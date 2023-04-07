Between all the rain and sunshine of an early spring Friday, Davis and Eisenhower got in a pair of baseball games.
And the sunshine, it turns out, was mostly with the Pirates.
Completing a three-game sweep during spring break, Davis rode the highly productive bats of Chase Hansen and Joel Fernandez to 12-1, 21-0 wins over its crosstown foe in CBBN action at Eisenhower.
The Pirates, who won the first game of the series 7-1 on Tuesday, have won six straight games and improved to 7-2 in league and 8-2 for the season.
Hansen, a senior headed to Columbia Basin College, clubbed a grand slam in his first at-bat on Friday, sparking a seven-run opening frame that was more than enough to back Brian Alcazar's five-inning, complete-game effort that included eight strikeouts.
Hansen had three hits in each game and he started the series on Tuesday by striking out 10 while allowing just one hit over six innings.
Fernandez, a junior, hit for the cycle in the second game and racked up 10 RBI for the day. He finished 6-for-8 with two doubles, two triples and a home run.
Josh Sosa was 5-for-7 for the day with two doubles and six runs scored for Davis, which amassed 12 extra-base hits.
Trent Williams and Nathan Gonzalez pitched two scoreless innings apiece in the second game and combined for six strikeouts.
Davis now faces two upper-tier teams in back-to-back weeks, starting with a series against Eastmont next week and then moving on to Moses Lake.
Winless Eisenhower (0-9, 0-11) has a series next week against Wenatchee.
Highlights — Game 1: Chase Hansen (D) 3-4, 2b, GS, 4 RBI; Joel Fernandez (D) 2-4, 2b, 3b, run, 3 RBI; Nathan Gonzalez (D) 1-2, 2 runs, RBI; Josh Sosa (D) 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Corbyn Aills (D) 1-2, 2b, 2 runs, RBI, 2 BB; Brian Alcazar (D) CG, 5 IP, 4 hits, 2 BB, 8 K; Chris Brown (E) 2 IP, 3 K; Nick Fowler (E) 3 IP, 3 K. Game 2: Joel Fernandez (D) 4-4, 3 runs, 2b, 3b, HR, 7 RBI; Trent Willsey (D) 3-5, RBI; Chase Hansen (D) 3-5, run; Corbyn Aills (D) 1-2, 3 runs, 2 sb, 2 RBI; Trent Williams (D) 3-4, 3b, 2 runs, 2 RBI, 2 IP, 2 K; Nathan Gonzalez (D) 2 IP, 1 hit, 4 K; Brian Alcazar (D) 1-2, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Josh Sosa (D) 3-4, 2b, 4 runs, RBI; Morgan Rodriguez (D) 2-2, 3 runs.
(0) comments
