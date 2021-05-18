ZILLAH — It’s not as if Zillah’s boys needed any more reason to focus on Toppenish after the Wildcats pulled off a stunner at the buzzer last season.
But with most opportunities to play elite nonleague competition wiped out in this pandemic-shortened season, the Leopards’ newest SCAC rival stood out as a key matchup. Their first meeting didn’t disappoint, and Zillah earned some redemption by pulling away in the fourth quarter for a 76-70 win Tuesday night.
Teegan Waldman led the Leopards with 19 points, including four 3-pointers. The senior guard said he practices shooting at least three hours a day and worked with his dad on a quick release that he’s not afraid to launch from well beyond the 3-point line.
He’s established himself as one of the team’s best shooters and earned a starting spot in his final season. Coach Mario Mengarelli said they’ve pushed Waldman to become more of an all-around player, and it paid off in a big way against Toppenish.
“Tonight was a huge game for him, just playing all aspects of the game, not just the shooting,” Mengarelli said. “To shoot it well in a big game, when there’s pressure. Things are a little tighter than a blowout win that’s allowing you to shoot those.”
His younger brother, Ashton, added nine points and hit some key shots, especially a layup and a 3-pointer to spark a 7-0 run that put Zillah ahead 71-61 with about two minutes remaining. Senior Clay Delp came alive in the fourth quarter, scoring 11 of his 16 points to complete a double-double with 10 rebounds.
But Teegan knew he’d be needed offensively in the first half of an uptempo game. Toppenish dominated the boards early and jumped out to a 19-14 lead after one quarter.
“It was very intense,” Teegan Waldman said. “We like to play fast. We run a lot (in practice).”
They tried some zone defense to keep Joshua Perez out of the paint, but the Toppenish sophomore who hit the game-winner last January in Toppenish just kept finding ways to score. He finished with game-highs of 25 points and 11 rebounds.
“Josh is just so crafty,” Mengarelli said. “He’s not the biggest, fastest, strongest, but he just gets by everything.”
Zillah held junior Jason Grant to 14 points, seven points below his season average. He also grabbed nine rebounds and provided a significant defensive presence any time the Leopards tried to attack the paint.
Toppenish briefly threatened to open up a comfortable lead when his basket put the Wildcats ahead 27-20, but the two rivals seemed destined to stay close and were tied at halftime, and again after the third quarter. They’ve dominated the rest of the league so far, with both teams winning each of their first three games by at least 15 points and usually a lot more.
Zillah will play at least one nonleague game against Prosser, and Toppenish hasn’t found any room in its schedule to find other top-tier opponents. But they’ll still meet again in Toppenish later this season, along with a likely matchup in a potential district tournament, which hasn’t been finalized yet.
“I’m so glad they’re in our league because it’s fun,” Mengarelli said. “I hate blowouts. You get better playing against good competition, something to get up for.”
TOPPENISH — Josh Perez 25, Riley Mesplie 17, Jason Grant 14, Rivera 2, Myers 6, Martinez 4, Christopher Marquez 2, Larios 0, Christian Marquez 0. Totals 24-62 15-20 70.
ZILLAH — Teegan Waldman 19, Apol Medrano 18, Clay Delp 16, Luke Navarre 10, A. Waldman 9, Favilla 3, John 1, Juarez 0. Totals 25-54 19-26 76.
Toppenish=19=14=16=21=—=70
Zillah=14=19=16=27=—=76
3-point goals: Toppenish 7-19 (Perez 3-8, Mesplie 2-5, Myers 2-2) Zillah 7-21 (T. Waldman 4-9, A. Waldman 2-2, Medrano 1-1). Rebounds: Toppenish 35 (Perez 11), Zillah 34 (Delp 10). Turnovers: Toppenish 12, Zillah 10. Steals: Toppenish 2, Zillah 5. Fouls: Toppenish 19, Zillah 19. Fouled out — A. Waldman.