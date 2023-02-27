Now that we have the first-ever Davis double-up in the Tacoma Dome, only one thing matters.
Making it last beyond Wednesday.
Fresh off their 34-point victory in the regional round, the Davis boys will be the first on the court for the knockout round in the Class 4A state basketball tournament, taking on Skyline at 9 a.m.
After the lunch break, it'll be the Davis' girls making the program's first appearance under these lights, facing Bellarmine Prep at 3:45 p.m.
Wednesday's winners advance to Thursday's quarterfinals and are guaranteed at least two more games with a shot at Saturday's trophy round.
Coach Eli Juarez's boys come in at the top of their game, having won eight in a row following last week's defensive showcase in a 66-32 win over Issaquah. At 17-5 with a No. 11 seed, the Pirates have only one senior but they have come of age — especially in crunch time.
"In most of our earlier losses we were right there late in the game but weren't able to close it out," Juarez noted. "But we've become more consistent and kids are gaining confidence with finishing off games. Attacking the basket and being ready for that physicality (which Davis did against Issaquah), that's state-tournament basketball."
Skyline, seeded sixth at 19-6, climbed steadily up the state poll with seven seniors during a 13-1 start. But the Spartans have stumbled lately, losing three of their last five with a district setback to Issaquah. In the regional round, they lost 67-54 to No. 3 Olympia.
The Davis-Skyline winner moves on to a 9 a.m. Thursday quarterfinal against No. 4 Federal Way.
Davis' girls have to regroup defensively after Saturday's 86-59 regional loss to Tahoma and they'll face a young Bellarmine team on a roll, winning 15 of its last 17 games.
Coach Akil White's Pirates have the firepower to compete at this level, averaging over 70 points during their 19-3 season, which included an 82-79 win over seventh-seeded Kamiakin.
Bellarmine Prep (21-7) is seeded 11th and has played seven postseason games while Davis has played two. The Lions, who have only one senior, cruised to a 73-43 regional win over Mount Si as sophomore guard Keiara Curtis led the way with 30 points.
The Davis-Bellarmine winner moves on to a 3:45 p.m. Thursday quarterfinal against No. 4 Eastlake.
-
Trio headed to Spokane
Mabton's girls return to the Spokane Arena for Wednesday's 2B knockout round nearly as young as last year but in much better position to stay in the tournament longer.
Still without a senior and anchored by seven sophomores, the Vikings are seeded No. 8 with an 18-7 record under first-year coach Italia Quigley.
Regrouping after falling to top-seeded and unbeaten Colfax last week, Mabton will play No. 9 Liberty (15-10) in Wednesday's last game at 9 p.m. Liberty outlasted White Swan 49-45 on Saturday.
Last year while seeded 12th, the Vikings fell to Raymond on the first day and were eliminated. A victory Wednesday would give Mabton at least two more games and quarterfinal against No. 2 Okanogan, also at 9 p.m.
In the 1B tournaments, Sunnyside Christian's boys earned a pass directly to the quarterfinals while Yakama Tribal's girls will play Waterville-Mansfield on Wednesday at 2 p.m.
The No. 9-seeded Eagles (20-4), who overwhelmed Crosspoint 72-36 in the regional round, face a Waterville-Mansfield team that is 19-5 with no seniors. The Shockers had won 14 of 15 before falling to top-seeded Neah Bay 44-36 last weekend.
Sunnyside Christian (20-4) will await the winner of Orcas Island-Oakville for Thursday's 9 p.m. quarterfinal. The Knights are seeded second with a possible fourth game against No. 3 DeSales looming in the semifinals. The Irish won both league meetings but SC won the district title, 63-61.
