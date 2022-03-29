Rallying with seven runs over the final three frames, Davis defeated Eisenhower 10-8 to open their three-game CBBN baseball series on Tuesday at Eisenhower.
The Pirates will host the Cadets for a doubleheader on Friday starting at 4 p.m.
Junior outfielder Nathan Gonzalez was 2-for-3 with a double, triple and two RBI and teammates Morgan Rodriguez and Joel Fernandez also drove in two runs for Davis, which remains unbeaten in league at 4-0.
Brodi Phillips had three hits, two runs scored and three RBI for Eisenhower, which led 5-3 after two innings and 7-5 heading into the sixth.
Highlights: Nathan Gonzalez (D) 2-3, 2b, 3b, 2 RBI; Morgan Rodriguez (D) 2-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Joel Fernandez (D) 1-4, 2 RBI; Corbyn Aills (D) 1-2, 3 runs; Trent Willsey (D) 2-4; Bryan Alcazar (D) 2 runs; Brodi Phillips (E) 3-4, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Danny Gomez (E) 2-4, 2b, run; Jacob Manley (E) 1-1, 2b, 2 RBI; Machai Lincecum (E) 2-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Anson Schumacher (E) 1-2, 2 runs.
-
WENATCHEE 8, SUNNYSIDE 7: At Sunnyside, the Panthers plated six runs in the first inning and then held on despite walking 12 batters. The Grizzlies play a doubleheader at Wenatchee on Friday. In other CBBN play, Moses Lake beat Eastmont 12-1.
Highlights: Ruben Navarro (S) 1-4, 2b; Robert Smith (W) 2-4, 2 2b.
-
CWAC
SELAH 4-5, OTHELLO 3-0: At Selah, starters Carter Seely and Eian Peralta combined for 16 strikeouts as the Vikings moved to 3-1 in league and 5-2 overall.
Keaton Pitzer drove in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning of the opener and Peralta had two hits with a double in both games for Selah, which plays at East Valley on Saturday.
Selah highlights — Game 1: Carter Seely 6.2 IP, 10 K, 5 BB, 3 hits; Eian Peralta 2-3, 2b; Keaton Pitzer 1-3, game winning RBI in 6th. Game 2: Eian Peralta CG, 6 K, 2 BB, 4 hits, 2-4, 2b, 2 RBI; Carter Chapman 2-4, 2b; Carter Seely 2-4, 2b, 2 RBI.
-
EWAC
TRI-CITIES PREP 9-11, KITTITAS 1-10: At Tri-Cities Prep, Camden Eddings was 7-for-8 for the day for the Coyotes and in the second game he produced two doubles, three runs scored and five RBI.
Kittitas highlights — Game 1: Hunter Smith 2-3, 3b; Blake Catlin 1-4, 2b, run; Camden Eddings 3-4. Game 2: Eddings 4-4, 2 2b, 3 runs, 5 RBI; Conner Coles 4-4, 2 2b, 4 runs; Gabe Carlson 2-4, 2b, RBI; Catlin 2-3, 2 runs.
-
WHITE SWAN 14, DAYTON-WAITSBURG 11: At Waitsburg, Robert Haggerty had four hits and two runs scored for the Cougars, who were leading the second game 10-1 when it was called for darkness in the second inning.
WS highlights: Braden Blodgett 4-5, run; Robert Haggerty 4-5, 2 runs; Dion Rodriguez 4-4, run.
-
NONLEAGUE
EPHRATA 8, NACHES VALLEY 0: At Naches Valley, the Tigers (7-0) remained unbeaten and will resume CWAC play on April 9 at Selah.
Logan Stevenson struck out the side in an inning of relief and was 1-for-3 for Naches Valley (5-2), which opens its SCAC West season on Friday at Toppenish.
-
SOFTBALL
CBBN
EISENHOWER 15-14, DAVIS 3-7: At Eisenhower, senior Emma Quesnell drove in eight runs for the day and junior Katie Suhm was 6-for-8 with two doubles, three runs scored and three RBI for the Cadets, who finish the series with the Pirates on Friday at Kiwanis Park.
