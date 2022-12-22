Even with four years invested in the program, Shaela Allen-Greggs sees herself as a support player for the Davis girls.

Grab some boards, do some dirty work, kick the ball out. The 6-foot post even has a lovely phrase for it.

“We have so many powerful shooters, my thing is to get the rebounds and pass the ball back out to them,” she said. “I like that. I want to be the moon to their sun. I want them to shine.”

There was plenty of shining Thursday night, which has been business as usual for these Pirates all through December.

Esmeralda Galindo made four of her team’s 10 3-pointers and nearly hit her own freak average with 29 points and Leilani Johnson was the spark with 13 of her 16 points in the first quarter as Davis subdued previous unbeaten Wapato 79-67 before a big crowd at Davis Gym.

“These girls deserve an atmosphere like this,” said Davis coach Akil White, whose 7-0 team has ascended to No. 4 in this week’s Class 4A state poll. “They want these games. We loaded up the schedule because we felt they could handle it and they have. Wow, 7-0, they’ve exceeded all expectations.”

Mostly because the irrepressible Galindo hasn’t had to shoulder all the weight. Far from it, and Allen-Greggs showed that with a monster double-double of 15 points and 18 rebounds. She scored nine points in the fourth quarter to help her team pull away from the relentless Wolves.

And it wasn’t all low-post scoring on putbacks. Davis ran an over-the-top breakaway inbound play to its big girl that worked twice.

“Those plays are fun because I feel like I’ve got some wheels,” she said with a smile. “Honestly, I thought I’d be a lot more tired because I knew this would be a fast-paced game with the way Wapato likes to run and keep the tempo up. But I underestimated myself. I can keep up if I really want to and tonight I really wanted to.”

None of it was easy. Nothing ever is against Wapato.

The Pirates used a 10-0 run midway through the second quarter to gain a measure of control but the eager and willing Wolves stayed close by pressing and turning Davis over. Wapato pitched in four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, KK Bass hit one to cut the margin to 60-57 and sophomore Trinity Wheeler knocked down her fourth to make it 68-62 with four minutes left.

But Allen-Greggs and Galindo combined for 14 of Davis’ final 16 points, and the Pirates took advantage of a clear strength for this team — free throws. After making 28 of 38 foul shots in last week’s win over 10th-ranked Kamiakin, Davis made 19 of 23 overall and 8 of 10 in the final period on Thursday.

Trinity Wheeler turned in her third straight 20-plus game with a season-high 27 points. She hit four 3-pointers and added eight rebounds, and Bass put together 19 points and seven boards.

“I love our effort,” said Wapato coach Joe Blodgett, whose team is 7-1 and ranked third in 1A. “We’re a young team and still learning. You’re always disappointed to lose, but this was one of the best teams in the state. It’ll make us better.”

Wapato resumes SCAC West play on Jan. 3 at Naches Valley, but Davis’ loaded-up schedule continues during the holidays. The Pirates will take on Ellensburg, ranked No. 1 in 2A, and then Zillah, ranked No. 10 in 1A, at the SunDome Shootout next week

“That will be four unbeaten teams in a row,” White noted. “We want the girls to face different challenges and adversity and a schedule like this will do it. They’re excited to play Ellensburg.”

“It’s been phenomenal,” Allen-Greggs said. “We knew it was a tough schedule but it’s given us a chance to see what we’re all about, to see what our true potential is. We’re so much more of a team now, and that’s the best part.”

WAPATO — Trinity Wheeler 27, Grunlose 0, Deets Parrish 10, Alvarado 0, Garza 0, Jordan Espinoza 11, KK Bass 19, Goudy 0. Totals 22-65 13-16 67.

DAVIS — Leilani Johnson 16, Esmeralda Galindo 29, Carillo 0, Campbell 7, Rodriguez 6, Patterson 6, Shaela Allen-Greggs 15. Totals 25-55 19-23 79.

Wapato=19=17=15=16=—=67

Davis=20=22=14=23=—=79

Highlights: Parrish (W) 9 rebs; Wheeler (W) 8 rebs, 4 3p; Bass (W) 7 rebs; Johnson (D) 3 3p; Galindo (D) 10 rebs, 4 3p, 11-12 FT; Nevaeh Patterson (D) 10 rebs; Allen-Greggs (D) 18 rebs.