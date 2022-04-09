Ellensburg will turn to a new coach after winning the 2A girls state basketball title.
Jeff Whitney stepped down after leading the dominant Bulldogs to a perfect 26-0 record, capped off by a 52-32 win over Burlington-Edison in the championship game. In four seasons Whitney posted a record of 76-14 and won three CWAC titles.
“I think Jeff is probably best summed up as a basketball junkie,” athletic director Cole Kanyer said. “His knowledge and experience in the game is incredible.”
Kanyer said he’s already heard from some high-quality candidates to replace the former Central Washington and North Kitsap coach. No timeline has been set for a hire, and Kanyer emphasized the importance of finding someone who’s great for the kids both on the court and in the classroom.
Despite the upcoming graduation of CWAC player of the year and Montana State signee Dylan Philip, as well as second-team All-CWAC senior Katie Blume, Ellensburg still expects to return plenty of talent. Jamison Philip earned first-team all-conference honors as a freshman, junior guard Rylee Leishman made the second team, and highly touted 6-foot-6 center Olivia Anderson picked up second-team all-tournament honors at the SunDome after missing most of the regular season due to injury.
“We’ve got an outstanding group of kids in the program,” Kanyer said. “Just a bunch of really good girls.”