Highlights — Game 1: Emma Quesnell (E) 2-2, run, 5 RBI; Katie Suhm (E) 3-4, 2 2b, run, 2 RBI; Taylor Yockey (E) 2-4, 4 RBI; Z Niblett (E) 2-4, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Felicity Hanson (E) 2-2, 2 runs, RBI; Allie Worford (D) 1-3, 2b; Rebekah Spry (D) 2-3, 2 RBI. Game 2: Quesnell (E) 2-5, 3b, run, 3 RBI; Alexia Lydin (E) 2-5, 2 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Niblett (E) 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Suhm (E) 3-4, 2 runs, RBI; Yockey (E) 2-3, run, RBI; Danica Southards (D) 2-4, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Chantel Torres (D) 2-2, 2b, run, RBI; Warford (D) 1-2, 3 runs, RBI.
-
CWAC
EAST VALLEY 7-15, EPHRATA 4-10: At Ephrata, junior Tori Goodell was 5-for-8 for the day with a double, triple, home run, six runs scored and three RBI as the Red Devils opened league play with a sweep. Allison Heater pitched a complete game in the opener and homered in both games for EV, which hosts Selah on Saturday.
EV highlights — Game 1: Allison Heater CG, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K, 1-3, HR, 2 RBI; Tori Goodell 2-4, HR, 2 runs, RBI; Madison Morrison 2-4, 2b, 3 runs. Game 2: Tinley Taylor 4-5, 2 2b, 2 runs, 5 RBI; Goodell 3-4, 2b, 3b, 4 runs, 2 RBI; Heater 2-5, HR, 2 RBI; Ephemia Hagler 2-4, solo HR.
-
ELLENSBURG 22-15, GRANDVIEW 2-0: At Grandview, senior Lily Case threw a no-hitter with eight strikeouts in the second game and she drove in four runs in the opener for the Bulldogs, who host Prosser on Saturday.
Highlights — Game 1: Victoria Zimmerman (E) 2-2, 3b, 3 runs, sb; Lily Case (E) 1-1, 2b, 4 RBI; Maddie Kennedy-Colson (E) 3-5, 2b, 3 RBI, 3 IP, 6 K; Chante Leadercharge (E) 2-4, HR, 3 RBI; Flores (G) 1-2, 2b, RBI; Gomez (G) 1-1, RBI. Game 2: Jami Nelson (E) 2-3, 2 runs; Reagan Messner (E) 2-2, 2b, 3 RBI; Case (E) CG, no-hitter, 8 K.
-
EWAC
MABTON 14-10, GOLDENDALE 8-9: At Mabton, Malloree Simpson had two hits in the opener and struck out seven in the second game for the Vikings.
Mabton highlights — Game 1: Malloree Simpson 2-4, Lily Villa 1-1, 2b, RBI. Game 2: Keirrah Roettger 1-2, RBI; Simpson CG, 7 K.
-
BOYS SOCCER
CBBN
DAVIS 4, MOSES LAKE 2: At Davis, the Pirates rallied from an early 1-0 deficit thanks to goals from Alex Valdivia, Cipriano Acosta, Edwin Diaz and Ezrah Ochoa.
First half: 1, Moses Lake, Alex Landa, 10:00; 2, Davis, Alex Valdivia, 32:00.
Second half: 3, Davis, Cipriano Acosta (PK), 48:00; 4, Davis, Edwin Diaz (Ethan Rojas), 50:00; 5, Davis, Ezrah Ochoa (Rojas), 51:00; 6, Moses Lake, Landa, 78:00.
-
EASTMONT 2, SUNNYSIDE 1: At Sunnyside, David Ochoa scored the lone goal for the Grizzlies.
Goals: Sunnyside, David Ochoa; Eastmont, Tyrell Malcolm and Edgar Leon.
---
CWAC
EAST VALLEY 2, EPHRATA 1 (OT): At Ephrata, Eli Juarez scored from 20 yards out off of a corner kick in overtime to extend the Red Devils' win streak to eight games to start the season. They'll host Othello on Saturday. In other league play, Othello beat visiting Ellensburg 3-1.
First half: 1, East Valley, Diego Lopez (PK), 35:00.
Second half: 2, Ephrata (PK), 70:00.
OT: 3, East Valley, Eli Juarez, 82:00.
Saves: Sam Gonzalez (EV) 2; Noe Rodriguez (Eph) 4.
-
SCAC-EWAC
GRANGER 4, NACHES VALLEY 2: At Granger, four different players scored for the Spartans, beginning with Uziel Equihua's goal early in the first half. They'll play at La Salle while Naches Valley travels to La Salle on Thursday.
First half: 1, Granger, Kevin Reyes, 4:00; Granger, Uziel Equihua, 8:00; Naches Valley goals not available.
