TOPPENISH — The Toppenish boys soccer team opened the season with a 9-1 victory against College Place on Monday in a SCAC-EWAC league matchup.
Jose Botello finished with a hat trick to lead the Wildcats.
Toppenish jumped out to a 5-0 lead at halftime with Botello scoring two goals and Juan Mendoza, Yahir Quintero and Isai Rodriguez all adding one goal.
Quintero and Botello both scored in the second half along with Angel Pacheco and Alexis Encisi.
Toppenish goalkeepers Hector Godinez and Roberto Garcia combined for three saves.
First half: 1, Toppenish, Jose Botello, 13:00; 2, Toppenish, Juan Mendoza, 15:00; 3, Toppenish, Yahir Quintero, 25:00; 4, Toppenish, J. Botello, 28:00; 5, Toppenish, Isai Rodriguez, 32:00.
Second half: 6, Toppenish, Angel Pacheco, 50:00; 7, Toppenish, Y. Quintero, 57:00; 8, Toppenish, J. Botello, 62:00; 9, College Place, Josiah Skay, 64:00; 10, Toppenish, Alexis Encisi, 72:00.
Saves: Hector Godinez (T) 1, Roberto Garcia (T) 2; Yadon Hensley (CP) 7.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
CWAC
Selah boys 5, Grandview 0
Singles: Kellam Adams (S) d. Alex Ibarra 6-0, 6-0; Aiden Franklin (S) d. Jordan Hernandez 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles: Quintin Garritson-Malachi Young (S) d. David Lepez-Angel Tovar 6-2, 6-0; Kaiden Giles-Riley Christianson (S) d. Geovanny Pineda-Joel Alvarez 6-4, 6-3; John Ballew-Kade Wurtz (S) d. Micah Matheny-Christian Sanchez 6-1, 6-2.
Selah Girls 5, Grandview 0
Singles: Mary Frances Ballew (S) d. Lauralia Montelongo-Solis 6-0, 6-1; Macie Ladd (S) d. Jazzelle Tovar 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Addi Ladd-Tanna Bond (S) d. Karla Martinez-Kiana Sanchez 6-0, 6-0; Evani Valencia-Tiana Gaona (S) d. Kirsten Maldonado-Sofia Sanchez 6-2, 6-2; Sydney Gates-Adley Franklin (S) d. Ana Farias-Julieta Farias 6-0, 6-2.
SCAC
Wapato boys 5, Zillah 0
Singles: Humberto Hinojosa (W) d. Sam Santos 6-0, 6-1; Eduardo Ramirez (W) d. Jonathon Arona, default.
Doubles: David Leyva-Dru Moses (W) d. Coy Crawther-Devin Heilman 6-3, 6-4; Jhace Delacruz-Jose Herrera (W) d. Dominic Perez-Ricardo Sanchez 6-1, 6-3; Kazmir Clark-Blatzy Taiza (W) won by forfeit.
Wapato girls 5, Zillah 0
Singles: Arianna Cordova (W) d. Mikayla Fernandez 6-1, 6-2; Joselyn Guizar (W) d. Telani Oliver 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: Mya Morales-Eva Quintero (W) d. Celisse Cunningham-Karen Martinez 6-1, 6-2; Crystal Colin-Jennifer Marcial (W) won by forfeit; Logan Howell-Sierra Rodriguez (W) won by forfeit.
Toppenish boys 3, La Salle 2
Singles: Diego Ruiz (T) d. Jared Ball 6-2, 6-0; Isaiah Pachedo (T) d. Greg Manrique 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles: David Lunga-RB (T) d. Dom Tamez-Ethan Britt 6-1, 6-4; Tristan Lawrence-Aiden Bliesner (LS) d. Miguel Martinez-Luke Hart 6-1, 6-1; Jacob Redifer-Jeremy Fisher (LS) won by forfeit.
La Salle girls 4, Toppenish 1
Singles: Annika Richarson (LS) d. Maria Cervantes 6-1, 6-1; Isabella Alegria (LS) d. Vivane Ochoa 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Reese Vetsch-Courtney Standley (LS) d. Kayla Ramirez-Michel Linares 6-1, 6-1; Emilie Munguia-Jocelyn Verhey (LS) d. Sophia Jimenez-Kayla Zapier 6-0, 6-0; Karen Romero-Paola Parbol (T) d. Jenna McCoy-Mikayla Mandoza 6-3, 4-6, 8-6.
College Place boys 4, Naches Valley 1
Singles: Miguel Torres (NV) d. Camden Munns 6-2, 6-3; Gave Fazzari (CP) won by forfeit.
Doubles: Mason Wilwand-Curtis Reeves (CP) won by forfeit; Vastiang Lara-Gavin Simmons (CP) won by forfeit; Issac Miller-Samiel Anguiano (CP) won by forfeit.
Naches Valley girls 3, College Place 2
Singles: Sumi Leavell (CP) d. Cassi Barragan 6-0, 6-0; Tiana Tran (CP) d. Ellen Shinn 7-5, 6-1.
Doubles: Katie Stout-Emily Stout (NV) d. Kelli Meza-Genesis Martinez 6-0, 6-0; Cambria Wright-Masen Hill (NV) d. Karen Perez-Emma Morasch 6-4, 7-6 (7-5); Gracie Osborn-Belen Robles (NV) d. Kat Avila-Aubrey Castillo 6-2, 6-1.
BASEBALL
CWAC
ELLENSBURG 12-9, PROSSER 2-0: At Ellensburg, Cade Gibson was 4-for-7 for the day with three runs scores and pitched three innings in the opener with six strikeouts as the Bulldogs opened their season last Saturday with a sweep.
Game 1
Prosser 100 01 — 2 0 4 Ellensburg 104 52 — 12 9 0
Highlights: Josh Robillard (P) 2 runs, SB; Cade Gibson (E) 2-3, 2 runs, RBI, 3 IP, 6 K, 2 BB, 1 ER; Devon Sitton (E) 2 IP, 4 K, 5 BB, 1 ER; John Beard (E) 1-3, 2 runs, RBI; Jacob Roseberry (E) 2-3, run; Ryker Fortier (E) 1-2, 3 runs; Jack Morrill (E) 1-3, RBI; Brayden Wolfenbarger (E) 1-1, RBI.
Game 2
Prosser 000 000 0 — 0 2 3
Ellensburg 700 010 x — 8 4 0
Highlights: Cade Gibson (E) 2-4, 2b, run; John Beard (E) 1-1, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Riley Gibson (E) 1-1, 2b, 2 RBI; John Beard (E) 3.2 IP, 5 Ks, 5 BB, 0 runs; Kyler Delvo (E) 2 IP, 3 K, 0 BB, 1 HBP; Braiden Twaites (E) 1 IP, 3 K.