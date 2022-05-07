SELAH — Over the past two decades, Selah baseball has established two things that are nearly etched in basalt: A league championship and a core of seniors who lead the way.
Conner Dailey has lived that legacy from both ends, having been a freshman on the 2019 squad that won the Class 2A state championship with eight seniors.
“They knew what they were doing and believed in it, there was never any question about that,” Dailey recalled. “They made sure you understood what was expected and how to do things. It’s a tradition here.”
A tradition that entered this season with seven straight league titles and 17 such trophies since 2000. During the current run of CWAC titles, the Vikings averaged seven seniors a season.
But when it came time for Dailey to be one of those seniors he had only one classmate in the program, Wyatt Johnson. Neither of them had a sophomore season because of the pandemic and last year they had only 12 games with no postseason.
Under those uncertain conditions, Dailey and Johnson took the mantle of tradition on their nervous shoulders.
“Normally we’d be able to spread the responsibilities out over a bunch of guys, but with just me and Conner as seniors it was different for sure and I was a little nervous about that,” Johnson admitted. “We talked about it and agreed, what do we need to do to get this team where it needs to be? And do it in a hurry.”
At the first test, nothing good happened.
On March 19 in their league opener, the young Vikings got humbled right out of the gate in a 13-3 loss to rival Ellensburg. They had only three hits.
But not only did Selah respond immediately that day, splitting the doubleheader, but a team that had freshmen and sophomores doing some heavy lifting came of age on the spot. The Vikings reeled off three straight CWAC sweeps, including one against top-ranked Ephrata, and a week ago the tradition was sustained with an eighth consecutive league title.
“Where it turned in my mind — from, oh, this could be a really tough season to, OK, we’ve got something here — was the second Ellensburg game,” Dailey said. “We got punched pretty hard in the first game but we fought back. It’s something we probably needed, if I’m being completely honest. The coaches said after that, look, we’re a young team so the freshmen have to play like sophomores and the sophomores have to play like juniors. Our young guys took that to heart.”
A young team for sure, but a veteran coaching staff as good as there is anywhere. Hall of Fame head coach Mike Archer, in his 27th season alongside brother Rob, Mike’s son Brooks, Chris Keller, Eric Hull and Casey Day — it’s a group that runs a trusted and proven system. Even so, having an exceptionally young team this season wasn’t the best timing — as many coaches have learned coming out of the pandemic.
“I know a lot of coaches feel this way, but we’re so far behind on basic knowledge with the time that was missed,” Mike Archer explained. “When I look at some of my practice plans from past years, we’re three and sometimes four weeks behind. So on top of that, you have freshmen and sophomores that you need to play at a varsity level right away. Well, that was a real struggle at times.”
But Archer and his crew didn’t waver with their approach, which leans heavily on seniors. Even when there are only two.
“One of the biggest things here are the expectations that players put on each other,” Archer noted. “Seniors who have been in the program are expected to hold kids accountable in a positive way. There’s a level of intensity expected for every practice — that’s what we believe — and it doesn’t matter how young you are. We have just Conner and Wyatt, but they have held guys to a certain level and we’ve improved every day because of it.”
Given the youth, inexperience and thin senior leadership, the Vikings still did not hide from anybody. Archer, in fact, loaded up with the toughest schedule in the state, playing Lynden, Tumwater, W.F. West and Ephrata — all in the top 10 of the state’s Class 2A RPI. Looking back the coach knows this was a risk, that such a heated slate could buckle a young team, but he hoped a potential negative would be turned into a positive.
It was. When the regular-season dust settled, Selah was 15-5, league champion and ranked second in the state heading into this weekend’s district tournament.
“I give the young guys a lot of props,” Johnson said. “They didn’t go through the ranks with a C team or JV but they stepped up and handled it. Early in the season we told those young guys — and the juniors were a huge help with this — that we know what we’re doing and to trust us. We will help you get through this. They listened and put in the work.”
Dailey has had his hands full with his own business, anchoring the infield at shortstop, where so many former Selah standouts have shined. That includes Vanderbilt star Carter Young in 2019.
“Having Carter there when I was a freshman, yeah, it’s a little weird for me now. I’m doing the best I can,” he said with a smile. “My objective is to make that position as strong as a I can. I focus on that and being the senior I should be, like Carter was. The truth is we’ve had guys really step up and I don’t know about taking credit for that — they did it.”
“We didn’t grow up with many of these kids, but it’s still become like a family to us,” said Johnson, an outfielder and pitcher. “With such a young team, to get to this level is a big accomplishment and we take pride in that.”
It’s a mindset for the program and one that Dailey summed up best.
“The tradition,” he said, “has to continue.”
