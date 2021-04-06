TOPPENISH — Jack Jenkins drove in two runs in both games and was 3-for-3 in the nightcap as Naches Valley remained unbeaten with an 11-0, 8-3 sweep over Toppenish in SCAC baseball on Tuesday.
Logan Stevenson had three hits, two runs and two RBI in the opener and Garren Gooler was 2-for-4 with a triple, run and two RBI in the second game for the Rangers.
Naches Valley moved to 6-0 and will face another 6-0 team when it hosts College Place on Saturday.
In other games Tuesday, Kiona-Benton took a pair from Wapato, 7-3, 17-2.
Game 1
Naches Valley=222=05=—=11=10=0
Toppenish=000=00=—=0=2=2
Jenkins, Sedge (5) and Cypher; Perez, Grant (4) and Williams.
Highlights: Logan Stevenson (NV) 3-3, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Luke Jenkins (NV) 1-1, 2b, run, 3 RBI, 4 IP; Jack Jenkins (NV) 2b, 2 RBI; Alex Bost (NV) 2-2, 2 runs, RBI; Porter Abrams (NV) 1-3, 2b, 2 runs, RBI.
Game 2
Naches Valley=102=14=—=8=7=0
Toppenish=300=00=—=3=6=0
Stevenson, Campbell (5) Sedge (5) and Cypher; Godina, Flores (2) and Gardina.
Highlights: Garren Gooler (NV) 2-4, 3b, run, 2 RBI; Jack Jenkins (NV) 3-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; James Brice (T) 2-2, RBI; Dakoda Bauer (T) 1-2, run, RBI.
---
COLLEGE PLACE 10-12, LA SALLE 0-2: At College Place, Justus Barker had two hits and two RBI for the Lightning in the second game. La Salle will host Connell on Saturday.
Game 1
La Salle=000=00=—=0=0=9
College Place=012=9x=—=12=5=0
Rettig and Snell; Hamada, Schriendl (5) and Willis.
Game 2
La Salle=000=02=—=2=4=7
College Place=244=02=—=12=5=1
Barker and Marquis; Schriendl and Willis.
Highlights: Justus Barker (L) 2-2, 2 RBI; J Rettig (L) 1-2, run; K Edler (L) 1-1, run, 2 SB.
---
SOFTBALL
SCAC
ZILLAH 17-26, CONNELL 10-12: At Connell, Taylor Savage hit a two-run home run for the Leopards in Game 1 and Bailey Ward closed out the day with seven strikeouts pitching and a solo home run at the plate to complete a sweep. Zillah will host Wapato on Saturday.
In other games Tuesday, Kiona-Benton swept Wapato 12-2, 11-1. Naches Valley's games at Toppenish were moved to Thursday.
Game 1
Zillah=042=220=7=—=17=20=3
Connell=106=120=0=—=10=16=3
B. Ward and Savage. Turner and Andrewjeski.
Zillah highlights: Taylor Savage 5 hits, HR, 4 RBI; Isabel Araguz 4 hits, 3 RBI; Ali De La Rosa 3 hits; Gracie Salverda 3 hits.
Game 2
Zillah=30(11)=10(11)=—=26=12=2
Connell=108=030=—=12=8=5
Gauley, B. Ward (3) and Savage. Andrewjeski, Hudlow (3), Turner (6) and Barrera.
Zillah highlights: Bailey Ward 7 K, 2-2, HR; Kadence Ward 3-5.
---
BOYS SOCCER
SCAC-EWAC
HIGHLAND 3, CONNELL 2: At Connell, trailing 2-0 in the first half, Jose Gonzalez rallied the Scotties with a goal just before the break and the game winner in the second half of Monday's match. Teammate Jesus Silva drew Highland even at 2-2 early in the second half.
The Scotties (2-0) host Granger on Wednesday at 4 p.m. and play at Toppenish on Friday.
• In the CWAC, Grandview defeated Selah 3-0 to improve to 3-1.