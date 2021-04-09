TOPPENISH — A late goal for each team left Toppenish and Highland still unbeaten following a 1-1 draw.
Coach Uriel Gonzalez said his Wildcats largely controlled possession before Highland’s Jesus Silva got to a loose ball in front of the net and gave the Scotties (3-0-1) a lead in the 78th minute. Around a minute later, Diego Mendoza found Alexander Magana for a Toppenish goal.
Jesus Gonzales made seven saves for Highland and Toppenish goalkeeper Hector Godinez finished with three. In other SCAC action, Granger beat visiting La Salle 5-2.
First half: No goals.
Second half: 1, Highland, Jesus Silva, 78:00. 2, Toppenish, Alexander Magana (Diego Mendoza), 79:00.
Saves: Hector Godinez (T) 3; Jesus Gonzales (H) 7.
WAPATO 7, COLLEGE PLACE 2: At College Place, freshman Jesus Marin had four goals and two assists as the Wolves improved to 3-0 in conference play and 3-2 overall.
Alejandro Fuentes added a pair of goal and assisted on another for Wapato.
First half: 1, Wapato, Jesus Marin (Ricardo Rodriguez), 10:00; 2, Wapato, Marin (Darwin Gonzalez), 15:00; 3, Wapato, Alejandro Fuentes (Jose Valeicia), 18:00.
Second half: 4, Wapato, Fuentes (Marin), 58:00; 5, College Place, player and time not available; 6, College Place, player and time not available; 7, Wapato, Marin (Rodriguez), 65:00; 8, Wapato, Marin (Fuentes), 9, Wapato, Gonzales (Marin), 78:00.
Saves: Eduardo Melendrez (W) 2, College Place 2.
CONNELL 13, NACHES VALLEY 2: At Naches Valley, Titus Wright and James Price both scored goals for the Rangers, but they lost to Connell.
Naches Valley will play at La Salle on Monday.
First half: 1, Connell, 8:00; 2, Connell, 12:00; 3, Connell, 15:00; 4, Connell, 18:00; 5, Connell, 22:00; 6, Connell, 28:00; 7, Connell, 32:00; 8, Connell, 34:00; 9, Naches Valley, Titus Wright, 39:00.
Second half: 10, Naches Valley, James Price 43:00; 11, Connell, 48:00; 12, Connell, 55:00; 13, Connell, 60:00; 14, Connell, 65:00; 15, Connell, 68:00.
Saves: Connell 2, Jace Deiner (NV) 9.
TRACK AND FIELD
AT GRANDVIEW
Ellensburg boys vs. Grandview, team scores not available
100: George Wright (E) 11.37. 200: Mason Blad (E) 25.01. 400: Noe Medina (G) 54.00. 800: Luther Belofsky (E) 2:11.88. 1600: Jorge Morales (G) 4:56.67. 3200: Morales (G) 11:59.41. 110H: Joshua Boast (E) 18.44. 300H Peter Hudson (E) 50.38. 4x400: E 3:53.07.
Shot: Jasper McCutcheon (E) 39-06.50. Disc: McCutcheon (E) 123-04.5. Jav: Richard Wellington (E) 140-02. HJ: Kai Styler (E) 5-08. PV: Jace Delarosa (G) 9-04. LJ: Boast (E) 19-01.5. TJ: Styler (E) 40-01.75.
Ellensburg girls vs. Grandview, team scores not available
100: Caitlyn Cheney (E) 13.05. 200: Cheney (E) 28.5. 400: Elaine Joyce (E) 1:05.32. 800: Kate Laurent (E) 2:28.75. 1600: Amy Boe (E) 6:39.07. 100H Abby Whitemarsh (E) 20.32. 300H: Jazmine Richey (G) 53.27. 4x100: G 1:00. 4x400: E 4:45.73. Shot: Kambria Hartrick (E) 40-03. Disc: Hartrick (E) 101-09.5. Jav: Joyce (E) 96-03. HJ: Teanaway Nale (E) 4-02. PV: Jenna Callan (E) 6-06. LJ: Cheney (E) 16-04. TJ: Alaisa Martinez (G) 28-11.5.
TENNIS
Wapato boys 3, Connell 2
Singles: Bert Hinojosa (W) d. Ethan Harris 6-0, 6-2; Samuel Miranda (W) won by forfeit.
Doubles: Randy Reed-Chris Thorson (C) d. Jhace DeLaCruz-Eduardo Ramirez 6-3, 6-3; Jose Herrera-Dru Moses (W) d. Jarin Olsen-Jorge Gaythan 7-5, 6-4; Levi Danz-Kyle Miller (C) d. Cazmir Clark-Blatzy Taiza 6-3, 6-1.
Wapato girls 3, Connell 2
Singles: Arianna Cordova (W) d. Megan Coulsey 6-0, 6-0; Joselyn Guizar (W) d. Valeria Macial 6-0, 6-0;
Doubles: Areli Garcia-Rosa Saucedo (C) d. Crystal Colin-Jennifer Marcial 6-2, 6-1; Mya Morales-Searra Rodriguez (W) d. Molly Hokason-Sierra Pauley 6-3, 7-6; Jessica Carvajal-Noemi Aguilar (C) d. Logan Howell-Eva Quintero 6-4, 6-2.
College Place boys 4, Zillah 0
Singles: Camdem Munns (CP) d. Coy Crowther 6-2, 6-1; Gabe Fazzari (CP) d. Devin Heilman 7-6, 6-3.
Doubles: Vastiany Lara-Mason Wilward (CP) won by forfeit; Sam Anquiana-Isaac Miller (CP) won by forfeit.
College Place girls 5, Zillah 0
Singles: Sumi Leavell (CP) d. Talani Oliver 6-0, 6-0; Tiana Tran (CP) won by forfeit.
Doubles: Kelli Miza-Genesis Martinez (CP) d. Celisse Cunningham-Karen Martinez 7-6, 7-6; Kaven Perez-Emma Morasch (CP) won by forfeit; Aubrey Castillo-Alex Christ (CP) won by forfeit.
Toppenish girls 5, Kiona-Benton 0
Singles: Maria Cervantes (T) d. Kate McGary 6-0, 6-0; Viviane Ochoa (T) d. Leah Alvarez 6-4, 2-1, retired.
Doubles: Michel Linares-Kayla Ramirez (T) d. Kailey Covington-Zamantha Ortega 6-3, 6-4; Karen Romero-Paola Parbol (T) d. Bailey Strege-Brenda Salinas 6-2, 6-1; Sophia Jimenez-Keyla Zapien (T) d. Trinity Shafer-Aisha Rivera 6-2, 6-0.