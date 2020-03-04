Much of the fourth meeting between Toppenish and Prosser looked a little sloppy with both teams playing at a frantic pace in an intense game between CWAC rivals.
Prosser looked capable of keeping up at times and running the break well while every Wildcat eagerly pushed the ball up the floor, from senior point guard Isaac Perez to the closest thing Toppenish has to a post player, 6-foot-1 sophomore Jason Grant. Despite poor shooting and some nerves that Perez acknowledged came with the team’s first trip to the SunDome in 11 years, the Wildcats forced enough mistakes to eke out a third win over the Mustangs, 64-60.
“That’s Toppenish basketball,” said Perez, who posted a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds. “Up and down is what we do. We did look a little out of control, but so did they, and that’s what we want and it works.”
Some quick, ill-advised shots and 11 turnovers kept the Wildcats well below their season average of 73 points per game as they shot just 33.3% from the field. But they also held Prosser below 40% and forced 24 turnovers, including 15 steals that turned into several points at the other end.
Perez believes the same formula could help pull off an upset in Thursday’s quarterfinals against No. 1 Lynden, the two-time defending 2A champs. After watching the Lions play a couple of times, Perez noticed they like to slow things down, so he’s hopeful speeding them up would work to Toppenish’s advantage.
That could also help neutralize Liam Hanenburg, the 6-11 junior who leads Lynden with 17 points per game. Grant’s grown accustomed to being undersized defensively, and he’s looking forward to the challenge of guarding Hanenburg in the post.
“It’s all about positioning,” Grant said. “When you’re small like me, you’ve just got to beat him to the spot.”
He faced another quality big man against Prosser and played a key role in holding 6-5 forward Calvin Maljaars to 10 points and seven rebounds a game after the senior put up 16 points and 15 rebounds in a regional win over Clover Park. At the other end Grant attacked the rim effectively and made his presence felt on the offensive glass to score six of his 13 points in the first six minutes as Toppenish jumped out to a 13-4 lead.
Grant eventually completed his double-double by adding 11 rebounds, but Prosser would bounce back in a first half that featured 11 lead changes. Brock Weinmann hit a pair of threes to score all eight of his points and the Mustangs trailed by just one at half.
Haden Hicks came on strong in the second half to score 15 of his 21 points and tied the game at 54 with 4:05 left, but Perez provided the answer for Toppenish. As he’s done so often this season, the 6-foot senior exploded after a quiet first half to score 16 of his 18 points after halftime, including the last seven to put the game away.
“The team needs a scorer at the end and I try to do my best to fill that position,” Perez said.
He also encouraged Mathew Ramirez to provide more scoring and his fellow senior responded in a big way after a slow start. He reeled off seven points for Toppenish late in the third quarter while Prosser threatened to pull away, opening up a 48-42 lead on two baskets by Kaden Swift.
The Wildcats have proven multiple times this season they can come back from deficits much larger than that thanks to their aggressive uptempo style. As Wednesday’s first quarter showed, it can result in blown leads as well — none more costly than in a 53-49 regional loss to Clarkston — but Toppenish’s combination of quickness, ballhandling and depth typically comes out on top.
“It’s really good,” Grant said. “Most of our players are really small so we like to get out and run and shoot, so it kind of fits our play style.”