YAKIMA, Wash. — As Toppenish's offensive struggles continued, White River's zone defense kept backing off the 3-point line, daring the Wildcats to shoot.
Matthew Ramirez responded by connecting on two straight 3-pointers to break a 29-29 tie midway through the third quarter. That spark ignited an 18-3 run and Toppenish stayed hot to cruise to a 71-57 win, earning a spot in Saturday morning's fourth- and sixth-place game against Black Hills.
"I felt like I needed to step up, but Isaac also told me just start shooting and they'll go down," Ramirez said. "So I listened to his advice because he's our leader and they started going down and I started getting more confidence."
That brought more defenders to him, opening up lanes for other Wildcats. Their unselfishness created plenty of layups for Perez and Manuel Felan, who both matched Ramirez's team high 15 points.
Defense and missed shots by White River kept Toppenish in front for most of the game's first 20 minutes as it committed 10 first-half turnovers and scored just 29 points while shooting below 40% from the field. It felt like a continuation of losses to Clarkston last Saturday and Lynden in Thursday's quarterfinals, when the Wildcats put up their two lowest scores of the season.
They surpassed their season average of 72 points per game for the first time since an 85-77 district championship win over Selah in double overtime and found an answer every time White River tried to put together a run. The Hornets hit four of their seven threes in the final quarter but never got closer than eight points, despite a game high 23 points from TJ Stroschein.
Toppenish also dominated the boards a day after getting outrebounded 40-14 by a big, athletic Lynden team. Felan, Jason Grant and Riley Mesplie all grabbed at least eight of their team's total 43 rebounds, compared to just 27 for White River.
"These guys, they're going to come out and battle from start to finish," coach JoJo Mesplie said. "It may not look the prettiest at times."
Ramirez said he felt like they played a little too fast early in the game, when both teams missed several layups and struggled against fullcourt defensive pressure. Mesplie acknowledged Toppenish perhaps came out a little too amped up in what could have been the final game of a historic season.
Saturday's finale will be especially bittersweet for Perez, Felan and Ramirez, who came up one game short of the state tournament twice in their first three years. They achieved the program's first SunDome appearance since 2009 and Ramirez said they're determined to make the most of it.
"We've been looking for this moment since we were freshmen and we finally got this opportunity," Ramirez said. "We're taking it."