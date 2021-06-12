ZILLAH — Every year new players step up into leadership roles to continue Zillah’s boys basketball dynasty.
Luke Navarre knew this season it would be his turn, and the need for his scoring only got bigger when the Leopards’ best shooter, Teegan Waldman suffered a knee injury in a win over College Place last month. The Leopards continued their domination of the SCAC thanks in large part to Navarre, capped off by another impressive performance Saturday in a 72-63 win over Toppenish to give Zillah its ninth straight district title at Alumni Gymnasium.
“Losing a starter as big as Teegan to our team, it’s going to open up more minutes and shots for the rest of us,” Navarre said. “I knew I was going to get more shots and I had to step it up to get to this point.”
The 6-foot-4 sophomore scored a game-high 23 and grabbed eight rebounds, mostly beating the big, physical Wildcats inside and at the rim. But he also showed off his range with a 3-pointer just before halftime, capping off a 12-0 run to give the Leopards a 28-17 lead.
Navarre averaged more than 24 points per game in the five games since Waldman’s injury, including 24 in a 76-71 win at Toppenish and 30 in Zillah’s lone 2021 loss to Prosser. Coach Mario Mengarelli said Navarre learned a lot as a freshman playing behind dominant senior big men Sebastian Godina and Weston Ide, often more than holding his own at practice.
“He’s just so crafty,” Mengarelli said. “He’s long, can shoot it well and then score on both sides of the rim and he’s smart. He’s patient, takes good shots, so that helps us a ton.”
His length also made it difficult for Toppenish’s guards to score, even when they could find their way to the basket. The Wildcats missed several layups in traffic and shot 41% from the field.
Mengarelli said the Leopards wanted to keep Josh Perez and Riley Mesplie from getting good looks and allow other players to shoot from the outside. That strategy worked to perfection as Toppenish never hit a 3-pointer, although Mengarelli acknowledged it took some luck to hold Perez to just five points after he averaged 23 in his first two games against Zillah this season.
For the third straight time Toppenish jumped out to an early lead, using a 10-0 first-quarter run and then stretching the advantage out to 11 points on Jason Grant’s layup late in the half. But instead of waiting until the fourth quarter to pull away as it had done previously, Zillah started the third quarter on a 13-4 run to take control.
Navarre scored six points during the four-minute burst, which he credited to Mengarelli’s motivational speech at halftime. Two early fouls barely slowed Navarre down as he took his parents’ advice of being more aggressive to heart.
While Teegan Waldman played only a few minutes off the bench with a knee brace and obviously limited mobility, his younger brother, Ashton, showed off an impressive pullup jumper on his way to 15 points for the Leopards. Mengarelli also praised the junior guard’s defense on Mesplie, the Wildcats’ point guard, to complement a valuable scoring outburst.
“He played out of his mind,” Mengarelli said. “Those are big bonus points for us.”
Veteran guard Clay Delp added some reliable offense, scoring 20 points from all over the floor, including a 25-footer and a fast-break dunk. Senior Apol Medrano scored 12 points to cap off his Zillah career, and Navarre said it was important to send the three seniors off on a high note.
But the sophomore and the rest of his teammates won’t get much time to relax with summer practice set to start next Tuesday. Mengarelli’s looking forward to a competitive schedule featuring tournaments in Port Angeles, Chelan and Moscow, Idaho after COVID-19 kept Zillah from ending its season in the 1A state tournament at the SunDome for the first time since 2013.
“We’re going to be tough next year,” Mengarelli said. “We’ll have a chance at bringing home some hardware.”
Toppenish (12-3) should bring back most of its lineup as well, including all five starters. Sophomore Shane Rivera scored 10 of his 15 points in the first quarter to put the Wildcats in front, and Jason Grant posted a team-high 19 for Toppenish, which beat everyone except Zillah (13-1) this season.
TOPPENISH — Jason Grant 19, Shane Rivera 15, Riley Mesplie 13, Josh Perez 5, Myers 2, Martinez 9, Christopher Marquez 0, Christian Marquez 0. Totals 26-64 11-14 63.
ZILLAH — Luke Navarre 23, Clay Delp 20, Ashton Waldman 15, Apol Medrano 12, John 2, Favilla 0, T. Waldman 0. Totals 28-53 12-20 72.
Toppenish=17=10=15=21=—=63
Zillah=11=17=27=17=—=72
3-point goals: Toppenish 0-12, Zillah 4-16 (Medrano 1-1, Delp 1-3, Navarre 1-4, A. Waldman 1-4). Rebounds: Toppenish 35 (Rivera 8), Zillah 36 (Navarre 8). Turnovers: Toppenish 18, Zillah 18. Steals: Toppenish 10, Zillah 9. Fouls: Toppenish 17, Zillah 18. Fouled out—None.