If you want to play basketball in March, you better play some defense.
Eli Juarez preached it all week, his young Davis team took it to heart, and Friday night the boys made a shining example of it.
Facing a winner-to-Tacoma, loser-out scenario, the Pirates shut down visiting Issaquah from one end of the court to the other and raced off with a 66-32 victory in the regional round of the Class 4A state tournament.
"We heard it all week in practice, that defense wins these games," said junior Blake Garza, the CBBN's defensive player of the year whose nine rebounds and four blocks formed a shield around the rim. "We had to step up and lock down on that end. The way we communicated, it was our best defensive game of the season, I think."
Issaquah wouldn't argue, managing just 3-for-23 shooting behind the arc and seeing its driving lanes cut off time after time.
"The kids take a lot of pride in defense and that was definitely our focus, making sure we do what we do best," Juarez said. "We contested shots and shut down drives. Then, with some confidence, we were able to open it up in the second half."
The Pirates were so focused on defense that they didn't turn the offensive ignition switch until the second half. And, of course, it was the defense that got it going.
Down 18-17 at halftime, Davis jumped on the Eagles with a 6-0 run to start the third quarter, going 3-for-3 on possessions that attacked the basket in the first minute. The Pirates forced 15 turnovers in the second half, allowing for run-outs and high-percentage shots as they outscored Issaquah 48-15 after the break.
Davis, which fancies its perimeter game, was so effective inside that it didn't have a 3-pointer until reserve Andrew Cheek hit one with one minute left in the game.
"We started off slow, but then we started executing much better in the second half," Garza noted. "The way we were moving the ball and sharing it, that made a big difference in the second half. It's fun when we play like that."
Issaquah's Tate Smith, a Kingco first-team 6-6 senior, was held to eight points on 3-for-13 shooting. Second-team senior Chase Dietker, whose 3-pointer at the buzzer upset Skyline in the district semifinals, had just one field goal and was 1-for-8 from the field.
Davis' Brandon Lee Jr. nearly outscored Issaquah himself, breaking out for a season-high 25 points while making all 13 of his free-throw attempts in the second half. He converted a six-point play in the fourth quarter when he made six straight foul shots following a personal foul and two technicals on an Issaquah player.
"Brandon was a catalyst tonight, keeping us going during the slow start and then really taking off in the second half," Juarez said. "He sparked us to that next level."
Sophomore Cesar Hernandez put together 15 points and seven rebounds and Garza added eight of his nine points in the second half.
For all their effort in the lopsided victory, the 11th-seeded Pirates (17-5) earned a trip to the Tacoma Dome for a loser-out game on Wednesday. Davis will get the first game of the day at 9 a.m. and face No. 6 Skyline, the team that lost to Issaquah 55-54 last week. Skyline (19-5) lost to No. 3 Olympia 67-54 on Friday.
ISSAQUAH — Recasner 0, Kodosky 6, Roorda 5, Smith 8, Stoner 0, Dietiker 2, Crow 3, Stroh 2, DuBreuil 6. Totals 14-47 1-4 32.
DAVIS — Brandon Lee Jr. 25, Garza 9, T. Lee 0, McGee 0, Tweedy 0, Murphy 2, Sanchez 0, Cheek 3, Stephenson 8, Cesar Hernandez 15, Allen-Greggs 0, Anderson 4. Totals 24-48 66.
Issaquah=11=6=7=8=—=32
Davis=10=8=19=29=—=66
Highlights: Blake Garza (D) 9 rebs, 4 blks; Hernandez (D) 7 rebs; Lee Jr. (D) 13-14 FTs.
