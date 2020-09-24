Toppenish junior Isabella Morales is ranked second at 106 pounds in USA wrestling’s preseason national rankings, released earlier this month.
Morales is a two-time Mat Classic championship finalist who captured the 105-pound title in February.
USA Wrestling opted to release the rankings earlier than usual since nearly all of the major national events which are used to evaluate performance were either cancelled or postponed in the spring and summer.
Morales was able to compete in one major summer event and did very well, posting a 4-1 record for the USA Gold team in the Midwest Iron Duals in South Dakota. She recorded three shutouts and a fall.
Morales concluded her sophomore season at Toppenish with a 4-0 run through the 105 state bracket, capped by a 6-1 decision in the final. She finished her high school season with a record of 34-1, giving her 71 wins in just two seasons.
The nation’s top-ranked wrestler at 106 is Mia Palumbo, a senior from Oak Lawn, Ill.
Morales joins Federal Way senior London Houston as Washington’s highest-ranked entries in the preseason rankings. Houston is a two-time state champion.
Morales’ sophomore teammate Ruby Rios is ranked 21st at 122 pounds. Rios placed third at Mat Classic as a freshman at 125 earlier this year. She was 35-3 for the season and 4-1 at state, losing only to eventual champion Claire Dicugno of White River. Dicugno, a senior, is ranked seventh nationally at 127.
Washington’s prep wrestling season is tentatively slated for January and February next year during Season 2 of the WIAA’s modified 2020-21 year. For practices to begin on Dec. 28, current guidance indicates a school must be in a county that has reached Phase 4 in the state’s Safe Start plan.