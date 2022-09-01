While it seems like during his four decades of coaching Dan Eyman has employed every offense imaginable — and used his creative mind to develop all sorts of hybrids — there is one place he won't go.
Two, actually.
"I refuse to run the Wing-T," he announced without hesitation. Then, after a very brief pause, he added with a smile, "or the Wishbone."
Everything else has been in play for Eyman, whose adaptive zeal for Xs and Os lit up scoreboards in the CBBN during his 12 years as head coach at Eisenhower and has continued on at his alma mater, West Valley. As he enters his seventh season with the Rams, the affable coach has known for some time that this would be his last.
"It's like the old saying, 'You know when it's time.' I'm there," he said. "But I've still got so much energy and excitement for this season. It's going to be special for me."
Like so many others in so many ways.
There aren't many coaching resumes that have this diversity: Eisenhower's Branden Curtis broke the state rushing record with a 488-yard game on Eyman's watch in 2012. Then, two seasons ago, West Valley's Skyler Cassel set the Valley record with 520 yards in the air.
Big-chunk plays, whether on foot or up top, have been a specialty.
"I've always liked an offense that was designed to be explosive with an opportunity to score on every play," he explained. "But I've also had the philosophy of adapting to what you have. Creating the best possibilities is the fun part of it."
Since he took his first gig as an assistant at Deer Park in 1983, which led to six seasons as a head coach at Highland, Eyman has been an irony. What type of offense would you expect from a coach who was an offensive tackle at Yakima Valley College and Eastern Washington University?
Ground and pound, right? Lean on the trustworthy big boys, eat up the clock and win 14-7.
Not here, and not from the start.
While at Highland, Eyman immediately started tinkering with a pass-heavy approach. Brian Twardoski's 326-yard game in 1989 still stands as the school record, and Jim Williams led the Valley A League in passing yardage in Eyman's last two years.
"I've always been partial to the passing game," he said, "and back then I was crazy about Dennis Erickson's spread."
From Cowiche, though, Eyman stepped away from head coaching and join the staff at Eisenhower, where he was an assistant for Hall of Fame coach Greg Gavin for seven years. He broadened his experience with different position groups, took a turn as defensive coordinator, and simply enjoyed watching Gavin run the show.
"Greg has been a huge part of everything I've done," Eyman said. "I learned all the details of the game from him, the value in the little things, and just the way he communicated with everybody — the kids, the administration, and the community. He could break things down, throw a few three-dollar words in there, and you understood things."
When health issues forced Gavin to step down, Eyman was ready to take the reigns from his mentor and did so in 2002. Gavin, who preceded Eyman at EWU and was a two-time NAIA All-American center, made sure his protégé was reacquainted with the virtues of a ground game. But he never lost sight of his desire for a wide-open offense and when he developed his ideal blend of play-calling and personnel, the Cadets took off.
In 2009, Eisenhower reached the 4A state quarterfinals, set a school record with 11 wins and averaged 33 points a game. Eyman's offense dominated the league that year and held the top spot for the next four years, including a 2011 campaign when the Cadets set a still-standing CBBN record of 451 yards a game.
When Eyman stepped away after the 2013 season, he was the program's winningest coach with a 72-48 record over 12 years. When the West Valley job came open two years later, he was eager to return to Zier Road for his final chapter. His dynamic principles and instincts applied there just fine — the Rams led the CBBN in total offense in 2016 and 2017.
Eyman, of course, can joke his way out of any credit for any of this.
"Find an athlete who's special and have the quarterback throw it up for him," he said. "That's great coaching."
Last year, when West Valley was forced to cancel its first two games because of COVID, Eyman played catch-up with a mash-up offense, piecing together his favorite elements of the Air Raid, West Coast and Run-n-Shoot. Sometimes it worked, sometimes it didn't. But the mad scientist was always searching for the right mix.
In his final season, though, he's taking another ironic turn, handing the play-calling to his former Ike quarterback Kolney Cassel and going exclusively Run-n-Shoot. What comes of this, the first step at least, will be revealed Friday night when the Rams host Walla Walla.
A warm summer night, a new school year, a fresh field under the lights.
One final season opener.
"I don't know that I'm entirely done. I might do some coaching at the lower levels," he clarified. "But the year-round grind of head coaching, I'm ready to back off of that and let the young guys take over. I've always loved coaching kids, but there are too many bucket-list things still out there for me. The relationships and friendships from all these years, though, that'll always be with me."
