SELAH — The CWAC's two long-standing powerhouse programs in cross country — Selah and Ellensburg — traded dominant sweeps in round three of the league's dual-meet season on Wednesday.
Selah's boys prevailed 15-40 on their home course as junior Cooper Quigley sped to his third straight victory, covering the 4,000-meter course in 13 minutes, 9 seconds. He's been very consistent at the change-of-pace distance, having clocked 13:13 and 13:06 on the same course in previous weeks.
Ellensburg's girls also swept the first five places in a 15-42 win. Junior Kate Laurent remained unbeaten in three races in 15:32.
Selah and Ellensburg are both scheduled to compete in Saturday's Sunfair Invitational at Franklin Park.
---
CWAC
AT SELAH
Selah boys 15, Ellensburg 40
Individual: Cooper Quigley (S) 13:09 (4K), Michael Strand (S) 14:00, Eric Swedin (S) 14:03, Sam Anderson (S) 14:22, Reece Ozanich (S) 14:32, Luther Belofsky (E) 14:33, Chase Perez (E) 14:37.
Ellensburg girls 15, Selah 42
Individual: Kate Laurent (E) 15:48, Rylee Leishman (E) 16:32, Holly Fromherz (E) 17:33, Olivia Berthon-Koch (E) 17:52, Elaine Joyce (E) 18:07, Aryanna Gonzalez (S) 18:10, Tanna Bond (S) 18:23.
---
AT PROSSER
BOYS
Team scores: East Valley 40, Prosser 45, Grandview 48.
Individual: Lukkes Hultberg (P) 13:16 (4K), Kyle Parries (EV) 13:50, Nicolas Spencer (EV) 13:54, Jorge Morales (G) 13:58, Ethan Denny (P) 14:11, Luke Binfet (Bickleton) 14:47, Evan Benitez (G) 15:31.
GIRLS
Team scores: Prosser 15, others inc.
Individual: Avery Thiemann (P) 18:42, Elizabeth Humberstad (P) 19:31, Aida Roy (P) 19:55, Martha Akinbade (P) 20:19, Amia Ibarra (P) 20:48.
---
CBBN
AT FRANKLIN PARK
Eisenhower boys 16, Davis 47
Individual: Amha Alemeneh (E) 17:16 (3 miles), Oscar Lopez (E) 17:19, Fernando Ibarra (E) 17:26, Nathan Johnson (E) 17:30, Anders Norman (D) 17:41, Mario Cervantes Reyes (E) 17:50, Jafet Villasenor (E) 17:59.
Eisenhower girls 15, Davis 50
Individual: Hannah Hilton (E) 20:03, Isabela Alvarado (E) 20:34, Annette Figueroa (E) 20:47, Ciera Reyes (E) 21:02, Kara Mickelson (E) 21:31, Alyssa Arias Chavez (E) 21:44, Amber Enzler (E) 22:47.
---
AT SUNNYSIDE
West Valley boys 25, Sunnyside 36
Individual: Reid Weaver (S) 15:55 (5K), Joshua Oliver (S) 16:12, Ben Connell (WV) 16:29, Dustin Young (WV) 16:30, Nathan Ditto (WV) 16:38, Caden Casteel (WV) 16:45, Elijah Krueger (WV) 16:48.
West Valley girls 16, Sunnyside 47
Individual: Rachel Argento (WV) 19:53, Nicole Murdock (WV) 20:10, Skye Stenehjem (WV) 20:34, Katie Murdock (WV) 20:57, Kaylee Condie (S) 20:58, Emma Fillmore (WV) 21:08, Rebecca Darwood (WV) 21:35.
---
GIRLS SOCCER
SCAC-EWAC
HIGHLAND 4, WAPATO 0: At Highland, Gaby Gutierrez knocked in two goals in the first half and Rachael Keller had a goal and assist as the Scotties improved to 5-0. Highland plays at unbeaten La Salle on Saturday. In other matches Tuesday, Kiona-Benton beat Toppenish 6-0.
First half: 1, Highland, Gaby Gutierrez (Rachael Keller), 4:00; 2, Highland, Gutierrez (Michelle Soto), 19:00.
Second half: 3, Highland, Keller (Anelsy Lopez), 47:00; 4, Highland, Alexia Gonzalez (Mariana Ramos), 59:00.
Saves: Carolina Arceo (H) 2, Wapato Leslie Gonzalez (W) 10.
---
GRANGER 8, BURBANK 3: At Granger, Mireya Carrasco scored three of Granger's first four goals and added an assist and teammate Cassandra Herrera also recorded a hat trick. The Spartans (2-2) play at College Place on Saturday.
First half: 1, Granger, Mireya Carrasco, 2:00; 2, Burbank, 9:00; 3, Granger, Rosalinda Alvarez, 11:00; 4, Granger, Carrasco, 14:00; 5, Granger, Carrasco, 24:00; 6, Granger, Cassandra Herrera (Carrasco), 31:00.
Second half: 7, Granger, Herrera (Alvarez), 44:00; 8, Burbank, 50:00; 9, Burbank, 53:00; 10, Granger, Herrera (Alvarez), 61:00; 11, Granger, Alvarez (Dalia Quinonez), 66:00.
Saves: Litzy Miranda (G) 1, Burbank 2.
---
VOLLEYBALL
SCAC
NACHES VALLEY 3, WAPATO 0: At Naches Valley, Allison Uecker's 13 kills and Cassandra Barragan's 15 digs led the Rangers to a 25-10, 25-9, 25-18 sweep. Naches Valley moved to 6-2 overall and hosts La Salle on Saturday.
NV highlights: Allison Uecker 13 kills, 6-6 serving, 7 digs; Gracie Hargroves 4 kills, 3 blocks; Hope Saucedo 5 kills, 8-8 serving, 2 aces; Cassandra Barragan 11-12 serving, 3 aces, 15 digs; Payton Smith 18-20 serving, 3 aces, 5 digs; Emily Stout 8-8 serving, 6 assists; Maddie Kime 12 assists; Emma Stubner 5 assists, 5-6 serving.
---
LA SALLE 3, KIONA-BENTON 1: At Kiona-Benton, Courtney Standley, Emilie Munguia and Paige Falk all recorded double-digit digs as the Lightning earned a 25-16, 25-16, 24-26, 25-16 win. La Salle plays at Naches Valley on Saturday.
La Salle highlights: Emilie Munguia 2 aces, 15 digs, 13 pp; Paige Falk 1 ace, 2 kills, 11 digs, 8 pp, 1 block; Tatum Marang 2 aces, 9 kills, 8 digs, 18 pp, 5 blks; Courtney Standley 2 aces, 10 kills, 16 digs, 4 pp, 3 blocks, 14 assists; Teryn May 3 aces, 6 kills, 6 digs, 1 pp, 13 assists; Bella Kanelopoulos 1 ace, 2 kills, 7 digs, 3 pp, 2 blocks.
---
CONNELL 3, ZILLAH 0: At Connell, the Eagles ran their record to 7-0 with a 25-14, 25-19, 25-20 win. Zillah, unbeaten in the West Division at 4-0, hosts Kiona-Benton on Saturday. In other crossover action Wednesday, College Place bested Toppenish 3-0.
Zillah highlights: Brynn Widner 11-11 serving, 14 kills, 1 block; Diana Lopez 11-13 serving, 3 kills, 2 blocks; Mia Hicks 2 kills; Emma Flood 2 kills, 3 blocks; Mayce Wofford 4-4 serving, 4 kills, 24 assists; Vanessa Chavez 8-11 serving; Emmalee Nishi 6-6 serving, 22 digs.
---