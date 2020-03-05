YAKIMA, Wash. — Toppenish took pride all season long in demonstrating quickness, speed and desire can overcome a sometimes glaring lack of size.
The Wildcats put that mindset to the test in Thursday's quarterfinals against Lynden, by far the tallest team they've faced. An impressive combination of height and athleticism from the Lions proved too much to overcome as Toppenish fell 73-55 while getting outrebounded 40-14 by a team featuring 6-foot-11 forward Liam Hanenburg and two other players 6-3 or taller in its starting lineup.
"Early on it didn't seem bad," Wildcats coach JoJo Mesplie said. "It got a little worse as the game went on."
A fast pace favored Toppenish as it stayed close early and took a 9-8 lead on a basket from Matt Ramirez late in the first quarter. But Lynden eventually slowed down the tempo and the Wildcats never recovered from a field-goal drought of more than four minutes that resulted in a 10-1 run for the Lions.
YAKIMA, Wash. —They shot 57% from the field and grabbed half of their misses, leading to 12 second-chance points. Just as importantly, Lynden coach Brian Roper's team dominated the defensive glass, limiting Toppenish to four offensive rebounds a day after it finished with 21 in a 64-60 win over Prosser.
Senior point guard Isaac Perez said Lynden's length affected a lot of shots, making it hard to finish even when Toppenish found a way inside. As the game went on and the Wildcats continued to struggle from beyond the arc, Lynden became more effective in preventing Toppenish's typically effective dribble-drive game.
"We drive and kick and they're long and big, so they really packed it in," Perez said. "Just having their length there kind of bothered the shots from everybody."
He felt like Toppenish might be able to make a run after Hanenburg picked up his fourth foul with Lynden up by 13 less than three minutes before the end of the third quarter. Although a 3-pointer from Josh Perez cut the lead to 47-37, the Wildcats would never get any closer despite Isaac Perez scoring 10 of his 15 points in the final quarter.
A pair of 3-pointers from Clay Kochuten halted Toppenish's momentum and the senior guard ended up scoring a game high 21 points. He said they didn't give the ball to Hanenburg enough early and the offense started operating better once the Lions started feeding the big man, who scored 12 points to go with eight rebounds despite second-half foul trouble.
Twice the 6-11 junior simply reached up over 6-1 defender Jason Grant to score off of baseline inbounds plays and he also dished out a pair of assists when multiple defenders came to help. Even when he didn't score, Hanenburg's presence inside opened up opportunities for others like 6-5 forward Brock Heppner, who just missed a triple-double with nine points and 11 rebounds.
Toppenish forced 17 turnovers and came up with nine steals, but Roper said they weren't as costly as they could have been for Lynden since few of them translated to easy baskets at the other end. The Lions mostly handled fullcourt pressure well and Mesplie said a few times the Wildcats got burned while trying to play a little too aggressively.
He's confident they'll be ready to bounce back on Friday to extend the careers of Perez, Ramirez and two other seniors. Toppenish can still play for fifth place on Saturday if it can get past No. 5 White River, which lost 64-43 to No. 3 North Kitsap on Thursday.
TOPPENISH — Felan 4, Isaac Perez 16, Mesplie 5, Ramirez 7, Jason Grant 12, Joshua Perez 11, Myers 0, Garza 0, Larios 0, Robledo 0. Totals 21-54 9-13 55.
LYNDEN — Jordan Medcalf 21, Heppner 9, Jandoc 5, Clay Kochuten 15, Liam Hanenburg 12, Anderson 0, Whitman 7, Vandenberg 2, Lyons 0, Elsner 2, Adams 0, Jacob 0. Totals 26-46 17-22 73.
Toppenish 9 15 13 18 — 55
Lynden 12 20 15 26 — 73
Highlights: Manuel Felan (T) 3 asts; I. Perez (T) 3 asts; Matthew Ramirez (T) 5 rebs, 2 asts, 3 stls; J. Perez (T) 3 asts, 2 stls; Medcalf (L) 3 asts; Brock Heppner (L) 11 rebs, 3 asts; Kaleo Jandoc (L) 6 rebs, 3 asts; Kochuten (L) 6 rebs; Hanenburg (L) 8 rebs, 2 asts.