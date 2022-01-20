Nothing matters more to a wrestling room than having the feeling of a brotherhood. That's what it's all about.
But at Selah this season there's something more. Not just the best senior class the program has ever had, but two brothers who anchor it.
Jerry and Donald Schmidt, who were born as triplets with their sister Shelby, take the Vikings' sense of brotherhood even higher and the team is flourishing because of it, climbing to third in last month's Class 2A state poll and likely to go higher after winning Saturday's Ray Westberg Invitational.
With both starting in the sport at age 6, Jerry and Donald remain tightly connected in Selah's deep and experienced upper weights. A great example of that came Saturday in Ellensburg at Westberg.
After teammates Ethan Garza and Judah Yates won the 160- and 170-pound championships finals, it was Jerry's turn at 182 and he continued Selah's run with an 8-3 decision that pushed his season record to 19-5. The table official confirmed with him for the bout sheet, "Schmidt, right?" and then a few moments later Donald walked over prior to the 195 final and the official got his new bout sheet and said, "Schmidt, Selah. Another one?"
Yes, another one, and Donald proceeded pin his opponent in the first round and pump his record to 24-0.
"That's probably my favorite experience of the season so far," Jerry said. "I like being back-to-back like that with Jerry, it's fun for both of us."
It was more of the same on Tuesday when the Vikings defeated Ellensburg on their home mat to retain the Clash of the Canyon trophy. Jerry registered a 12-1 major decision over a state-ranked opponent and Donald followed with a 16-second pin.
Next week, Jerry and Donald hope to have one last experience like that when Selah hosts Ephrata for senior night, a dual meet that will have much more significance than normal for this group. Between 160 and 285, the Vikings have state-ranked wrestlers at each weight and they're all seniors. There are plenty more seniors in the lineup, namely two-time state medalist Jesse Salinas, but the upper-weight core has been through it all together — football, wrestling and a pandemic that cut short their aspirations as juniors.
During last year's spring season, Selah was unbeaten in CWAC duals and had seven district champions. But that's as far as it went.
"We knew we had another year so we tried to treat that junior season as a tune-up," Jerry said. "It's a great group and any way you want to go in practice — lighter for speed or heavier for strength — there's a state-contender. In every practice you go against the best of the best."
Jerry, who was an all-league center in football last fall, has always been roughly 20 pounds lighter than Donald. While Jerry has managed to stay at 182 for two seasons, having won the district title at that weight in June, Donald competed at 220 several times before coming down to 195. Not only does Selah have two standouts at the top end in Mikey Ray and Nelson Titan, but Donald feels better at the lighter weight.
It just took a while to get there.
Already well-established with a fifth-place medal at Mat Classic as a sophomore, Donald missed his entire spring wrestling season while recovering from a knee injury suffered in football practice. The inactivity was difficult to say the least, so in the summer he turned his attention to powerlifting. He's good at that, too, having won a state championship for his age and weight in October.
"The powerlifting really helped me and it's something I hope to do in college," he said. "It did add some weight, though, and I was naturally at 205, 210 last month."
At the season-opening Edmonds Invitational on Dec. 4, Donald won the 220 title with a major decision over a former 3A state finalist. Still, he didn't like giving away so much weight.
"I wanted to be at 195 and it was best for our lineup," he said. "Like Jerry said, it's such a competitive room for us. I can train with him to work on speed and moves and I can go up with a bunch of guys who are really good and all seniors. There's a lot of leadership for us."
In the most recent all-class rankings for the state, Donald is No. 4 at 195 and first among 2A wrestlers and Jerry is No. 8 at 182 and second among 2A.
Despite unsettling COVID trends in the state, Mat Classic is still a go for next month and the postseason starts in just two weeks. Is there much talk between the brothers of podiums in Tacoma?
"There's starting to be," Donald said. "We're pretty locked in with what we have to do — keep focused and keep working hard. I'd sure like to be a champion and I know it's on Jerry's mind. Whatever happens, it's cool to have this experience with your brother and such a great team."
