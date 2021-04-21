COWICHE — Before the pandemic hit in 2020, three talented Toppenish juniors were poised to build on the Wildcats’ Class 2A third-place finish they contributed to in May 2019.
That opportunity will never come, but Isai Rodriguez, Jose Botello and Andres Cortes stayed focused on what they could accomplish in a shortened senior season. Dedication and hard work paid off Wednesday afternoon, as unbeaten Toppenish held off Highland 2-1 to pick up a tough road win and capture the SCAC regular season title.
“Everything happens for a reason,” said Rodriguez, the central midfielder who plans to continue his career at Spokane Falls next season. “I treat every game like it’s my last game.”
He assisted the 33rd minute goal that put Toppenish ahead 2-0 and turned out to be the game-winner, dribbling in from the edge of the penalty box to find freshman Juan Diego Mendoza. Both players sat out the last four games with injuries and didn’t feel 100% healthy, but they couldn’t miss this matchup against a quality Highland side.
Last-minute cancellations created an opportunity for a nonleague meeting nearly two weeks ago, and Highland scored late before Toppenish immediately responded to salvage a 1-1 draw. In Wednesday’s league match Highland nearly scored an equalizer that would have forced overtime, but Wildcats goalkeeper Hector Godinez managed to keep the ball out of the net and finished with 10 saves.
Mendoza opened up the scoring just before the 10-minute mark, calmly guiding a cross from fellow freshman Angel Pacheco past Highland’s goalkeeper. Although Rodriguez and Mendoza controlled possession well in the middle for parts of the game, Toppenish’s most dangerous attacks came when the Wildcats sent the ball to the wings.