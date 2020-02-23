Davis and Eisenhower will host regional basketball action this weekend and there will be a few heavyweight matchups between the sites.
Class 1B boys No. 2 seed Yakama Tribal will get things started at 6 p.m. Friday at Davis against seventh-seeded Rainier Christian.
The Eagles, who were the state runners-up last March, are guaranteed a spot in Spokane for the 12-team field but a victory Friday would put them in the quarterfinals.
Selah’s boys, the runners-up in two of the past three 2A tournaments, will need a win Friday to get back to the SunDome. The 11th-seeded Vikings face No. 14 Renton in a rematch of a 2019 state semi-
final in Friday’s nightcap at Davis at 8.
Both sites will hosts tripleheaders on Saturday.
Action at Davis opens at 2 p.m. with Ellensburg’s unbeaten and second-seeded girls facing perennial contender and two-time state champion W.F. West, the seventh seed, for a spot in the 2A quarterfinals.
Class 1A girls ninth-seed Zillah faces No. 16 Cascade Christian at 4 for a spot in the SunDome.
The No. 3 seed and defending 1A champion Leopards boys squad meets tradition-rich Lynden Christian for a spot in the quarterfinals at 6 to finish the day at Davis. The Lyncs have won six championships, most recently in 2018.
La Salle’s boys will try to earn a trip to the SunDome for the first time since 2017. The ninth-seeded Lightning meet No. 16 Seton Catholic in a 1A matchup at 2 p.m. to start play at Ike.
Riverside Christian’s fourth-seeded boys will follow at 4 against No. 5 Naselle for a spot in the 2B quarterfinals in Spokane.
The Toppenish boys, seeded second after their thrilling double-overtime against Selah in the CWAC championship, meet No. 7 Clarkston at 6 p.m. Saturday for a spot in the 2A quarterfinals in the SunDome. The Bantams are a state fixture, having won titles in 2015 and 2016.
West Valley’s boys, which ripped through the CBBN undefeated and claimed the district title, are No. 6 in 4A, assuring the Rams a trip to Tacoma. They’ll play No. 3 Mt. Si at Issaquah High School at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Compete regional pairings are at