NACHES — Brynn Widner and Maddie Wallace combined for 30 kills and 31-for-32 serving to spark Zillah to a 3-1 victory over Naches Valley in SCAC volleyball Monday night.
Widner also collected 14 digs and Mayce Wofford amassed 37 assists for the Leopards, who prevailed 25-16, 23-25, 25-15, 25-21. Zillah (1-1) hosts Wapato on Wednesday.
Zillah highlights: Brynn Widner 14 digs, 16-16 serving, 18 kills, 1 assist; Maddie Wallace 15-16 serving, 2 aces, 12 kills, 5 blocks; Diana Lopez 5 digs, 17-21 serving, 2 aces, 6 kills, 1 block; Mia Hicks 4 digs, 1 kill, 2 blocks; Mayce Wofford 5 digs, 14-17 serving, 1 ace, 4 kills, 2 blocks, 37 assists; Emmalee Nishi 5 digs, 11-11 serving; Vanessa Chavez 2 digs, 13-17 digs, 1 ace; Aly Delarosa 1 kill.
---
KIONA-BENTON 3, TOPPENISH 1: At Toppenish, Eve Anaya served four aces and had four kills for the Wildcats against Ki-Be, which earned the win 25-20, 17-25, 27-25, 25-22. Toppenish hosts Naches Valley on Wednesday.
Toppenish highlights: Eve Anaya 4 aces, 4 kills; Nayeli Arellano 6 digs, 1 ace; Jalissa Johnson 5 kills, 2 blocks.
---
COLLEGE PLACE 3, WAPATO 0: At College Place, Zoe Hardy's 10 kills led the Hawks to a 25-14, 25-13, 25-15 win. Wapato plays at Zillah on Wednesday.
In other matches at East Division sites, Connell improved to 3-0 with a five-set victory over La Salle.
---
GIRLS SOCCER
SCAC-EWAC
HIGHLAND 2, KIONA-BENTON 0: At Sozo, Rachael Keller knocked in a goal in each half and goalkeeper Carolina Arceo made two saves in the shutout for the Scotties, who take on Connell on Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Sozo.
First half: 1, Highland, Rachael Keller (Mariana Ramos), 27:00.
Second half: 2, Highland, Keller (Alejandra Gutierrez), 43:00.
Saves: Carolina Arceo (H) 2, Olivia Clayton (KB) 12.
---
LA SALLE 16, COLLEGE PLACE 1: At Sozo, Gillian Martin tallied five goals to break La Salle's career scoring record and teammate Kendall Moore collected three goals and four assists.
Martin's four-year total of 118 eclipsed the former record of 117 held by Kam Fiscus. The Lightning (2-0) play Toppenish on Saturday.
First half: 1, LS, Kendall Moore (Lillian Sigler), 1:50; 2, LS, Gillian Martin (Moore), 4:50; 3, LS, Gaby Paniagua (Rylee Goins), 7:20; 4, LS, Martin (Goins), 8:00; 5, LS, Azul Ponce, 13:00; 6, LS, Moore (Martin), 19:00; 7, LS, Paniagua, 24:00; 8, LS, Nataly Pacheco, 28:00; 9, LS, Pacheco, 31:00; 10, LS, Martin (Moore), 33:00; 11, LS, Ponce (Moore), 36:00; 12, LS, Grace Liscano (Moore), 38:00.
Second half: 13, CP, Sara Bowen, 50:00; 14, LS, Martin, 65:00; 15, LS, Martin (Goins), 67:00; 16, LS, Goins, 69:00; 17, LS, Moore (Martin), 76:00.
Saves: White (LS) 0, Stohr (LS) 0, College Place 11.
---
TOPPENISH 8, BURBANK 1: At Toppenish, Daisy Juarez and Sandra Martinez netted four goals each for the Wildcats.
Goalkeeper Nakota Whalawitsa made five saves for Toppenish.
---
CONNELL 10, NACHES VALLEY 1: At Connell, Jorja Barbee scored in the 13th minute and kept the Rangers within 2-1 at the break. NV, which lost its goalkeeper to an injury during the match, will play Mabton on Wednesday at 4 p.m at Sozo.