ellie Tweedy-Hailey Murdock (WV) d. Alyssah Cornejo-Ada Querin 6-0, 6-1; Ahlyah Basmeh-Makenzie Hebdon (WV) d. Lizette Bueno-Anica Martinez 6-1, 6-0; Hollie Bendall-Zanna Orvald (WV) d. Alexandra Tovar-Audrey Livingston 6-0, 6-0.
-
CWAC
Selah boys 4, Othello 1
Singles: Kellam Adams (S) d. Aaron Villarreal 6-2, 6-4; Kyler Freeman (O) d. Aidan Franklin 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-3.
Doubles: Malachi Young-Quentin Garretson (S) d. Seth Giles-Dallin Freeman 6-0, 6-2; Kaden Giles-Isaac Merrell (S) d. Joshua Tovar-Ashton Pruneda 6-3, 6-1; Kade Wurtz-Riley Christianson (S) d. Javier Rodriguez-Josh Gilbert 6-1, 6-2.
Selah girls 4, Othello 1
Singles: Lotte Steinbach (S) d. Mckenzie Fultz 6-0; 6-0; Macie Ladd (S) d. Shayly Tlahuel 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Addison Ladd-Maya Hall (S) d. Kenzie Simpson-Kendra Freeman 6-1, 6-0; Janae Hall-Kendra Adams (S) d. Sydney Anderson-Hazel Ritchie 3-5, retired; Maleyna Alvarez-Mia Carlson (O) d. Sarah Tamblyn-Jenna Bond 6-3, 6-1.
-
SCAC-EWAC
Naches Valley boys 2, Highland 1
Singles: Isaac Jensen (H) d. Nathan Beuche 6-4, 6-4. Devin Roberts (NV) for.
Doubles: Jacob Anderson-Luke Stevenson (NV) for.
Highland girls 4, Naches Valley 1
Singles: Lucia Martinez Leal (H) d. Cassie Beragon 6-2, 6-1; Ashley Gonzalez (H) d. Sarah Busey 7-5.
Doubles: Maddie Monson/Josie Diaz (H) d. Cambria Wright/Ellen Shinn 6-4, 7-5; Yazmin Diaz/Jackie Ceja Flores (H) d. Lexi Harris/Chaidlynn Koppenstein 7-6 (7-5), 3-6, 6-2; Bella Rowe/Maddy Jewett (NV) d. Anahi Silva/Maritere Medina 6-1, 6-1.
-
Wapato boys 2, White Swan 0
Singles: Chace Delacruz (W) d. Isaac Sauer 6-0, 6-4; Hazen Jacob (W) d. Eli Sauer 6-3, 6-3.
Wapato girls 5, White Swan 0
Singles: Crystal Colin (W) d. Jimena Gutierrez 8-6, 6-1; Mya Morales (W) d. Nadia Espindola 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles: Logan Howell-Sierra Rodriguez (W) d. Michelle Gutierrez-Yadira Zuniga; Tionnie Polk-Eva Quintero (W) d. Angela Chavarin-McKayla Broncheau 6-0, 6-0; Samantha Hernandez-Diana Nunez (W) d. Andrea Anguiano-Daniela Delgado 6-0, 6-0.
-
Granger boys 5, Burbank 0
Singles: Paul Stewart (G) d. Lucas Santos 6-2, 6-0; Fernando Romero (G) for.
Doubles: AJ Cardenas-Adam Asher (G) for.; Enrique Aldaco-Kenyon Slade (G) for.; Eden Asher-Arthur Heckert (G) for.
Granger girls 4, Burbank 0
Singles: Jasslyn Ramos (G) d. Kendall Armstrong 6-2, 6-4; Hannah Valenzuela (G) d. Sophia Muller 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Mavian Alaniz-Eliana Rios (G) for.; Jessika Arceo-Idaly Cardoz (G) for.
-
La Salle boys 4, Cle Elum 1
Singles: Luke Chafing (CE) d. Noah Sauer 6-4, 6-4; LS for.
Doubles: Gregorio Manrique-Vivanco-Dominik Tamez d. Colin O’Cain-Jett Favero 7-5, 7-5; LS for.; LS for.
La Salle girls 3, Cle Elum 2
Singles: Annika Richardson (LS) d. Amanda Board 6-0, 6-0; Isabella Alegria (LS) d. Maddie Castor 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: Sadie Melhorn-Lola Favero (CE) d. Genevieve McCoy-Mikayla Mendoza 6-4, 6-4; LS for.; Avalon Dewitt-Naroa Mendibil Batiz (CE) d. Rosa Alcala-Alaina Heneghen 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.
-
Goldendale boys 4, Toppenish 0
Singles: Max Christensen(G) d. Robert Bjur 5-7, 6-2, 7-6(2); Roger Bethantey (G) d. Johan Ojeda 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Kyden Blunt-Sam McCandless (G) d. Diego Castro-Miguel Martinez 6-3, 6-3; Tristen Toledo-Logan Speer(G) d. Jonathan Lustre-Samuel Reyes 6-4, 6-1; Hans Martin-Jacob Harris (G) t. Jose Arcila-Kyu Hurley 7-5 0-1 (5), susp. for darkness.
-
NONLEAGUE
Grandview boys 2, Sunnyside 2
Singles: Simon Copenhaver (S) d. Joel Alvarez 7-6 (7), 7-6 (5); Jordan Hernandez (G) d. Isac Almonte 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles: Christian Sanchez-Joseph Alaniz (G) d. Calvin Copenhaver-Anthony Ventura 6-2, 7-5; Sunnyside won No. 2 for; No No. 3 doubles.
Grandview girls 3, Sunnyside 2
Singles: Lauralia Montelongo-Solis (G) d. Macy Norem 6-2, 6-2; Kiana Sanchez (G) d. Mirna Ramirez 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Stephanie Flores-Andrea Pineda (S) d. Mercedes Garcia-Cassandra Cyr 6—1, 6-3; Cecilia Tovar-Annalise Alvarez (S) d. Liliana Espindola-Kimberly Palacios 6-1, 6-4; Geselle Razo-Jennifer Vasquez (G) d. Claire Sheehan-Areesa Rodriguez 6-1, 7-5.
