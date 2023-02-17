Davis grew accustomed to facing adversity while always trying to make up for the absence of at least one starter in games and practices over the past three weeks.
West Valley added yet another hurdle by putting together a strong start in the Big 9 district championship game at Davis Friday night. Once again, the Pirates came together to overcome the challenge to earn a trip to the 4A state tournament, rallying to knock off the Rams 59-54 for their seventh straight win.
"We've got to have everybody step up now," said sophomore guard Tyson Lee, who scored seven of his ten points during the second-half comeback. "(Nathan Stephenson is) sick right now, so I wish he was here but we had to play without him and (I'm) happy we got the win."
After knocking down its first two threes, Davis missed its last eight attempts in the first half. West Valley took advantage by going on a 10-2 run and led by ten at the break following a basket by Tommy Meluskey, who scored 10 of his 12 points before halftime.
Coach Eli Juarez told his team to stop settling for jumpers and attack the rim against a Rams defense focused on guarding the perimeter. It paid off quickly, opening up some outside looks as the Pirates hit 6-of-12 threes in the second half.
They also tightened up defensively, switching to a zone defense with 6-foot-5 center Blake Garza protecting the paint. Although Parker Mills put up 15 points and seven rebounds while dominating inside at times, Garza recorded several key blocks and grabbed 10 rebounds to help limit West Valley's offense, even after the Rams went back to their aggressive man-to-man in the fourth quarter.
"He alters shots, he gets his hands up and he's just a defensive presence, which allows us to take a little time to get in there and get the rebounds," Juarez said. "That and he's just a scrapper."
Garza scored late in the third quarter to bring Davis back within one before the Rams threatened to pull away by opening the fourth quarter with a 7-1 run. The Pirates responded with threes by Brandon Lee Jr. and Tyson Lee, then eventually took their first lead of the game on a corner three by Finnegan Anderson with less than two minutes left.
Juarez and Tyson Lee said the home crowd provided a valuable energy boost during the rally, at one point getting loud enough the coach struggled to yell instructions to his players. Brandon Lee said the Pirates also felt inspired to play harder after a halftime visit from Yakima native MarJon Beauchamp, the Bucks rookie who flew home Friday for the All-Star Break.
"He just told us to play as one and play as a whole, and that's what we did," said Brandon Lee, who put up 15 points to lead the Pirates.
Cesar Hernandez added 14 and Anderson contributed 10 to help Davis earn its second win over West Valley in seven days. The Rams handed the Pirates their only league loss of the season back in January, when Parker Mills scored a season-high 21 points and hit a game-winner in the final seconds.
This time West Valley made only one field goal in the last five minutes against a stifling Davis defense featuring intense pressure from Tyson Lee and his fellow guards. Juarez said the 5-foot-9 senior plays low enough to cause ballhandlers to panic, and it caused a critical steal at halfcourt leading to two free throws to tie the game at 52 with 2:04 remaining.
"He's just a bulldog," Juarez said. "He will get after you defensively."
They're both hoping the young Pirates will benefit from last year's experience at state, even though they lost to eventual champion Curtis 52-49 and then got knocked out by No. 15 seed Graham-Kapowsin in Tacoma. Juarez understands Davis (16-5), currently ranked 14th in the 4A RPI rankings, will likely be sent to play a loser-out game when brackets are released Sunday morning.
Landen Birley scored a game-high 17 points to lead West Valley (12-9) and Tommy Meluskey added 12 points. The Rams could still join the Pirates at state if they can win a home game Saturday against Eastmont, which beat Sunnyside 68-48 Friday night.
-
WEST VALLEY — Landen Birley 17, Parker Mills 15, Tommy Meluskey 12, Brady Komstadius 8, Saddedin 2, May 0, Kneisler 0. Totals 22-54 7-13 54.
DAVIS — Brandon Lee Jr. 15, Cesar Hernandez 14, Finnegan Anderson 10, Tyson Lee 10, Blake Garza 8, Sanchez 2, McGee 0, Allen-Greggs 0. Totals 19-50 13-18 59.
West Valley=23=12=8=11=—54
Davis=16=9=17=17=—=59
3-point goals: West Valley 3-13 (Komstadius 2-4, Birley 1-7), Davis 8-22 (B. Lee Jr. 3-5, T. Lee 2-3, Anderson 2-3, Hernandez 1-8). Rebounds: West Valley 35 (Mills 7), Davis 35 (Garza 10). Turnovers: West Valley 11, Davis 7. Steals: West Valley 4, Davis 7. Fouls: West Valley 16, Davis 16. Fouled out — None.
