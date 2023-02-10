As often as the Davis boys win a league title, they still find different ways to do it.
Like without a senior starter.
With sophomore Cesar Hernandez leading the way with 23 points, the Pirates defeated Eisenhower 79-62 in the 155th meeting of the crosstown rivals Friday night and clinched the CBBN's regular-season championship — the program's ninth since 2010 for head coach Eli Juarez.
Eisenhower, looking to make this a closer game than last month, did not make it easy.
The Cadets, who fell 81-42 in the first meeting, cast in six of their 11 3-pointers in the first half and led 34-33 at the break.
Given its wake-up call loud and clear, Davis responded with a 46-point second half as junior Finnegan Anderson scored 11 of his 16 points in the third quarter. Juniors Blake Garza and Brandon Lee Jr. then combined for 15 points in the final period.
Hernandez's tally included three 3-pointers for the Pirates, who are 22-1 in league over the last two seasons.
While Davis is young, Eisenhower is younger. The Cadets' top scorers were both freshmen - Damian Pimentel hit four triples on his way to 14 points and Lucas Stevens went for 13 points with three 3-pointers.
Davis (10-1, 14-5) will wrap up league play on Saturday at home against West Valley, which defeated Eastmont 71-56 on Friday and handed Davis its lone league loss last month. Whatever the outcome, the Pirates will host the district championship game on Friday at 6 p.m.
Eisenhower will finish its season at Wenatchee on Saturday.
DAVIS — Brandon Lee Jr. 17, Blake Garza 12, T. Lee 0, McGee 0, Murphy 0, Sanchez 2, Cheek 0, Stephenson 8, Cesar Hernandez 23, Allen-Greggs 0, Finnegan Anderson 16.
EISENHOWER — Berumen 9, Garcia 0, Mitchell 7, Javon Davis 10, Mendoza 0, Corbray 6, Lucas Stevens 13, Damian Pimentel 14, Garza 3, Serna 0.
Davis=21=12=22=24=—=79
Eisenhower=19=15=12=16=—=62
Highlights: Hernandez (D) 3 3p; Pimentel (E) 4 3p, Stevens (E) 3 3p.
-
