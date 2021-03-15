Hope Saucedo finished with 10 kills and five digs and Allison Uecker added eight kills, 20 digs and was 18 of 20 serving for the Rangers girls volleyball team, as they beat Kiona-Benton in a SCAC district tournament first-round matchup on Monday.
Naches Valley won in four sets, 25-21, 23-25, 25-15, 25-17, to advance to the semifinals and will play at College Place on Wednesday.
Naches Valley highlights: Hope Saucedo 10 kills, 5 digs; Allison Uecker, 8 kills, 18-20 serving, 20 digs; Emmie Meloy 5 kills, 12-14 serving; Cassandra Barragan 16-18 serving, 21 digs; Payton Smith 21-21 serving, 4 aces, 10 digs; Kilee Jackson 16-17 serving, 16 digs; Maddie Kime 15 assists; Emily Stout 10 assists, 5-5 serving, 5 digs.
LA SALLE 3, TOPPENISH 1: At La Salle, Tatum Marang was 13 of 13 serving with three aces, 12 kills and 29 digs to lead the Lightning past Toppenish in a first-round SCAC district game.
La Salle won in four sets, 25-23, 24-26, 25-14, 25-13.
In the other district game, Connell swept Wapato in three sets. No other details were reported.
La Salle will host Connell on Wednesday in the other semifinal, while in the consolation bracket, Toppenish will host Wapato and Zillah will host Kiona-Benton.
La Salle highlights: Emilie Munguia 19-22 serving, 4 aces, 8 kills, 8 digs, 14 perfect passes; Paige Falk 5 kills, 12 digs, 4 pp, 1 block; Tatum Marang 13-13 serving, 3 aces, 12 kills, 29 digs, 16 pp, 1 block; Courtney Standley 24-25 serving, 4 aces, 7 kills, 10 digs, 8 pp, 1 block, 33 assists; Kathryn Snyder 4-5 serving, 1 ace; Teryn May 3 aces, 6 kills, 10 digs, 6 pp, 11 assists; Bella Kanelopoulos 8-9 serving, 1 kill, 9 digs, 5 pp; Kaylee Wheeler 7 kills, 2 digs, 3 pp, 1 block.
SOCCER
SCAC district
Connell and Cle Elum both advanced to the semifinals of the SCAC district girls soccer tournament on Monday.
Connell beat Toppenish 10-0 and will play at Highland on Wednesday.
Cle Elum will play La Salle at Marquette Stadium of Wednesday after beating Wapato 2-1.
No details were reported.
In the consolation bracket, Toppenish will play at Wapato on Wednesday.
Nonleague
NACHES VALLEY 2, GRANGER 1: At Naches Valley, Evin Harvey and Faith Hahn-Landis both scored second-half goals to help the Rangers rally to beat Granger.
Naches Valley will finish its season on Wednesday at Kiona-Benton.
First half: 1, Granger, Rosalinda Alvarez (Mireya Carrasco), 31:00.
Second half: 2, Naches Valley, Evin Harvey, 45:00; 3, Naches Valley, Faith Hahn-Landis, 55:00.
Saves: Litzy Miranda (G) 9, Alli Doney (NV) 7.