YAKIMA, Wash. — Toppenish's relentlessly athletic and competitive senior trio once imagined they would make multiple visits to the SunDome for the Class 2A state tournament.
Falling just short three times for Isaac Perez and twice for Manuel Felan and Matthew Ramirez made it that much sweeter when they finally arrived this week. Their efforts buoyed the fast-paced Wildcats for four games in four days, ending with a sixth-place trophy after Saturday's 63-58 loss to No. 9 seed Black Hills.
"We gave it all we got out there," Perez said. "I think all of our legs are out. Down the stretch you could tell that the fourth day caught up to us."
Coach JoJo Mesplie said Toppenish never stopped fighting and it looked capable of pulling out yet another close win after Felan — better known as "Peanut" — scored on a putback with less than two minutes to play. He got fouled and converted the free throw to tie the game at 58, but Black Hills' Weston Ainsworth quickly answered with what turned out to be the game-winning basket.
The Wildcats still ended up with their best finish since 1992 in the school's first trip to state in 11 years and its last 2A appearance for the foreseeable future. Toppenish will move down to 1A to play in the SCAC next season as a result of the WIAA's new socioeconomic factor amendment.
Perez earned first-team all-tournament honors and broke his brother Isiah's school record with 1,304 career points but couldn't deliver more of the late-game heroics he's made a habit of providing all season, highlighted by massive efforts down the stretch double overtime wins over Ephrata and Selah in the CWAC title game. The senior point guard also scored 17 of his 22 points in the second half at Zillah before his freshman brother, Josh, hit the buzzer beater to end the Leopards' 27-game win streak.
Isaac Perez made a habit of involving his teammates early, so it came as a bit of a surprise to see him score 10 of his team high 19 points in the first half against Black Hills. That helped the Wildcats build a six-point lead they would extend to seven in the third quarter before the Wolves rallied behind 13 points from Justin Hicks and 27 from Avery Armin, including the last seven of the third quarter to tie the game at eight.
Ramirez couldn't rediscover his 3-point shot after hitting three in the second half of Friday's 71-57 win over White River. Mesplie said the senior guard still capped off an impressive state tournament, showing why he's been such a valuable asset to the program during his three varsity seasons.
Felan totaled nine points, four rebounds and two steals in his final game, demonstrating the impressive athleticism that allows him to compete against bigger players despite a 5-foot-9, 160-pound frame. Toppenish's all-time leading receiver hit some critical shots this season, but Mesplie said Felan's biggest impact came at the other end of the court.
"We may not think he's a defensive stopper, but if I really need to get somebody locked down I can always rely on putting Peanut on (them)," Mesplie said. "He's really small but he's really physical as well."
All three seniors will be difficult to replace, so Mesplie reminded the rest of his team during an emotional postgame speech just how hard they'll need to work to get back to the SunDome. Meanwhile, the seniors will move on with Felan and Perez both drawing interest from college football coaches, although Perez acknowledged he'd prefer to stick to his first love — basketball.
No matter where he ends up, Perez will continue to be around the Toppenish program, particularly since his younger brother figures to take over as point guard next season. Sophomores Jason Grant, Riley Mesplie, Freddy Robledo, Mario Larios and Adam Myers should provide a solid core ready to follow in the footsteps of the three seniors who paved the way.
"I've seen them grow just like they've seen me grow," Isaac Perez said. "I love them. I can't thank them enough for the three seasons they gave me."
TOPPENISH — Felan 9, Isaac Perez 19, Mesplie 4, Ramirez 2, Jason Grant 11, Joshua Perez 11, Myers 0, Garza 0, Larios 2, Robledo 0. Totals 21-54 11-19 58.
BLACK HILLS — Avery Armin 27, Hurley 1, Crumley 8, Justin Hicks 13, Weston Ainsworth 12, Schade 0, Ellison 0, Bovenkamp 2, Loveless 0, Akers 0, Jones 0. Totals 24-54 7-10 63.
Toppenish 15 15 18 10 — 58
Black Hills 12 20 16 15 — 63
Highlights: I. Perez (T) 5 rebs, 2 asts, 4 stls; Matthew Ramirez (T) 3 asts, 2 stls; Grant (T) 6 rebs; J. Perez (T) 5 rebs; Armin (BH) 3 asts, 2 stls; Degan Hurley (BH) 6 asts; Zach Crumley (BH) 3 asts; Hicks (BH) 9 rebs, 3 blks; Nick Bovenkamp 5 rebs.