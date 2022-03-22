Morgan Rodriguez is a dirty player and it’s especially noticeable when he’s wearing Davis’ home whites.
After the first of his three stolen bases in Tuesday’s CBBN-opening contest with Sunnyside, the junior outfielder was coated in a layer of cinder dust from Pete Orgill Field and that was just part of his game.
Batting second in a young lineup, Rodriguez was 3-for-3, reached base four times, scored twice and drove in three as the Pirates broke out for an 11-2 victory in just their second game of the season.
And, yes, when he gets to first base there’s one thing on his mind.
Turn toward 5th Avenue and go.
“A lot of us like to run and we’re taught to pick up on keys to get the timing,” said Rodriguez, who also had five putouts from his second-year position in center field. “That’s part of my job and I enjoy it. I want to be good at it.”
The Pirates were good at a lot of things Tuesday, starting with the two-hitter that Chase Hansen and Kenan Rottman put together. Hansen was a little erratic to start as Sunnyside plated two runs in the first off three hit batters, but the tall right-hander settled in and fanned five over the next three scoreless innings. Rottman, a senior who was on coach Jay Gainer’s roster as a freshman in 2019, faced just 10 batters over the final three frames.
Hansen, the clean-up hitter, also swatted RBI doubles in the first and fourth innings as the top four in Davis’ lineup, which features only one senior, was 7-for-10 with eight runs scored and drew six walks.
Having already walked and singled — then immediately added a stolen base — in his first two at-bats, Rodriguez put down a bunt in the fourth that he was likely to beat out. But a throwing error to third brought in a run and sparked a four-run uprising that pushed the margin to 8-2. Sunnyside, which came in with a 2-0 preseason record, scuffled with four errors.
“I think we’re here to surprise some people,” Rodriguez said. “We can do a lot of things and we’re a close group. We’ve had only two games so far, but I see us holding it together and being a really good team.”
After a 3-11 campaign a year ago, Davis will have a chance to continue its momentum on Friday when these two teams conclude their three-game conference series with a doubleheader at Sunnyside’s new field.
Sunnyside=200=000=0=-=2=2=4
Davis=310=421=x=-=11=10=2
Navarro, Mungia (4) and Arteaga; Hansen, Rottman (5) and Fernandez.
Highlights: Morgan Rodriguez (D) 3-3, 2 runs, 3 RBI, 3 sb; Chase Hansen (D) 4 IP, 1 hit, 5 K, 2-3, 2 2b, 2 RBI; Corbyn Aills (D) 3 runs; Joel Fernandez (D) 1-1, 2b, 3 BB; Kenan Rottman (D) 3 IP, 1 hit, 0 runs; Trent Willsey (D) 1-3, 2b, 2 runs; Diego Arteaga (S) 1-2, 2b, RBI.
