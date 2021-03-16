WAPATO — Jason Grant earned himself a piece of history Tuesday night, and his Toppenish football team kept its undefeated record intact for a battle of unbeatens on Saturday.
Grant set a school record with six touchdowns, including four on receptions from quarterback Josh Perez, as the Wildcats claimed the SCAC West title with a 63-6 victory over Wapato at Dan Doornink Field.
The 6-foot-2, 195-pound junior scored on catches of 9, 75, 39 and 26 yards, ran 39 yards for a score and returned an interception 95 yards to bring his four-game total to 12 touchdowns.
Grant, who had a 92-yard pick-6 earlier in the season against Zillah, earned first-team honors on offense and defense as a sophomore in the CWAC South in 2019.
Perez finished 6 of 12 for 173 yards and five touchdowns, bringing his season total to 10, and Grant caught five passes for 149 yards.
The Wildcats will take a 4-0 record and 37-point scoring average into Saturday's season finale — a trip to perennial 1A power Connell, which also moved to 4-0 on Tuesday with a 49-0 win over La Salle. Saturday's kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
Senior quarterback Aroldo De Luna threw for 155 yards and scored a touchdown for Wapato, which concludes its season on Saturday hosting College Place at 3 p.m.
Toppenish=14=35=14=0=—=63
Wapato=0=0=0=0=—=6
Topp — Jason Grant 9 pass from Josh Perez (Emanuel Garcia kick)
Topp — Grant 95 interception return (Garcia kick)
Topp — Grant 39 run (Garcia kick)
Topp — Isaiah Maldonado 14 pass from Perez (Garcia kick)
Topp — Michael Martinez 25 interception return (Garcia kick)
Topp — Grant 75 pass from Perez (Garcia kick)
Topp — Grant 39 pass from Perez (Garcia kick)
Topp — Jose Flores 63 run (Garcia kick)
Topp — Grant 26 pass from Perez (Garcia kick)
Wap — Aroldo De Luna 1 run (run failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Topp, Martinez 6-40, Jason Grant 1-39, Jose Torres 1-63. Wapato, De Luna 18-11, Braden Richardson 2-4.
PASSING — Topp, Perez 6-12-0-173. Wapato, De Luna 14-27-3-155.
RECEIVING — Topp, Grant 5-149, Maldonado 1-14, MJ Morales 1-10. Wapato, Richardson 5-56, Seth Olney 2-21, Kobi Rodriguez 1-9, Enrique Montez 1-43, Nicodemus Bill 2-28.