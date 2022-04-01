What a way to finish a sweep of a city series and stay unbeaten.
After rallying to win Tuesday's first game 10-8, Davis baseball earned two walk-off victories over Eisenhower, 3-2 with a no-hitter and 9-8 in nine innings, to close out a week of crosstown clashes in CBBN play on Friday at Pete Orgill Field.
Chase Hansen and Bryan Alcazar combined on a no-hitter with seven strikeouts in the opener, but the Pirates needed a run in the bottom of the seventh to win it.
In the nightcap, Joel Fernandez and Trent Willsey were both 2-for-3 with two doubles as Davis recovered from Ike's five-run first inning and eventually won it with a run in the bottom of the ninth.
Eisenhower's Jacob Manley was 3-for-3 with a double, three runs and two RBI and teammate Damian Gama was 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI.
The Pirates moved to 6-0 in league and 7-0 overall and will host Eastmont for a single game on Tuesday. Eisenhower travels to Wenatchee on Tuesday.
In other games Friday, Wenatchee swept Sunnyside 4-1 and 18-0 while Moses Lake improved to 6-0 in league with a sweep over Eastmont, 8-2 and 4-0.
Highlights — Game 1: Chase Hansen (D) 2.2 IP, 0 hits, 2 BB, 5 K, 2-4, RBI; Bryan Alcazar (D) 4.1 IP, 0 hits, 3 BB, 2 K; Corbyn Aills (D) 1-2, 2b, run, RBI; Machai Lincecum (E) 6.2 IP, 1 ER, 5 BB, 6 K; Danny Gomez (E) 0-2, run, RBI. Game 2: Joel Fernandez (D) 2-3, 2 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Trent Willsey (D) 2-3, 2 2b, 2 sb, run, 2 RBI; Aills (D) 2-5, run, sb; Nathan Gonzalez (D) 2-4, run, RBI; Jacob Manley (E) 3-3, 2b, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Damian Gama (E) 3-4, 2 2b, run, 3 RBI; Gomez (E) 2-4, 2b, run.
-
SCAC
ZILLAH 10-7, LA SALLE 0-8: At Zillah, Kayden Heffner pitched a no-hitter with 10 strikeouts in the opener for Zillah, and Eddie Messer fanned nine over five innings in the second game to help the Lightning earn a split.
Highlights — Game 1: Kayden Heffner (Z) CG, 6 IP, 0 hits, 3 BB, 10 K, 0-2, 3 runs; Braydon Flood (Z) 2-4, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Avery Dulude (Z) 2-4. Game 2: Eddie Messer (LS) 5 IP, 1 ER, 5 BB, 9 K; Justus Barker (LS) 3-4, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Jacob Rettig (LS) 2-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI.
-
Friday's scores: Naches Valley 2-11, Toppenish 0-2; Kiona-Benton 17-13, Wapato 1-2; Walla Walla Valley 5, White Swan 1.
-
BOYS SOCCER
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 1, EISENHOWER 0 (SO): At Eisenhower, freshman goalkeeper Andres Campos made 11 saves in regulation and one in the shootout, which the Rams won 5-4.
West Valley (1-3) picked up their first league win and play at Eastmont next Friday. Eisenhower (0-3) travels to Eastmont on Tuesday.
First half: No scoring.
Second half: No scoring.
Shootout - West Valley 5 (Jonathan Wright, Josh Reinmuth, Fabian Ramirez, Carlos Andrade, Jackson Rotondo), Eisenhower 4 (Josue Lopez, Brayan Montez, Ulises Alvarez, Ivan Flores).
Saves: Andres Campos (WV) 12, Caleb Coronel (E) 5.
-
SUNNYSIDE 1, DAVIS 0 (SO): At Sunnyside, the Grizzlies prevailed in a 5-4 shootout to push their records to 3-1 in league and 6-2 overall. Sunnyside plays at Moses Lake on Tuesday while Davis (1-2, 3-4) hosts Wenatchee.
-
SOFTBALL
NONLEAGUE
Friday's scores: Kiona-Benton 13-18, Wapato 3-7; Ephrata 17-18, Naches Valley 0-1; Eisenhower at Davis moved to April 12, 3 p.m.
-
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.