Second half: 3, Granger, Miguel Ocampo, 62:00; 4, Granger, Isaac Ochoa, 77:00.
Saves: Jacob Llamas (G) 7.
-
LA SALLE 3, ZILLAH 0: At Zillah, Moses O'Conner scored twice to lead the Lightning.
First half: 1, La Salle, Moses O'Conner, 14:00; 2, La Salle, David Garcia, 30:00.
Second half: 3, La Salle, Moses O'Conner, 42:00.
Saves: Ciro Ramirez (LS) 8; David Alvarez (Z) 10.
-
NONLEAGUE
TOPPENISH 1, QUINCY 0: At Quincy, the Wildcats extended their unbeaten streak to six matches.
-
GOLF
CBBN
GIRLS POD
Team scores: Wenatchee 381, Eastmont 442, West Valley 460, Moses Lake 460, Sunnyside 469.
Winner: Ashleigh Willowby (Wen) 77, at Rock Island GC. Local highlights: 2, Campbell Thorner (WV) 93; 11, Alyna Ramirez (Su) 112; 14, Mackenzie Chambers (Su) 116; 15, Sophie Kraft (WV) 117; 16, Jessa Hellner-Gomez (Su) 119; 18, Hailey Schlosser (Su) 122.
-
CWAC
BOYS POD
Team scores: Ephrata 340, Othello 369, East Valley 389, Selah 398, Ellensburg 406, Grandview 438, Prosser.
Winner: TJ Murdock (O) 78, at Lakeview CC. Local highlights: 4, Khale Calhoun (EV) 85; 7, Travis Hoffard (G) 89; 10, Carson Dielemen (Se) 92; 11, Bristen Brown (Se) 93; 12, Daniel Yangas (Ell) 94; 13, Alex Gout (EV) 96; 15, Raife Izzy (Ell) 100.
GIRLS POD
Team scores: East Valley 444, Selah 445, Ephrata 481, Othello 521, Prosser 568, Grandview 582, Ellensburg 818.
Winner: Lexi Becker (Se) 80, at Yakima CC. Local highlights: 3, Anistyn Long (EV) 102; 5, Kara Heater (EV) 112; 6, Mackenzie Isaak (EV), Laney Hutchinson (EV) and Caroline Johnson (EV) 115; 9, Kaylin Warner (Se) 119; 10, Kaitlyn Panarello (Se) 122; 11, Anna Domanico (P), Joslyn Spurgin (EV) 123; 13, Kaylee Putnam (Se), Elessar Grajeda (EV) 124.
-
JACK BARNES INVITE
Top teams: Stanwood 301, Wenatchee 312, West Valley 314. Local: Toppenish 441, Sunnyside 458, Wapato 527, Davis 536.
Winner: Conrad Chrisman (Stanwood) 68, at Three Lakes GC. Local highlights: John Kim (Davis) and Trey LeCheminant (WV) 74 (tied for second); Brady Komstadius (WV) 75, Bradley Hammermeister (WV) 77, Ryker Wilburn (WV) 88, Ethan Froula (WV) 89, Rocco Clark (T) 102, Adolfo Cisneros (Su) and Brody Weets (Su) 105, Mario Trujillo (T) 108.
-
TENNIS
CBBN
West Valley boys 7, Moses Lake 0
Singles: Henry Preacher (WV) d. Marwan Warnick 6-2, 6-1; Alexander Garcia-Widmer (WV) d. Roman Jenks 6-1, 6-1; Axel Fulton (WV) d. Caleb Dickinson 6-1, 6-1; Dhruv Kumar (WV) d. Amaiya Saha 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Kel Griffiths-Yaani Shah (WV) d. Adam Wiseman-Josh Acevedo 6-2, 7-6 (7-4); Nolan Preacher-Will Rojan (WV) d. Colin Standberry-Derek O’ Brien 6-0, 6-2; Joshua Raj-Kai Padilla (WV) d. Colin Lehman-Elliot Kincaid 6-0, 6-0.
-
SCAC
Wapato boys 4, Toppenish 1
Singles: Robert Bjur (T) d. Jose Herrera 6-0, 6-0; Hazen Jacob (W) d. Isaiah Pacheco 6-3, 5-7, 6-2.
Doubles: Edjuardo Ramirez-Blazry Taiza (W) d. Diego Castro-Miguel Martinez 6-1, 6-4; Kazmir Clark-Jhare Delacruz (W) d. Johan Ojeda-Jose Arcila 6-3, 0-6, 6-3; Juan Hernandez-Macko Washines (W) d. Samuel Reyes-Jonathan Lustre 6-0, 6-0.
