A last-minute withdrawal will give Wapato native Gustavo Lopez the opportunity to compete on Mixed Martial Arts’ biggest stage Saturday in Las Vegas.
The reigning Combate Americas bantamweight champion will face Merab Dvalishvili in the headliner of the preliminary card of UFC’s ESPN 10, scheduled to start at 4 p.m. Lopez said he’s ready for the first of a four-fight contract with UFC and he’s actually been working out more than usual thanks to the ongoing pandemic.
“We’ve been training a whole lot for this,” Lopez said. “So we’re just going to go out there and take advantage of the opportunity.”
UFC turned to Lopez on Thursday after former title challenger Ray Borg withdrew for personal reasons. It will be the former Wapato wrestler’s first fight since last August, when he defeated Joey Ruquet to defend his Combate Americas title.
Lopez believes he’s prepared and possesses a technical advantage over Dyalishvili, a 29-year-old from the former Soviet republic of Georgia with a strong wrestling background. He’ll bring a 10-4 record up against Lopez, who has won three straight fights to improve to 11-4 with five knockouts and five submissions.
“My coaches are very smart about this thing,” said Lopez, who has improved his striking by working with Jimmy Gifford and knocked out Ruquet with a nasty right hook. “We’re going to be focused on what we do.”
Combate Americas CEO Campbell McLaren initially tweeted that Lopez made a “bad move” to fight with UFC since he was still under contract but later issued a statement wishing Lopez well. The 30-year-old called it a “misunderstanding” while noting Combate Americas was an “amazing organization” for him to get his start in professional fighting.
“I’m going to continue to be a role model for my town,” Lopez said. “The support from everybody from Wapato and the whole Valley has been amazing.”