First there was a loaded preseason with a four-day tournament in Seattle before Christmas.
Then there was two weeks without a game.
And then, finally, started the grind of CBBN play in January.
Despite the jarring starts and stops, Davis' boys — still a young crew without a senior starter — is clearly ready for this grind.
With its fourth straight win coming out of the long layoff, the Pirates and Cesar Hernandez rolled to an 81-42 victory over Eisenhower on Friday, pushing its league mark to 5-0 and 17-0 over the last two seasons.
Hernandez, who arrived last year ablaze as a freshman, matched his career high with a 33-point show, hitting six the Pirates' 14 3-pointers. He had 24 points at halftime with Davis up 51-26.
For the midseason task at hand, with the first half of league concluding Saturday at West Valley, coach Eli Juarez likes what he sees.
"We're building up and there's no doubt in my mind that we're better at this time than last year," said Juarez, whose team last year was 12-0 in league and 19-3 overall. "Defensively we're ahead and we're working on our depth. The kids have more confidence."
A big reason for that, Juarez believes, was their participation last month in the Hardwood Classic, where they reached the semifinals, faced top-ranked and unbeaten Garfield and finished 2-2.
"The physicality and talent was state-tournament level," he said. "Playing Garfield was tough for us but it will be for anybody, believe me. We grew together in a tournament atmosphere and these kids need that."
Davis has only one senior on its entire roster and the bulk of it includes seven juniors. In that class, Brandon Lee Jr., Blake Garza and Finnegan Anderson were starters as freshmen during the 10-game COVID spring season in 2021.
Anderson pitched in a 3-pointer on the game's opening possession and finished with 10 points, Lee buried three of his five triples in the first quarter and netted 19 points and Garza nearly had a double-double with eight points and eight rebounds. Anderson and Garza, both at 6-foot-5, give Davis a good deal of its length.
"The growth they've had since they were freshmen and been enjoyable to watch," Juarez noted. "Their ball movement and ability to focus on finding the open man, that's their unselfishness. That helps us be at our best."
Eisenhower's reconstruction project under first-year coach Nikhil Lizotte is underway with all 13 players getting minutes and eight scoring. Two wins in December exceeded the total in the two previous seasons despite an undersized lineup. Junior Amir Mitchell scored 10 points and freshman Damian Pimentel hit two 3-pointers.
While Davis (5-0, 9-4) plays at West Valley on Saturday the Cadets (0-5, 2-10) will host Wenatchee.
EISENHOWER — Berumen 6, Amir Mitchell 10, Davis 2, Corbray 6, Stevens 3, Pimentel 6, Garza 7, Serna 2, Simmons 0, Padilla 0.
DAVIS — Brandon Lee Jr. 19, Garza 8, T. Lee 0, Tweedy 2, Murphy 0, Sanchez 2, Cheek 0, Stephenson 5, Cesar Hernandez 33, Allen-Greggs 4, Finnegan Anderson 10.
Eisenhower=12=14=5=11=—=42
Davis=35=16=21=9=—=81
Highlights: Lee Jr. (D) 5 3p; Blake Garza (D) 8 rebs; Hernandez (D) 10-15 FGs, 6 3p.