Wapato girls 3, Toppenish 2
Singles: Maria Cervantes (T) d. Tionnie Polk 6-0, 6-0; Viviane Ochoa (T) d. Kellie Martin 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles: Crystal Colin-Mya Morales (W) d. Karen Romero-Paola Parbol 6-3, 6-2; Logan Howell-Jennifer Marcial (W) d. Norma Gomez-Jessica Wesley 6-2, 6-3; Diana Nunez-Searra Rodriguez (W) d. Jeanette Torres-Alyssa Gonzalez 6-3, 6-4.
-
La Salle boys 5, Naches Valley 0
Singles: Noah Sauer (LS) d. Nate Beuchene 6-2, 1-6, 6-4; Dominik Tamez (LS) d. Devin Roberts 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles: Aiden Bliesner-Nathan Do (LS) 6-2, 6-3; La Salle won No. 2-3 for.
Naches Valley girls 3, La Salle 2
Singles: Annika Richardson (LS) d. Cassie Barragan 6-0, 6-1; Isabella Alegria (LS) d. Ellen 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Cambria-Lexi (NV) d. Genevieve McCoy-Mikayla Mendoza 6-3, 6-0; Bella-Chaidlyn (NV) d. Rosa Alcala-Alaina Heneghen 6-4, 4-6, 6-4; Abby-Jorja (NV) d. Abby Brown-Mya Ball 6-0, 6-4.
-
Connell boys 5, Zillah 0
Singles: Chris Thorson (C) d. Dominic Perez 6-0, 6-4; Jacob Freeman (C) d. Gerardo Lopez 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Marcus Morrill-Cam Price (C) d. Cow Crowther-Trevor Crowther 6-1, 6-1; Brandon Naef-Daniel Li (C) d. Ricardo Sanchez-Xavirer Smith 6-2, 6-1; Aaron Chase-Riechert Specht (C) d. Dominic Perez-Coy Crowther 6-0, 7-5.
Connell girls 5, Zillah 0
Singles: Ellen Wickham (C) d. Mikayela Fernandez 6-1, 6-0; Noemi Aguilar (C) d. Jenna Truman 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Jessica Carvajal-Madison Tuck (C) d. Anna Bueno-Daisy Jack 6-0, 6-0; Molly Hokanson-Mikayoli Hokanson (C) d. Zidralidt Rangel-Saray Rangel 6-0, 6-0; Megan Cousley-Sofia Thorson (C) d. Mikayela Fernandez-Daisy Jack 8-3.
-
EWAC
White Swan boys 2, Highland 0
Singles: Isaac Sauer (WS) for; Eli Sauer (WS) for.
Highland girls 4, White Swan 1
Singles: Lucia Martinez (H) d. Jimena Gutierrez 6-1, 6-3; Ashley Gonzalez (H) d. Nadia Espindola 6-0, 6-4.
Doubles: Michelle Gutierrez-Yadira Zuniga (WS) d. Jackie Ceja-Yasmin Flores 6-1, 6-0; Anahi Silva-Maritere Medina (H) d. Angela Chavarin-Mckayla Broncheau 6-0, 6-0; Judith Silva-Athziri Silva Hernandez (H) d. Andrea Anguiano-Daniela Delgado 6-1, 6-0.
-
Goldendale boys 4, Cle Elum 1
Singles: Luke Chafin (CE) d. Max Christensen 4-6, 7-5, 6-4; Rogen Bothamley (G) d. Ezra Peterson 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles: Kyden Blunt-Sam McCandless (G) d. Colin O'Cain-Jett Favero 6-2, 6-2; Tristen Toledo-Logan Speer (G) for; Jacob Harris-Hans Martin (G) for.
Cle Elum girls 3, Goldendale 2
Singles: Gwen Gilliam (G) d. Amanda Board 6-1, 6-0; Maddie Castro (CE) d. Jeslyn Berry 7-6, 6-4.
Doubles: Taylor Beam-Lizzy Hedges (G) d. Sadie Melhron-Lola Favero 6-1, 6-1; Jessica Korich-Ruby Andeson (CE) d. Jewlia Siglin-Logan Armstrong 6-1, 6-1; Avalon Dewitt-Naroa Batiz (CE) d. Frankie Shatraw-Angelina Owen 6-0, 6-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.