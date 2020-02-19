YAKIMA, Wash. — Haiden Drury and Kyler Romero have been wrestling together since they were 6 years old and they've been inseparable ever since.
"He's basically like my brother," Drury said. "It's always been me and him going through everything together."
Every. Thing.
It goes much deeper than similar weights and ages for these two Toppenish seniors, who have not only strived to match each other's elite pace but have created mirror images on a four-year journey that culminates this weekend at Mat Classic XXXII.
Both are chasing their third consecutive state titles in back-to-back weight classes.
Both came so close to the four-timer dream, finishing second as freshmen — both in narrow decisions to Wapato rivals.
Since they both lost their district finals as sophomores, they have since gone 21-0 in the postseason.
They are also both hoping to be a major part of a third state team championship in four years for the Wildcats, who are taking a hefty crew of 14 qualifiers to Tacoma in pursuit of that goal. With senior veterans like these as anchors, it's a goal that would take something exceptional to derail.
"We have been wrestling partners for so long, it's weird to think we're finally seniors and this it is," said Romero. "It's been great for us and challenging for us because all we do is grind, grind, grind every day to get better and keep each other motivated."
As freshmen, it was Romero who was on the lighter side at 106 while Drury competed at 113. A year later, Drury moved up to 120 but Romero jumped up three weights to 126.
"The plan was to go up one weight each year but as sophomores Kyler definitely put on weight," Drury said with a smile. "I said, hey, what are you doing to our plan? But he bulked up and we changed it up. Every year we talk about what weights to take, what's best for us and best for the team. It always works out."
"After my freshman year, when it was a little tough to make 106, I knew I never wanted to cut weight like that again," Romero explained. "Moving up three weights was a big jump but it was natural for me, it felt good."
With the flip in place, they broke through as sophomores at Mat Classic and, not surprisingly, in nearly identical fashion. Drury won the 120 title with a 6-1 decision, Romero followed at 126 with a 6-0 victory.
Last year, with both moving up one weight, they repeated impressively with Drury taking the 126 title with a 6-0 decision and Romero dominating at 132 with a technical fall.
"Not winning as freshmen was devastating for both of us because we had dreams of being four-timers, but we were determined to regroup," Drury said. "Winning as sophomores was a big deal for us. I look at pictures in my phone and I can't believe how long ago that was. It's always been pretty cool going back-to-back. There's that split second when I'm coming off and he's going on when we high-five each other, it's like an energy handoff."
Beyond high school, Drury has an immense resume as a two-time Greco national champion and Junior Pan American Greco silver medalist who's headed to Fresno State. While he is generally regarded as the best wrestler in the state for 2020, he remains Kyler's twin inside the walls of the Toppenish wrestling room.
They would, of course, love to finish as side-by-side state champions once again Saturday night. But it won't be easy.
Drury is 39-0 and a heavy favorite at 132, having pinned Ellensburg's second-ranked Francisco Ayala, just a freshman, in the district and regional finals. His 164 career wins are a school record, overtaking the year-old record of 155 set by three-time state champion Andres Aguilera.
Romero, who appears to have a clear path to the 138 final, is 33-3 this season with one in-state loss — a 6-3 setback to Bremerton's Thor Michaelson, who was a double gold medalist at last year's U-15 Pan American Games. A rematch could come in the finals and Romero is hopeful that a smarter effort can change the outcome.
Whatever happens on their own mats, what they really want is to hoist another team trophy. To be key contributors to three state championships, and to have shared so many of the same individual accomplishments along the way, would bring their high school careers to the ideal close.
"It's crazy how we have so many of the same feelings and the same memories," Drury said. "We've been through so much together, it's kind of like we're the same person."