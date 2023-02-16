Akil White sensed he was going to get a confident, productive game from Leilani Johnson on Thursday. And he didn't hesitate to make a point of it.
"The first one I saw when I got to the gym tonight was Lei and I knew we had to get her going," Davis' girls coach said. "I gave her a big hug and told her she was going to go out and have a great game. I had a feeling about that."
Thanks coach, I got this.
Locked in another tug-of-war with Sunnyside and trading leads in the fourth quarter, Johnson buried a pair of 3-pointers that sparked a 13-0 closing run and the Pirates sprinted away with a 54-42 victory to capture the program's first CBBN district championship in 10 years and earn a spot in the state playoffs.
"I was just feeding off my team's energy," said Johnson, a junior guard who rebounded from three straight single-digit games with 17 points and four triples. "We've had this common goal all season and tonight we achieve it. We worked really hard for it."
That's because Sunnyside made them.
The second-seeded Grizzlies, who lost on the same court two weeks ago on a last-second shot, pitched in four 3-pointers in the first half, pressured Davis into turnovers and led 28-22 at the break.
The league champions threw a 12-0 run at Sunnyside to start the second half but the haymaker didn't land squarely.
The second one, however, did.
After four lead changes in the final period of the gritty scrum, Davis suddenly took command over the final four minutes. Johnson's two threes were sandwiched around one from Sara Rodriguez — a decisive burst that spanned 67 seconds.
While turning a 42-41 deficit into a 54-42 triumph made the offense feel good, this one was all about defense. By getting out on shooters and closing down the lanes, the Pirates held Sunnyside to 14 points in the second half while going 0-for-12 behind the arc.
"We talked about it, just lock up," Johnson said. "Have that defensive mindset and play with a sense of urgency. We needed that because these games with Sunnyside are always tough."
"We've been this high-flying offensive team that scores a lot of points, but tonight was a grinder," White said. "We had to win another way and we did it. This is what a playoff game can look like and you have to be able to grind them out. We got it done."
Junior Esmeralda Galindo turned in another tough-as-nails effort, scoring 22 points with six rebounds. Senior post Shaela Allen-Greggs, who had a double-double and game-winning shot in the 65-63 win two weeks ago, faced tight defense inside, got into foul trouble and came away with five points and seven boards.
Sunnyside freshman Baylee Maldonado hit two 3-pointers in the first quarter and finished with 12 points.
The Grizzles (14-7) will have another shot at state on Saturday when they host Moses Lake, a 47-45 winner over Eisenhower. The winner-to-state, loser-out game will start at 6 p.m.
Davis (19-2), which entered the day at No. 5 in the Class 4A RPI, will await its regional assignment when the WIAA announces sites and dates on Sunday.
"We played tight for a lot of the game. It's tough to play a good team three times," White said after the team clipped down both nets. "They will be excited to play somebody else. This team has more in it and we're going to have a great week getting ready. They deserve this so much."
SUNNYSIDE — Fuentes 4, Gonzalez 2, J. Lopez 3, Carrizales 7, Briones 8, Garcia 0, Baylee Maldonado 12, R. Lopez 2, Butler 0, Garza 0, Humphreys 4. Totals 16-48 6-8 42.
DAVIS — Leilani Johnson 17, Esmeralda Galindo 22, Campbell 0, Rodriguez 8, Patterson 2, Allen-Greggs 5. Totals 19-42 8-16 54.
Sunnyside=15=13=8=6=—=42
Davis=13=9=17=15=—=54
Highlights: Madelyn Humphreys (S) 7 rebs; Shaela Allen-Greggs (D) 7 rebs; Johnson (D) 4 3p; Galindo (D) 6 rebs; Nevaeh Patterson (D) 5 rebs.
